You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia restructures Council of Senior Scholars, Shoura Council and Supreme Court

Saudi Arabia restructures Council of Senior Scholars, Shoura Council and Supreme Court

King Salman. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cwfrh

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia restructures Council of Senior Scholars, Shoura Council and Supreme Court

  • Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Luhaidan was appointed as president of the Supreme Court
  • A decree appointed 150 members to the Shoura council for a period of four years
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced a series of royal decrees on Sunday to restructure the Council of Senior Scholars, Shoura Council and Supreme Court.

The decrees appointed 20 people to the Council of Senior Scholars, the Kingdom’s highest religious body, which is headed by the Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh.

Another royal decree ordered the restructuring of the Shoura Council with the appointment of Hanan bint Abdul Raheem Al-Ahmadi as assistant to the speaker and Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami as deputy speaker.

The decree appointed 150 members to the council for a period of four years and it will be headed by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh. 

Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Luhaidan was appointed as president of the Supreme Court with the rank of minister. 

Ghayhab bin Mohammed Al-Ghayhab has been named as an advisor to the royal court with the status of minister.

Topics: Saudi Arabia royal decrees King Salman

Related

Saudi Arabia
Number of new COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia falls with 348 recorded
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reopens Rawdah for worshippers at Prophet’s Mosque

Saudi Arabia reopens Rawdah for worshippers at Prophet’s Mosque

Updated 18 October 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reopens Rawdah for worshippers at Prophet’s Mosque

  • Worshippers will also be able to pay their respects to the Prophet and his two companions at the Sacred Chamber
  • Men can visit the Rawdah after the first four prayers of whilst women can visit between sunrise and midday
Updated 18 October 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia reopened the Rawdah in the Prophet’s Mosque on Sunday to the public following a closure to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Rawdah is the area located between the Prophet’s Sacred Chamber and his pulpit, and is considered to be a part of paradise on earth. It has great religious significance for Muslims from all around the world and pilgrims often visit it before or after performing Hajj.
The reopening of the Rawdah comes as the month of Rabi Al-Awwal, the month during which the Prophet was born, started on Sunday.
Worshippers will also be able to pay their respects to the Prophet and his two companions Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq and Omar ibn Al-Khattab at the Sacred Chamber.
Men are able to visit the Rawdah after the first four prayers of the day, Al-Ekhbariya TV reported, whilst women can visit between sunrise and midday.
With restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in place, 900 women and 1,650 men will be able to pray in the Rawdah per day.
The reopening of the Rawdah coincides with the Grand Mosque in Makkah opening for prayers for the first time in seven months. The number of pilgrims allowed to perform Umrah has also increased to 15,000 per day as curbs are slowly being eased.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Second phase of Umrah return starts with 75% allowed capacity
Saudi Arabia
Number of new COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia falls with 348 recorded

Latest updates

Destiny by design: COVID-19 a ‘blessing in disguise’ for Pakistani truck artist
Bollywood looks to rewrite script after low turnout at reopened cinemas
Saudi Arabia restructures Council of Senior Scholars, Shoura Council and Supreme Court
Egypt to launch 691 green projects in 2021
Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Northern Cyprus vote

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.