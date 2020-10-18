You are here

Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Northern Cyprus vote

The newly elected Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar talks to his supporters after winning the Turkish Cypriots election. (AP)
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Ersin Tatar, prime minister of the breakaway state of North Cyprus, won a presidential election runoff on Sunday with 51.74% of votes, said Narin Ferdi Sefik, head of the electoral board.
Tatar, 60, was facing Mustafa Akinci, the 72-year-old incumbent president, who received 48.26% after all votes were counted.
Tatar supports separate sovereign administrations on the island, while Akinci wants to work to reunite the island, which split after a Turkish invasion in 1974 in response to a brief Greek-inspired coup.
Only Turkey recognizes Northern Cyprus as an independent state. As well as having an impact on inter-island talks, the result of Northern Cyprus’ election may influence negotiations over contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean, which has Turkey at odds with Greece and Cyprus.
Earlier this month, Tatar, speaking alongside Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, said Northern Cyprus was reopening part of the beachfront of a resort abandoned for 46 years, a move that could hurt efforts to revive dispute settlement talks.
The president of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, called the move illegal.

Destiny by design: COVID-19 a ‘blessing in disguise’ for Pakistani truck artist

Updated 18 October 2020
Abdur Rauf Yousafzai 

Destiny by design: COVID-19 a ‘blessing in disguise’ for Pakistani truck artist

  • Forced out of work by pandemic, Siyar Khan says one of his life-changing orders came from the house of Peshawar commander, which he was asked to decorate with truck-art motifs
Updated 18 October 2020
Abdur Rauf Yousafzai 

PESHAWAR: A truck artist from northwestern Pakistan, who was put out of business after the coronavirus disease outbreak, has seen his prospects change with a little bit of artistic innovation.

For 25 years, Siyar Khan was one of many artisans painting the traditional bright trucks that add color and humor to Pakistani roads.

But when the pandemic came, and virus-related restrictions ensued, small workshops like his were forced to shut down — and Khan was forced to look beyond the canvas of trucks. 

“Coronavirus almost ruined my small earnings when the truck stands closed,” Khan told Arab News at his small shop in Sarband, on the outskirts of Peshawar.

“During that very hard time, one day, I painted teacups, a kettle and also children’s shoes and posted on social media. I got immense response and orders.”

One of the orders came from the home of the Peshawar Corps’ commander, where Khan was asked to decorate the walls of a guest hall with truck-art motifs.

Recently, the artist completed an assignment at Peshawar’s Pearl Continental Hotel, and is now receiving requests to decorate other properties.

Middlemen have also started to approach Khan for projects in Islamabad and Lahore.

“I recently painted a rickshaw for an American restaurant and a motorcycle for a German diplomat, a bicycle for another customer and dozens of kettles. More orders are pending” he said.

“I can paint each and everything that exists in this world.”

Khan learnt the traditional craft when he quit school after the seventh grade, and his uncle brought him to a truck artist’s store on Peshawar’s Ring Road.

“For nine years, I was an apprentice with the truck artist, and then, with his permission, I began my own truck art profession in a small shop,” he said.

“For years, I was earning a meagre amount, and I would paint a truck every two or three days.”

For each truck, Khan used to earn about 4,000 rupees ($25). But with his new projects, he said, he can make up to 10,000 rupees in a single day, which allows him to pay for his children’s school.

For Khan, the pandemic came as a blessing in disguise.

“It was an opportunity in the toughest challenge. I coped successfully, and now I am very happy ... and also very busy.”

