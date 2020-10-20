You are here

Organization of Islamic Cooperation urges steps against hate speech online

The OIC headquarters in Jeddah. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 20 October 2020
Arab News

  The OIC expressed its concern over the growing Islamophobia on social media platforms and hate speech targeting Muslim communities and other minorities
JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on the international community to take concrete measures to promote a culture of tolerance, understanding and mutual respect.
The OIC took part in the inaugural session of the Asia-Pacific Regional Forum on Hate Speech, Social Media and Minorities. The event was virtually organized by the UN on Monday.
The OIC urged the participants to make efforts to build trust among people to ensure safe societies. It also called on the international community to ensure protection of places of worship.
The OIC expressed its concern over the growing Islamophobia on social media platforms and hate speech targeting Muslim communities and other minorities.
It called for the need to address the root causes of this hatred and to take effective measures to counter intolerance toward Muslims and other minorities in different parts of the world.
The forum aims to explore and identify appropriate response to the dissemination of hate speech against certain communities.
 

Saudi health minister promises to procure tested vaccine

Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. (AP)
Updated 20 October 2020
Arab News

  COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Monday said the Kingdom will procure vaccine for the novel coronavirus once it is confirmed to be safe and effective.

He said research on the vaccine is underway in a number of countries and the Saudi health authorities are following the developments.
The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases continues to decline in the Kingdom with the recovery rate from the illness rising to 96 percent. The minister attributed the decline on the “commitment to health precautions.”
“I also thank my fellow health practitioners for their wonderful efforts,” Al-Rabiah said.
Commenting on the second and stronger wave of COVID-19 in some countries, he said it was due to a lack of “commitment to social distancing” and failure to wear masks and taking other precautions.
He ruled out any leniency on part of the government in its fight against the virus. The minister said it is necessary to abide by precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay.

• Saudi Arabia recorded 381 new infections on Monday.

• With 16 new fatalities, the virus-related death toll has risen to 5,201.

“We (all) are in one boat, and the failure of some affects everyone, so we must work together” to check the spread of the virus.
He also advised people who show COVID-19 symptoms to visit Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
“Appointments can be made through the ministry’s Sehaty app, and anyone who has any questions or wants to consult a doctor can call 937,” the minister said.
Saudi Arabia recorded 381 new infections on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 348,583 since the beginning of the outbreak in the Kingdom.
The Health Ministry said 16 more people died due to complications caused by the virus raising the death toll to 5,201. The ministry also reported 357 new recoveries. The total number of recovered cases has now increased to 328,895.

 

