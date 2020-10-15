Twitter Poll: Shockingly, most Arab News readers in favor of Israeli actress Gal Gadot as Cleopatra

DUBAI: An overwhelming majority of respondents to an Arab News Twitter poll said they believed the Israeli actress, Gal Godot, was suitable for the role of Cleopatra in the upcoming new film of the same name by director Patty Jenkins.

Announced earlier this week, the decision was initially met with some level of disdain, with people saying the decision to cast the Wonder Woman actress as the legendary Egyptian queen was “just another stroke in the long history of white-washing.”

But 60.9 percent of respondents to the Arab News poll, asking readers if they felt her casting for the role was appropriate said it was – a further 12 percent said they would decide once the movie was finished, while 27.1 percent said she was not.

#POLL: Do you think Israeli actress @GalGadot is suitable for the role of #Cleopatra? — Arab News (@arabnews) October 12, 2020

“Yes. She is Mediterranean just like Cleopatra's Greek ancestors,” tweeted @Scripteladora.

Yes. She is Mediterranean just like Cleopatra's Greek ancestors — Ana Rodrigues אסתר (@Scripteladora) October 13, 2020

And @EinatWilf added: “Seems to me @GalGadot comes from the perfect geographical/ethnic background to play #Cleopatra...”

Ancient Greeks, Macedonians, Judeans (aka Jews...), Phoenicians, Egyptians - all of the eastern Mediterranean. Seems to me @GalGadot comes from the perfect geographical/ethnic background to play #Cleopatra... — Dr. Einat Wilf (@EinatWilf) October 12, 2020

The Israeli actress is not the first to play a character from country different to their own – the British actress Elizabeth Taylor famously played the role of Cleopatra opposite her one-time husband Richard Burton in the 1963 movie of the same name.

“Elizabeth Taylor played Cleopatra in the 1963 movie She was JEWISH!!!!!!!!!!!” tweeted @herbyg72

Newsflash!!!!!!!!!

Elizabeth Taylor played Cleopatra in the 1963 movie

She was JEWISH!!!!!!!!!!! .@arabnews https://t.co/n539j4aeA4 — Herb Glatter (@herbyg72) October 12, 2020

And @TeddysMom8 said: “If Omar Sharif could play Nicky Arnstein in Funny Girl beauty Gal Gadot can play Cleopatra.”

If Omar Sharif could play Nicky Arnstein in Funny Girl beauty Gal Gadot can play Cleopatra — Teddy’s Mom (@TeddysMom8) October 13, 2020

Meanwhile @Monahassan1111 questioned the timing of the announcement, which coincided with the signing of the Abraham Accords.

“It is not a coincidence that actor Gal Gadot would represent Cleopatra and that coincided with the peace processes in the Middle East ..!Any way Art maybe success to achieve peace with ppl and create Dialogue language between ppl instead limited with Diplomatic room!”