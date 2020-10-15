Twitter Poll: Shockingly, most Arab News readers in favor of Israeli actress Gal Gadot as Cleopatra

You are here

Israeli actress Gal Gadot previously played the role of Wonder Woman. (File/AFP)
  • More than 70% say yes she is appropriate for the role or will decide once the film is shown
  • British actress Elizabeth Taylor previously played the role of Cleopatra in the 1963 blockbuster
DUBAI: An overwhelming majority of respondents to an Arab News Twitter poll said they believed the Israeli actress, Gal Godot, was suitable for the role of Cleopatra in the upcoming new film of the same name by director Patty Jenkins.

Announced earlier this week, the decision was initially met with some level of disdain, with people saying the decision to cast the Wonder Woman actress as the legendary Egyptian queen was “just another stroke in the long history of white-washing.”

But 60.9 percent of respondents to the Arab News poll, asking readers if they felt her casting for the role was appropriate said it was – a further 12 percent said they would decide once the movie was finished, while 27.1 percent said she was not.

 

 

 “Yes. She is Mediterranean just like Cleopatra's Greek ancestors,” tweeted @Scripteladora.

 

 

And @EinatWilf added: “Seems to me @GalGadot  comes from the perfect geographical/ethnic background to play #Cleopatra...”

 

 

The Israeli actress is not the first to play a character from country different to their own – the British actress Elizabeth Taylor famously played the role of Cleopatra opposite her one-time husband Richard Burton in the 1963 movie of the same name.

“Elizabeth Taylor played Cleopatra in the 1963 movie She was JEWISH!!!!!!!!!!!” tweeted   @herbyg72

 

 

And @TeddysMom8 said: “If Omar Sharif could play Nicky Arnstein in Funny Girl beauty Gal Gadot can play Cleopatra.”

 

 

Meanwhile @Monahassan1111 questioned the timing of the announcement, which coincided with the signing of the Abraham Accords.

“It is not a coincidence that actor Gal Gadot  would represent Cleopatra and that coincided with the peace processes in the Middle East ..!Any way Art maybe success to achieve peace with ppl and create Dialogue language between ppl instead limited with Diplomatic room!”

 

 

Falcon sells for record-breaking $170,000 in Saudi Arabia

  • The bird was sold on Tuesday for 650,000 Saudi riyals ($173,000)
  • Falconry is an important part of the cultural desert heritage of Arabs of Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: A young falcon in Saudi Arabia has sold for more than $170,000, the most expensive sale ever of that type of bird and the costliest purchase so far at an annual 45-day auction of the hunting birds cherished in Gulf countries.
The bird was sold on Tuesday for 650,000 Saudi riyals ($173,000) by virtue of its unique characteristics and scarcity, the auction’s organizers, the Saudi Falcon Club, said in a statement.
The club said it was the most expensive sale ever globally for its type — a young Shaheen breed, a type of peregrine falcon.
Falconry is an important part of the cultural desert heritage of Arabs of Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries going back thousands of years.
Falcons, whose flight speeds can exceed 300 km (186 miles) an hour, are recognized internationally as endangered. Countries have varying regulations governing their sale, capture, breeding and hunting activities.
The falcon, weighing 1.1 kg, was captured from the wild in Hafer Al-Batin, in north-east Saudi Arabia, the club said.
The auction from Oct. 3 — Nov. 15 is organized by the Saudi Falcon Club, founded in 2017 and supported by the government as a way to preserve and nurture this heritage activity.
Falcon owners in the Gulf, seeking hunting opportunities, commonly travel with their birds inside plane cabins to countries like Pakistan, Morocco and the central Asian region during colder months.

