Brian Ortega defeats The Korean Zombie at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi after a two-year absence

Brian Ortega, left, defeated his opponent Chan Sung Jung via a unanimous decision. (Getty Images/UFC)
Brazilian Jessica Andrade lifts Katlyn Chookagian on her way a first-round TKO victory in their flyweight bout. (Getty Images/UFC)
Australian Jim Crute, right, defeated Modestas Bukauskas of Lithuania with knockout after 2:01 of round 1. (Getty Images/UFC)
James Krause of the US, right, won via a unanimous decision against Brazilian Claudio in their welterweight bout. (Getty Images/UFC)
Guram Kutateladze, left, defeated Mateusz Gamrot in a lightweight bout. (Getty Images/UFC)
  • American fighter awarded a unanimous decision and now has an impressive record of 15-1-0
Brian Ortega produced one of the performances of his career to overcome Chan Sung Jung, “The Korean Zombie”, at UFC Fight Night 3 in Abu Dhabi to move step closer towards a shot at the Featherweight championship belt he craves so much.

The American, ranked 2 in the world and now with an impressive record of 15-1-0, defeated his 33-year-old opponent via a unanimous decision in one of the most anticipated bouts of Fight Island 2, the five-event series that kicked off on September 27 with UFC 253 and will wrap up next weekend with UFC 254.

Ortega had not fought since a fourth round TKO loss against Max Holloway at UFC 231 in December 2018, and had insisted a few days ago that there is no bad blood between him and The Korean Zombie, despite what has been portrayed in the media after a back and forth of trash talk eventually led to him slapping a friend of his opponent at a UFC event last March.

It led to a backlash among some fans, and many wrote his chances off on his return.

“I was counted out,” Ortega said after his win. “I understand, you leave the game for two years, you get counted out. I’m here to remind everyone. It felt great to have this happen again, having your hand raised at this level is important, it’s the number one thing.”

He admitted that sports fandom, especially in mixed martial arts, can be fickle sometimes.

“I’m a Laker fan, I’ve been a Laker since I was a kid, Dodger fan since I was a kid, win or lose, I’m with my team.” the 27-year-old said.

“MMA, I bet you I’ve got a bunch of Korean fans, because they just left Korean Zombie and now, they’re coming to me and then, if I lose, they go to the next person. We have short-term memory fans, I guess. For those of my fans who stayed with me, I love you guys and know that I truly appreciate you guys from the bottom of my heart. For those who switch up, pick someone, stay loyal, make us feel good about what we do.”

Ortega put down his win to a newly found discipline and a solid strategy devised by his team.

“This is the first time I actually stuck to a game plan. Usually I abort game plan my, but we never really had one to begin with, we’d kinda make a semi-one up, but this is the first time I’ve ever had a true game plan, had MMA coaches, not just this coach, that coach. I’ll do what I have to do, in this sport you have to take these chances.”

Just before Ortega’s win at the top of the bill, Brazilian Jessica Andrade defeated Katlyn Chookagian of the US via a first-round TKO in their flyweight bout.

“It’s really good to reach our goals, we train for fights, so many years, we’ve run after this for so long and it’s really good to get in there and get a win and represent my team and my coach so well,” Andrade said.

“I hit her with a punch on her stomach and she yelled out and turned around and for a second I thought that the fight could have been over, but she turned around so I said it’s not over and I went in again and kept hitting her and then the referee stopped it,” the 27-year-old added.  “It was really fun. I had a really good fight week. All happiness, very happy all over when. I used to fight at 135 and that’s how I used to feel, so it felt good. The girls are bigger, but I’m strong and I can go in there and compete with them.”

In a light heavyweight bout, the Australian Jim Crute defeated Modestas Bukauskas of Lithuania with knockout after 2:01 of round 1, and revealed afterwards that he made sure he repeated his opponent after his win.

