Mindshare’s global CEO fired for ‘inappropriate, offensive behavior’

Nick Emery, who was one of the founding members of Mindshare, became global CEO in 2012.
Updated 16 October 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • Mindshare said Emery had ‘left the business with immediate effect following a clear breach of the company’s code of conduct’
  • Until a replacement is appointed, GroupM CEO Christian Juhl will take on the role temporarily
RIYADH: Media agency Mindshare’s global CEO Nick Emery has been fired for “inappropriate and offensive behavior.”

In a statement, Mindshare (which is part of communications giant WPP’s GroupM) said Emery had “left the business with immediate effect following a clear breach of the company’s code of conduct.”

Until a replacement is appointed, GroupM CEO Christian Juhl will take on the role temporarily.

“Inappropriate and offensive behavior is not tolerated in our company, and when we see any employee breach our code of conduct, we take swift action,” Juhl said.

He added that GroupM believed “everyone should experience an inclusive and respectful workplace culture.”

Emery, who was one of the founding members of Mindshare, became global CEO in 2012. Mindshare’s international network is made up of 9,300 people across 86 countries.

Snapchat launches new ‘Sounds’ feature

  • Snapchatters in the Middle East can now add music to their Snaps from a curated catalog of music
  • Justin Bieber’s new track will be exclusively available on Snapchat before the song launches globally
RIYADH: Snapchat has announced the launch of Sounds, a new feature that allows Snapchatters on iOS devices in the Middle East and globally to add music to their Snaps (pre or post-capture) from a robust and curated catalog of music from emerging and established artists.

To celebrate the launch, Justin Bieber’s new track “Lonely,” featuring benny blanco, will be featured in Snapchat’s Featured Sounds list before his album officially drops. Users will be able to create artistic Snaps with his new ballad, share them with friends, and save the link to download the song when it becomes available on their favorite platform. 

When viewing a Snap with music attached, users can swipe up to view the album art, song title, and name of the artist. A “Play This Song” link lets users listen to the full song on their streaming platform of choice, including Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud. 

Snapchat is also testing the ability for Snapchatters to create their own sounds and add them to Snaps.

