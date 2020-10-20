You are here

  • Home
  • Dr. Hanan bint Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi, assistant speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council

Dr. Hanan bint Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi, assistant speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council

Dr. Hanan bint Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi
Short Url

https://arab.news/ytrkm

Updated 20 October 2020
Arab News

Dr. Hanan bint Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi, assistant speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council

Updated 20 October 2020
Arab News

Dr. Hanan bint Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi, an academic who specializes in economics and health management, has been appointed the assistant speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council.
She is the first woman to assume a leadership position in the consultative body. Al-Ahmadi was also part of the first batch of women to be elected to the Shoura Council seven years ago.
Al-Ahmadi obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics at King Saud University in 1986. She did a master’s in health administration from Tulane University in the US in 1989.
Al-Ahmadi did a Ph.D. in health administration from the University of Pittsburgh in the US in 1995. She is the director general of the women’s branch of the Institute of Public Administration (IPA).
Al-Ahmadi is also a professor of health services administration at IPA.
She is a member of the board of trustees of the Riyadh Economic Forum, the editorial board of the Journal of Public Administration and the Scientific Council of IPA, and a board member of the Saudi Management Association.
Al-Ahmadi also serves as an evaluator at the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Program. She is a visiting fellow at the National Primary Care Research and Development Center of the University of Manchester, UK.
During her tenure at the Shoura Council as a member, she served in several committees such as the economic and energy committee, health and environmental affairs, and the Fifth Parliamentary Friendship Committee.
Al-Ahmadi is also a member of the advisory board of the Center for Promising Research for Social Research and Women’s Studies at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.
She has represented Saudi Arabia at several regional and international conferences and seminars.
Al-Ahmadi has authored many research papers published in several scientific journals.
Commenting on her appointed as assistant speaker of the Shoura Council, she said the decision showed the Saudi leadership’s keenness to boost women’s role in the decision-making process.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Al-Ghanim, chief of shared services at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Fatima Al-Hamlan, chair of the global health working group of the Civil Society 20

Saudi health minister promises to procure tested vaccine

Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. (AP)
Updated 20 October 2020
Arab News

Saudi health minister promises to procure tested vaccine

  • COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 October 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Monday said the Kingdom will procure vaccine for the novel coronavirus once it is confirmed to be safe and effective.

He said research on the vaccine is underway in a number of countries and the Saudi health authorities are following the developments.
The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases continues to decline in the Kingdom with the recovery rate from the illness rising to 96 percent. The minister attributed the decline on the “commitment to health precautions.”
“I also thank my fellow health practitioners for their wonderful efforts,” Al-Rabiah said.
Commenting on the second and stronger wave of COVID-19 in some countries, he said it was due to a lack of “commitment to social distancing” and failure to wear masks and taking other precautions.
He ruled out any leniency on part of the government in its fight against the virus. The minister said it is necessary to abide by precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia recorded 381 new infections on Monday.

• With 16 new fatalities, the virus-related death toll has risen to 5,201.

“We (all) are in one boat, and the failure of some affects everyone, so we must work together” to check the spread of the virus.
He also advised people who show COVID-19 symptoms to visit Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
“Appointments can be made through the ministry’s Sehaty app, and anyone who has any questions or wants to consult a doctor can call 937,” the minister said.
Saudi Arabia recorded 381 new infections on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 348,583 since the beginning of the outbreak in the Kingdom.
The Health Ministry said 16 more people died due to complications caused by the virus raising the death toll to 5,201. The ministry also reported 357 new recoveries. The total number of recovered cases has now increased to 328,895.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Worshippers’ safety is Saudi Arabia’s top priority, says Hajj minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education provider passes pandemic challenges

Latest updates

Turkish Cypriots elect Erdogan’s candidate amid east Med tensions
UN hosts Libyan military leaders in hopes of end to conflict
What We Are Reading Today: Gentlemen Revolutionaries by Tom Cutterham
Saudi health minister promises to procure tested vaccine
US official warns Taliban attacks could derail Afghan peace

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.