“I went to walk away again, and I told myself I would never walk away again, I’m glad I learned from my last mistake,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of soul searching and I’ve realized that this world doesn’t revolve around me and there’s two parties in the Octagon. As much as it feels good for me to win, it feels bad for him to lose, so I just wanted to tell him that I’d see him in the top five one day.”

“I thought he was going to leave more openings to be taken down, but he didn’t and I’m sort of glad that he didn’t,” he said. “The biggest thing for me was to not rush and be confident in my abilities and not get too emotional in there like I’ve done in the past. I had a lot of help from a lot of close people, my two coaches over there, my old man, my mom, my strength and conditioning coach.”

Brazilian Claudio Silva lost to James Krause of the US via a unanimous decision in their welterweight bout, and the winner was delighted with his game plan on the night.

“Obviously, I solved the puzzle, so that’s nice,” Krause said. “I’ve got to go back and watch it, but I felt like the fight went just about how I thought it would. I felt like if I got hold of his body early, that would get him tired, and that up-down early in the first, I knew that would get him tired too. So, honestly the fight went about how I thought it would, I would have liked to come out with a finish, but given my circumstances with the 13, 14 days’ notice, I’ll take the win over the guy that’s never been beaten before.”

In the opening fight of the main card, the American featherweight Jonathan Martinez had beaten Thomas Almeida of Brazil.

I’m a big fan of Almeida, took this fight, my coaches believed in me, so I just went in there and had to get my job done, I’m happy,” the winner said. “It was pretty fun, on my Instagram in 2015, I put, ‘Almeida is going to be a world champion one day’, and I fought him, so it’s pretty good. I started seeing how he was throwing just hooks, straight hook, straight hook. I knew I was going to be a lot faster than him, and I’ve seen a couple of his fights, so I just started throwing my jab more and more. 

“I took this fight on eight days’ notice, so I feel good, really good,” Martinez added. “I just want people to know who I am. A lot of people don’t even know who I am, I am here to make statements and climb up the rankings. I just beat Almeida, so hopefully that clicks.

In the prelims, Guram Kutateladze defeated Mateusz Gamrot in a lightweight bout, and revealed afterwards that though he was dedicating the win to his coach, he remained unhappy with his performance. 

“When I’m in the cage, everything looks different, but when you look from the side, it looks different, so I have to look over the fight over again together with my team and work on some small details and make some adjustments,” he said.

“Maybe I got too excited about my UFC debut and I took it too much on my nerves, too much excitement and everything. 

“[It was] a very cool experience, amazing experience, amazing UFC personnel, Performance Institute crew and all this experience is amazing, I’m never going to forget it,” added Kutateladze.

“Thank you, UFC, and thank you for the opportunity that you gave me. I’m very happy and I really appreciate every minute of it. I’m going to call my parents, my sister, my beautiful girlfriend and our son and just talk to them and enjoy that’s it.”

Earlier, Gillian Robertson overcame Poliana Botelho in a women’s flyweight clash; middleweight Jun Yong Park defeated John Phillips via a unanimous decision; Fares Ziam got yet another unanimous call over Jamie Mullarkey in their lightweight bout; and Maxim Grishin beat Gadzhimurad Antigulov via TKO in round 2 of their light heavyweight fight.

The action at Yas Forum had kicked off with Said Nurmagomedov knocking out Mark Striegl after only 51 seconds of their bantamweight bout.

Fight Island 2 will now conclude next weekend, with unbeaten Russian lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov taking on the American Justin Gaethje in the main event.

Al Hilal kick off defense of SPL title with nervy 1-0 win over newcomers Al Ain

Updated 18 October 2020
Ali Khaled

Al Hilal kick off defense of SPL title with nervy 1-0 win over newcomers Al Ain

  • A goal by defender Ali Al Bulaihi was enough to give Răzvan Lucescu’s team three points after their recent AFC Champions League exertions
Updated 18 October 2020
Ali Khaled

Al-Hilal kicked off their defense of the Saudi Professional League (SPL) title with a narrow 1-0 win over promoted Al-Ain at King Saudi University Stadium in Riyadh, but the winners of a record 16th league title only last August had a far-from-easy ride against a team playing their first ever top flight match.

