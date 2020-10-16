You are here

Trump tweet may have given Taliban upper hand in peace negotiations

The Afghan government’s chief negotiator, Abdullah Abdullah, has warned that a recent tweet by Trump, in which he declared that the remaining US forces in Afghanistan “should” be home for Christmas, may further beleaguer the country’s already difficult peace and reconciliation process. (Reuters/File Photos)
LONDON: US President Donald Trump’s tweet calling for US troops in Afghanistan to be home by Christmas may have given the Taliban the upper hand in peace negotiations, according to Afghanistan’s chief peace negotiator.

A complete US withdrawal from Afghanistan — after 19 years of war — is a major Taliban goal in their ongoing negotiations with the Afghan government, and Trump has made it clear that he would also see this as a foriegn policy victory.

Negotiations between the Taliban and government over a post-US power-sharing agreement have been slow and beset by ongoing violence in the country.

The Afghan government’s chief negotiator, Abdullah Abdullah, has warned that a recent tweet by Trump, in which he declared that the remaining US forces in Afghanistan “should” be home for Christmas, may further beleaguer the country’s already difficult peace and reconciliation process.

Abdullah told the Financial Times that the Taliban “might see it in their advantage” and come back by force if the US withdrew.

A Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahed, said he considered the comments a positive step for the implementation of the US-Taliban peace agreement, adding that the group remains “committed to the contents of the agreement and hope for good and positive relations with all countries.”

But concerns have regularly been raised by observers — much like those of Abdullah — that a complete US withdrawal could embolden the Taliban to abandon the peace process and seek to seize power.

“This would be a big disaster," a Pakistan Foreign Ministry official told the FT. “The Taliban who welcomed Trump’s remarks will then consider Afghanistan to be free to conquer and install an Islamist government,” they said.

The US currently has fewer than 5,000 troops remaining in the country as part of a NATO mission, down from a peak of over 100,000 in 2010.

The peace talks have so far yielded few results, though they were always expected to be long and arduous. They have been further complicated by a surge in violence in Afghanistan that has seen the US conduct airstrikes against the Taliban, and up to 5,600 families fleeing their homes in Helmand province.

ANKARA: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blamed Turkey for inflaming the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave by arming the Azeris. 

Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting.

Pompeo said Turkey had worsened the conflict by providing resources to Azerbaijan. A diplomatic resolution was needed, rather than “third-party countries coming in to lend their firepower to what is already a powder keg of a situation,” he said in an interview with broadcaster WSB Atlanta.

Ankara accuses Armenia of illegally occupying Azeri territory. Armenia says Turkey has encouraged Azerbaijan to pursue a military solution to the conflict, putting Armenian civilians in danger.

Turkey has increased military exports sixfold this year to its close ally Azerbaijan.  There were further signs on Friday that a Russian-brokered cease-fire agreed upon  last Saturday to allow the sides to swap detainees and the bodies of those killed had all but broken down.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

Greece expressed concern over Turkey’s “meddling,” as the Greek foreign minister visited Yerevan to back Armenia. “Turkey’s meddling in the Karabakh conflict causes us concerns,” Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in Yerevan, speaking alongside his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

Armenia and Greece “have a “shared problem — Turkey,” Dendias said, accusing Ankara of “ignoring the EU’s calls to respect international law.”

Turkey’s confrontation with Greece in the east Mediterranean has intensified, following accusations from powerful EU member states that Ankara was “provoking” Brussels with its acts.

Its decision to resend its vessel, Oruc Reis, to contested waters off Greek islands to resume gas exploration has infuriated the EU, and the bloc’s leaders discussed the crisis.

“The European Council urges Turkey to reverse these actions and work for the easing of tensions in a consistent and sustained manner,” a final meeting report said.

“Turkey remains consistent in its aggressive behavior,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Charles Ellinas, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had missed a good opportunity by sending back the Oruc Reis.

“By doing so he snapped the EU and particularly Germany that put so much into bringing Greece and Turkey back from confrontation into discussions,” he said. 

“They will still give Ankara time, possibly to the start of December, to return to the original plans and commence discussions with Greece. This is the preferred way forward by the EU but, if aggressive actions continue beyond that, then the EU will be forced to act.”

 

