LONDON: Saudi Arabia recorded 20 more deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 348 new cases of the disease on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 73 were announced in Madinah, 32 in Yanbu, 25 in Riyadh, 17 in Makkah, 13 in Jeddah and 12 in Unayzah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 328,538 after 373 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,185 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Number of new COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia falls with 348 recorded
https://arab.news/mgepn
Number of new COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia falls with 348 recorded
- The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 328,538
- A total of 5,185 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia recorded 20 more deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 348 new cases of the disease on Sunday.