A goalless first half had seen Răzvan Lucescu’s team dominate the majority of the possession, and have a goal by Omar Kharbin ruled out for offside, while Al-Ain patiently sat back and looked to hit the champions on the break from one of their rare counterattacks. 

Al-Ain played commendably in the opening period and Niger international Amadou Moutari in particular stood out for the visitors as they worked diligently to keep a clean sheet against a team many expected to stroll to an easy opening day win.

However, with Al-Hilal clearly the fitter and more technically superior of the two teams, it was only a matter of time that Al-Ain’s defense would be breached.

The breakthrough came only three minutes into the second half, Ali Al-Bulaihi bundling in Sebastian Giovinco’s free-kick from close range. It looked like normal service would be resumed, but Al-Hilal, despite continuing to dominate, struggled to create too many clear cut openings.

On 75 minutes Lucescu introduced the trio of Jang Hyun-soo, Mohammed Al-Breik and the club’s French top goalscorer Bafétimbi Gomis (for Kharbin), and the latter had a chance to double the lead immediately but placed a very presentable chance just the wrong side of the post.

Strangely, that proved to be the prelude to Al-Ain’s best spell of the match, the team with barely any pre-season training to speak of finally throwing caution to the wind and ensuring that the champions would not close out the match with the ease they had been expecting.

But despite getting into a few promising attacking positions, Al-Ain failed to trouble Al-Hilal’s goal and the home team were glad to hear the final whistle.

“This for our fans, we miss them,” match-winner Al-Bulaihi said. “This was a very tough start, but we got the three points so we’re thankful.”

Al-Hilal had spent the latter part of the summer taking part in the AFC Champions League in Qatar, which meant several players were missing through injuries or were being rested.

“Though we missed some players, the replacement players are always ready to take their opportunities when they come,” Al-Bulaihi added. “We might miss two or three players, but we always play with the usual Al-Hilal character.”

Meanwhile, Ahmed Ashraf was pleased to help Al-Hilal to winning start after spending last season on loan at Al-Faisaly.

“We’re happy with our efforts and the first three points of the season,” he said. “We only trained for five days after returning from Qatar. Five days wasn’t enough, but thankfully in the end our efforts produced the result we wanted. If you win the first match, it gives you momentum going forward.”

“The loan to Al-Faisaly was so I could get more playing time,” Ashraf added. “It makes a big difference to play rather than sit on the sidelines. I feel I gained a lot from the experience and I’m glad to be back home. Today I’m glad to be one of the group who got the three points.”

Al-Ain’s Moroccan international Mohamed Nahiri admitted that his team knew exactly what to expect on their debut in the Saudi top flight.

“In truth we are very happy to be playing in the Saudi Professional League,” he said. “You can see the difference in standard here, playing against Al-Hilal is not easy. But we performed well and were up to the task, and hopefully we will make the Al-Ain’s fans proud.”

Earlier Al-Wehda overcame Al-Qadisiyah 2-1 in sensational style at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium, Dimitri Petratos and Ahmed Abdoh Jaber scoring in the 90th and 95th minute to break the resilience of the gallant visitors, who had taken the lead through a 31st minute penalty by Hassan Al-Amri.

In the other two matches of the opening day of the SPL season, Al-Shabab defeated Abha Club 1-0 thanks to a first half Makhete Diop goal; and Al-Taawoun and visitors Al-Faisaly shared the points after Iago Acevedo dos Santos’s goal for the home team was cancelled out by Igor Rossi Branco’s 80-minute strike. 

The remainder of match day one fixtures, which will take place on Sunday, will see Al-Nassr host Al-Fateh; Al-Ahli visit Al-Batin; Damac at home to Al-Raed; and Al-Ittihad hosting Al-Ettiofaq.

