Indonesian president ‘honored’ to have UAE street named after him

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the ceremony for the renaming of Al-Ma’arid Street to President Joko Widodo Street. (Supplied)
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

  • Abu Dhabi’s Al-Ma’arid Street renamed President Joko Widodo Street
JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday said it was “an honor” for him and his country that a street in the UAE capital had been named after him.

Al-Ma’arid Street, one of Abu Dhabi’s key roads, was on Monday renamed President Joko Widodo Street during a ceremony that coincided with the first anniversary of the Indonesian leader’s inauguration for a second term in office.

Writing on social media, Widodo said: “It is a recognition and an honor, not only for me, but for Indonesia.” He also expressed hope that the two countries’ relations would be “stronger, mutually strengthening, and beneficial for the people of the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.”

Indonesia’s ambassador to the UAE, Husin Bagis, told Arab News: “The initiative to rename the street after President Joko Widodo came from His Highness (Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan), who also presided over the street renaming ceremony on the spot.”

The envoy said that the street was near to the future location of the Indonesian Embassy compound, which was currently under construction.

According to UAE news agency WAM, the crown prince has also directed officials to build a mosque named after Widodo, in Abu Dhabi’s Diplomatic Area, in recognition of the Indonesian president’s close friendship with the UAE and his efforts to strengthen the relationship.

Indonesia-UAE relations have grown closer since Widodo’s visit to Abu Dhabi in January, during which he secured investment projects worth $22.9 billion in what has officially been described as the biggest trade deal in the country’s history. The visit was to reciprocate the crown prince’s trip to Indonesia in July 2019.

Recent cooperation agreements between the two countries have included plans for the construction of a mosque on a plot of land in Widodo’s hometown of Solo in Central Java.

The mosque will be a replica of Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and serve as an Islamic center offering training for clerics. A groundbreaking ceremony is slated to take place in December.

Widodo is the latest Indonesian leader to be celebrated through an honorific street name in a foreign country. In Rabat, Morocco’s capital, Avenue Sukarno was named after Indonesia’s first president, while Mohammed Hatta Street in Haarlem, the Netherlands, recognizes the Southeast Asian country’s first vice president. Sukarno and Hatta are considered the fathers of Indonesia’s independence.

The name of the country’s third president, B. J. Habibie, appears on a bridge in Dili, the capital of East Timor, in honor of his decision to hold a referendum there which allowed East Timor to secede from Indonesia.

Afghan lawmakers urge unmasking, punishment of embezzlers of $19bn US aid

  • Audit report reveals almost one-third of American funding toward Afghanistan’s reconstruction ‘lost to waste, fraud, abuse’
KABUL: Afghan legislators on Wednesday called on the US to unmask and punish those involved in the embezzlement of at least $19 billion of American aid earmarked for the war-torn country’s reconstruction.

The US Congress had approved nearly $134 billion for redevelopment programs in Afghanistan since 2002, following the American invasion that ousted the Taliban.

However, in its latest audit report released on Tuesday, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said it had reviewed $63 billion of the amount and discovered that about $19 billion of it had been “lost to waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Some $1.8 billion had been squandered between January 2018 and December 2019 alone.

“Those behind this squandering, fraud, and corruption must be identified, should be tried and punished because they were involved in a big historical treason against our people,” Raihana Azad, a lawmaker from the central Afghan province of Dai Kundi, told Arab News.

“They have stolen the money which was earmarked for Afghanistan’s reconstruction and projects and what has happened has been a big blow for the poor people here.”

While it remains unclear if those involved in the misappropriation of funds were Afghan nationals or donors, Seddiq Ahmad Usmani, a lawmaker from northern Parwan province, said foreign aid had been handled by representatives chosen by the donors themselves.

“Foreigners have to respond as they were mostly behind such embezzlement with some (Afghan) government leaders.

“It will be very fair to see those people behind bars. We ask the American government to focus now on finding the culprits, whether Afghans or foreigners, and punish them,” he added.

Numerous complaints have been raised in Afghanistan over years about the efficiency of foreign aid and its links to corruption and SIGAR itself has routinely criticized the Afghan government’s insufficient efforts to curb graft.

In a report released earlier this year, the agency said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s administration was “more interested in checking off boxes for the international community than in actually uprooting its corruption problem.”

Abdul Qadir Qalatwal, a parliament member from southern Zabul province, said: “It is clear that foreigners were behind this squandering because they approved the projects, funded them, and conducted the works.”

He added that the Afghan government was ready “to give accountability for any aid money that has been provided by donors for development projects.”

Another lawmaker, Keramuddin Reza Zada from central Ghor province, said that SIGAR had been operating since 2010 and had investigated a series of fraud cases, so it was high time that it exposed those behind the corruption to stop further misuse.

“It (SIGAR) has had plenty of time to reveal former culprits. Now is the time to do so too, so future embezzlement is prevented,” the lawyer added. 

Jamshid Rasooli, spokesman for Afghanistan’s attorney general, was unable to comment on SIGAR’s latest report. However, the finance ministry’s public affairs officer, Shamrooz Khan Masjidi, said the projects where the fraud took place were those “that were funded and handled by donors.”

Torek Farhadi, a former Afghan government adviser, told Arab News: “With SIGAR having been around since 2010, it shows that those who make war decisions are more interested in reaching outcomes than reading audit reports.

“This SIGAR report shows that for a superpower, there is no way to conduct a war thousands of kilometers ...  from home, without wasting its own resources.”

