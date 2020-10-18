You are here

Number of new COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia falls with 348 recorded

Saudi Arabia recorded 20 more deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 348 new cases of the disease on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 18 October 2020
Arab News

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 328,538
  • A total of 5,185 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia recorded 20 more deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 348 new cases of the disease on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 73 were announced in Madinah, 32 in Yanbu, 25 in Riyadh, 17 in Makkah, 13 in Jeddah and 12 in Unayzah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 328,538 after 373 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,185 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

King Salman issues royal decrees

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced a series of royal decrees on Sunday.

The decrees include the restructuring of the Council of Senior Scholars headed by the Kingdom’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh. 

Another royal decree ordered the restructuring of the Shura Council with the appointment of Hanan bint Abdul Raheem Al-Ahmadi as assistant to the Shoura Council’s Speaker and Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami as deputy Speaker.

Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Luhaidan has been appointed as president of the Supreme Court with the rank of minister. 

Ghuhayb bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Al-Ghuhayb has been named as an advisor to the royal court with the status of minister.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia royal decrees King Salman

