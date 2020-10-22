You are here

  REVIEW: 'A Life on Our Planet' — a bleak final warning for humanity

Sir David Attenborough is a revered 94-year-old broadcaster and natural historian. (Supplied)
Updated 22 October 2020
Adam Grundey

  • David Attenborough’s ‘witness statement’ lays out the devastation mankind has wrought on the natural world
AMESTERDAM: This beautifully shot documentary packs more of an emotional gut-punch than any drama — and is more terrifying than any horror movie — you’ll see this year. Despite the breathtaking cinematography, this is not an easy watch.

Sir David Attenborough, the revered 94-year-old broadcaster and natural historian, explains, with his trademark gravity and passion, the damage mankind has done to the planet in just the span of his own career. He begins in the city of Pripyat, in Ukraine, which has been deserted since the nearby Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded in 1986. That disaster, leading to an uninhabitable area, Attenborough says, was a result of “bad planning and human error.”

The current crisis facing our natural world — the way our lifestyle is decimating the biodiversity that is crucial to environmental balance and stability — is also, he warns, “a result of bad planning and human error, and it too will lead to what we see (in Pripyat) — a place in which we cannot live.”

The film pulls no punches. Besides the relentless horror of the statistics (90 percent of the large fish in the sea removed since the 1950s; wild animal populations more than halved in the same time) there are the stark visuals — the haunting apocalyptic landscape of a dead coral reef; a solitary orang-utan clambering up a solitary branchless tree in an area that used to be thick rainforest. 

There is a retrospective element — a look back at Attenborough’s glittering career — but it is his present as an old man close to the end of his life that holds the most weight. There are times when he addresses the camera directly and you can feel his anger and distress as he examines what we have done to so much of the beauty he has witnessed. 

There is optimism, finally, in the last 30 minutes as he lays out how we could avert disaster if we act now. Simple solutions are there — e.g. stop eating meat; cut out fossil fuels; create no-fish zones, halt the growth in global population. But they require a global will. 

Earth has already survived five mass-extinction events. It will survive a sixth. Whether humanity survives depends on us choosing to do so and making the necessary sacrifices. Either way, we’ll get what we deserve.

Paris Hilton dazzles in Kuwaiti designer’s gown in new music video

Updated 28 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Paris Hilton dazzles in Kuwaiti designer’s gown in new music video

Updated 28 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

 

DUBAI: Former reality star Paris Hilton has released a new music video, “I Blame You,” in which she wears a glitzy gown by Kuwaiti designer-to-the-stars Yousef Al-Jasmi. 

 

The 39-year-old singer and actress chose a form-fitting silver dress with a high collar.

Hilton dedicated the song to her partner, the author and entrepreneur Carter Reum, who appears in clips in the video. The star has known Reum for 15 years, but they have only been dating since November 2019.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@parishilton always rock my creations #Iblameyou باريس هيلتون تتألق من جسميكو

A post shared by Yousef Al Jasmi جسميكو (@yousef_aljasmi) on

Apart from the romantic tribute, Hilton’s song also comes with a good cause. 

In a teaser video the hotel heiress shared on Instagram before the release, she said that all the proceeds from “I Blame You” will go to Breaking Code Silence, an organization that provides therapeutic treatments for children with trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hilton has been vocal about mental health after her recent YouTube documentary, “This Is Paris,” revealed she is still coping from trauma she experienced at a boarding school as a child. In the documentary, Hilton claimed she and other students suffered mental and physical abuse from the school staff.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@aliciakeys Alicia keys wearing Yousef aljasmi #billboards2020 #billboardmusicawards

A post shared by Yousef Al Jasmi جسميكو (@yousef_aljasmi) on

Hilton was not the only star to be spotted in Al-Jasmi’s creation in recent days. On Oct. 15, US singer Alicia Keys showed off a sparkling bodysuit by the designer during her performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Al-Jasmi’s signature glittering looks have also been worn by stars including American singers Mariah Carey and Kelly Rowland, and media personality and socialite Khloe Kardashian.

