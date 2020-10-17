You are here

Dozens reported killed in clashes between Somali troops and Al-Shabab militants

Updated 17 October 2020
Reuters

  • Al-Shabab has been fighting for more than 10 years to dislodge the country’s central government
MOGADISHU: Dozens of soldiers and insurgents were killed in two days of fighting between Somali government forces and Al-Shabab militants northwest of the capital Mogadishu, a witness told Reuters on Friday.
Somalia’s state news agency Sonna said the military had killed about 50 fighters from the extremist group. No immediate account of the battle was available from the militants.
Hussein Ali, a farmer in the Afgoye area, told Reuters he and other civilians had been trapped in the crossfire during two nights of fighting.
“The Somali government transported dozens of dead bodies. Likewise, Al-Shabab took dozens of their bodies. They both suffered blows,” he said, adding he had counted at least 20 bodies on both sides.
Sonna, the state news agency, said that among the insurgents killed was a commander it identified as Osman il Fidow. “Al-Shabab buried its dead bodies in another village called Bulo Yarey,” it said.
Neither the Somali military nor Al-Shabab could be reached for comment. Both sides often give sharply different figures of fatalities in skirmishes.
Al-Shabab has been fighting for more than 10 years to dislodge the country’s central government.
The group frequently carries out gun assaults and bombings of both military and civilian targets and has also carried out attacks on regional targets, especially in neighboring Kenya.

352 Yemenis released on second day of prisoner swap

Saeed Al-Batati

  • The exchange of prisoners was brokered by the International Committee of the Red Cross
ALMUKALLA: At least five planes managed by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday ferried 352 prisoners to Yemeni airports in the last phase of a major prisoner swap, the ICRC, local officials and residents said.

The ICRC said its planes transferred 1,056 former prisoners over two days on several flights between Aden, Sanaa and Seiyun airports.

“We’re happy to see the completion of the release and transfer of 1,056 former detainees, which was carried out with the Yemen Red Crescent and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority,” the ICRC said. “We’re encouraged by this success and hope that it leads to more steps toward the transfer and release of more detainees in the future.”   

Majed Fadhail, deputy minister of human rights, told Arab News that 151 government prisoners were traded with 201 Houthis on the second day of the operation.

A day earlier, the Yemeni government traded 470 Houthis with 221 of its prisoners, including five journalists, in addition to 15 Saudis and four Sudanese, under a UN-sponsored deal. The two-day operation was described by the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, as the largest of “its kind in the history of the conflict in Yemen.”

Official media reported on Thursday that Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi ordered necessary medical services for some of the released. At the same time, hundreds gathered on Friday in the government-controlled cities of Aden and Seiyun to welcome the freed prisoners. Several large buses carrying dozens of former abductees forced their way into a large number of people who were carrying the Yemeni flag and flowers.

