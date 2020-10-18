Saudi Arabia restructures Council of Senior Scholars, Shoura Council and Supreme Court

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced a series of royal decrees on Sunday to restructure the Council of Senior Scholars, Shoura Council and Supreme Court.

The decrees appointed 20 people to the Council of Senior Scholars, the Kingdom’s highest religious body, which is headed by the Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh.

Another royal decree ordered the restructuring of the Shoura Council with the appointment of Hanan bint Abdul Raheem Al-Ahmadi as assistant to the speaker and Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami as deputy speaker.

The decree appointed 150 members to the council for a period of four years and it will be headed by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh.

Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Luhaidan was appointed as president of the Supreme Court with the rank of minister.

Ghayhab bin Mohammed Al-Ghayhab has been named as an advisor to the royal court with the status of minister.