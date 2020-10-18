Number of new COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia falls with 348 recorded

King Salman issues royal decrees

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced a series of royal decrees on Sunday.

The decrees include the restructuring of the Council of Senior Scholars headed by the Kingdom’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh.

Another royal decree ordered the restructuring of the Shura Council with the appointment of Hanan bint Abdul Raheem Al-Ahmadi as assistant to the Shoura Council’s Speaker and Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami as deputy Speaker.

Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Luhaidan has been appointed as president of the Supreme Court with the rank of minister.

Ghuhayb bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Al-Ghuhayb has been named as an advisor to the royal court with the status of minister.