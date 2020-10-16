Mindshare’s global CEO fired for ‘inappropriate, offensive behavior’

RIYADH: Media agency Mindshare’s global CEO Nick Emery has been fired for “inappropriate and offensive behavior.”

In a statement, Mindshare (which is part of communications giant WPP’s GroupM) said Emery had “left the business with immediate effect following a clear breach of the company’s code of conduct.”

Until a replacement is appointed, GroupM CEO Christian Juhl will take on the role temporarily.

“Inappropriate and offensive behavior is not tolerated in our company, and when we see any employee breach our code of conduct, we take swift action,” Juhl said.

He added that GroupM believed “everyone should experience an inclusive and respectful workplace culture.”

Emery, who was one of the founding members of Mindshare, became global CEO in 2012. Mindshare’s international network is made up of 9,300 people across 86 countries.