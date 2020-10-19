You are here

First Emirati passenger flight lands in Israel

Etihad Airways flight EY 9607 from Abu Dhabi landed at Ben Gurion airport, above, early Monday morning to pick up Israeli tourism professionals. (Twitter: @etihad)
Etihad Airways flight EY 9607 from Abu Dhabi landed at Ben Gurion airport, above, early Monday morning to pick up Israeli tourism professionals. (AFP file photo)
AFP

  • The plane picked up Israeli tourism professionals, who would be flying to the UAE for a two-day trip visit
JERUSALEM: The first ever passenger flight from the United Arab Emirates to Israel landed near Tel Aviv on Monday, a month after the countries signed an agreement normalizing ties.
Etihad Airways flight EY 9607 from Abu Dhabi landed at Ben Gurion airport early in the morning with only crew on board, a spokeswoman for the Israel Airports Authority said.
The plane picked up Israeli tourism professionals, who would be flying to the UAE for a two-day trip visit organized by Israeli company Maman Group, the spokeswoman said.


The UAE carrier said it had made “history.”
“Etihad has become the first Gulf airline to operate a passenger flight to Israel. And this is only the beginning,” the airline said on Twitter.
Etihad planes had landed in Ben Gurion with medical supplies in May and June to help the Palestinians cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

 


The Palestinians, who object the agreement Israel forged with the UAE, refused to receive the aid.
In August, Israel and the UAE announced that they had reached a US-brokered deal to normalize ties, following years of discreet economic and security cooperation.
Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, ratified the UAE deal last week.
The UAE and Israel were due on Tuesday to sign an agreement to have 28 weekly commercial flights between the countries, a transportation ministry official said.
In Manama on Sunday, Israel and Bahrain signed a deal to establish relations, making the UAE and Bahrain only the third and fourth Arab states to normalize ties with Israel, following Israel’s 1979 peace deal with Egypt and a 1994 pact with Jordan.

Iran says will sell more arms than buy after embargo lifted

Updated 36 min 40 sec ago
AFP

Iran says will sell more arms than buy after embargo lifted

  • Tehran said the ban imposed more than a decade ago was lifted “automatically” as of Sunday
  • The lifting of the embargo allows Iran to buy and sell military equipment including tanks, armored vehicles, combat aircraft, helicopters and heavy artillery
Updated 36 min 40 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday said it is more inclined to sell weapons rather than buy them, after it announced the end of a longstanding UN conventional arms embargo.
Tehran said the ban imposed more than a decade ago was lifted “automatically” as of Sunday, based on the terms of a 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers, from which the Islamic republic’s arch-enemy the United States has withdrawn.
“Before being a buyer in the arms market, Iran has the ability to supply” other countries, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.
The lifting of the embargo allows Iran to buy and sell military equipment including tanks, armored vehicles, combat aircraft, helicopters and heavy artillery.
According to Khatibzadeh, Iran will “act responsibly” and sell weapons to other countries “based on its own calculations.”
The embargo on the sale of arms to Iran was due to start expiring progressively from October 18, under the terms of the UN resolution that enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal.
However, Washington has argued that arms sales to Iran would still violate UN resolutions, and has threatened sanctions on anyone involved is such deals.
President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the nuclear deal and unilaterally begun reimposing economic sanctions on Iran in 2018.
Iran’s defense minister Amir Hatami told state television on Sunday that his country relies primarily on its own military capabilities.
He said that the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s taught Tehran the “importance of self-reliance,” and led it to “produce 90 percent of our defense needs locally.”
Hatami added that “a number of countries” have contacted Iran on potential arms trade.
But he emphasised that “our sales will be much more expansive (than purchases).”

