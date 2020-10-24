You are here

  • Home
  • Rashford ‘blown away’ by grassroots pledges to feed kids

Rashford ‘blown away’ by grassroots pledges to feed kids

In this Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, England's Marcus Rashford warms up ahead of their UEFA Nations League soccer match against Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London, England. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9d8h5

Updated 24 October 2020
AP

Rashford ‘blown away’ by grassroots pledges to feed kids

  • Rashford said many families are struggling because of job losses related to the coronavirus pandemic
Updated 24 October 2020
AP

LONDON: Restaurants, cafes and even some local governments across England have mounted a grassroots effort inspired by soccer star Marcus Rashford to feed students during the upcoming school break.
Pledges to provide free lunches started rolling in after the Manchester United striker’s bid to extend food vouchers over school holidays until Easter was voted down in the House of Commons.
The 22-year-old Rashford vowed to continue his fight and was joined by local businesses offering everything from beans on toast to chicken nuggets and fruits.
“Blown away by news of local businesses stepping up to fill the voucher scheme deficit during the October half term. Selflessness, kindness, togetherness, this is the England I know,” Rashford wrote on Twitter, adding an emoji of the English flag.
On Friday, the England international fired off a stream of Twitter posts marking the locations of businesses offering their support, and he embedded their social media messages, which urged parents not to feel ashamed to seek help. Many offered to keep requests confidential.
Khandoker, an Indian restaurant about 8 km from Old Trafford, said parents can send a direct message on Twitter.
“We don’t want any child to got to bed hungry in Manchester. Voting against free school meals for kids in poverty is inhumane. If there are any parents struggling to feed (their) kids don’t be ashamed. DM us we will always be happy to put together a hot meal,” the restaurant wrote.
In June, Rashford successfully lobbied British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to extend free school meals through the summer. But on Wednesday, a Labour Party motion backed by the player to extend it again was rejected largely along party lines.

Blown away by news of local businesses stepping up to fill the voucher scheme deficit during the October half term. Selflessness, kindness, togetherness, this is the England I know.

Marcus Rashford, Football star

More than 1.4 million children benefit from free school meals, according to the Labour Party. English schools are on break next week.
Rashford said many families are struggling because of job losses related to the coronavirus pandemic. Britain is among the worst-hit European countries, with almost 44,000 confirmed deaths.
The soccer star said he’s passionate about the issue because his family relied on free school meals and food banks while growing up in the Manchester area.
Farm Fresh UK in Nottingham said it will provide lunches over the break consisting of a cheese cob or vegan sausage roll and a carton of apple or orange juice. Minikin Paint a Pot Art Cafe in Manchester said it will offer a hot baked potato with beans, fruit, snack and drink to needy kids next week.
Local governments also pledged support. Hammersmith and Fulham Council in London said it would extend the vouchers over the break “to ensure 5,000 primary and secondary school pupils don’t go hungry.”
It is also delivering 600 breakfasts to kids each morning. Rashford posted similar statements from councils in Liverpool, Doncaster and Southward.

Related

Sport
‘Loved and appreciated’ Bale starts as Spurs win, Celtic undone by Milan
Sport
Arsenal, Roma open Europa League with comeback wins

Zidane urges Real Madrid to come out fighting against Barca

Ferencvaros’ midfielders Eldar Civic and Aissa Laidouni challenge Barcelona’s forward Lionel Messi during a recent football match. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 October 2020
AFP

Zidane urges Real Madrid to come out fighting against Barca

  • Defiant coach: Players must show their character and quality at Saturday’s match
Updated 24 October 2020
AFP

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane says he has the full support of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and has called on his players to turn their season around by beating Barcelona on Saturday.

Madrid and their coach head to Camp Nou under pressure after consecutive defeats to Cadiz in La Liga and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
Asked on Friday if he still feels the backing of the club and president, Zidane said: “Yes, from everyone. I have won many things with these players and I will always be with them to the death. I will always be with them.
“But we have to change our momentum, we have had two difficult games, and that’s what this is all about. There are always bad moments but there are those teams in those moments that show their character and quality. We have to do that tomorrow.”
Zidane said Sergio Ramos will be available to face Barcelona after recovering from the knee injury that kept him out of the loss to Shakhtar on Wednesday.
“Sergio is our captain, our leader,” said Zidane. “He’s recovered, he’s going to be with us. It’s about being 100 percent though and I think that Sergio is already there.”
Barcelona are also coming into the Clasico on the back of a loss in the league, although they responded to the 1-0 defeat by Getafe last weekend by winning 5-1 at home to Ferencvaros on Tuesday in the Champions League.
“In theory, both teams are under a lot of pressure,” said Ronald Koeman, who will be taking charge of his first Clasico as Barcelona coach.
“Maybe in the last couple of weeks Madrid haven’t been at their level but this doesn’t mean that they are a bad team.
“They are a big team, with experienced players, who know how to cope with the pressure, and they will want more than anyone to win this match after their two defeats.”
“I don’t expect a vulnerable Madrid, I expect the opposite,” Koeman added.
There are doubts over Antoine Griezmann, who stayed on the bench for Barca’s victory in midweek.
It was not clear whether the Frenchman had been dropped or rested. “He has a chance to play,” said Koeman.
“But it’s not good to discuss his role for every game.”
Jordi Alba has been included in the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury but it remains to be seen if the left-back is deemed ready to start.
“Always the last word is with the player,” said Koeman. “If there’s no reaction he has a good chance of playing tomorrow.”

Topics: Zinedine Zidane

Related

Sport
Son Heung-min deserves bumper Spurs deal, says Mourinho
Sport
‘Loved and appreciated’ Bale starts as Spurs win, Celtic undone by Milan

Latest updates

Zidane urges Real Madrid to come out fighting against Barca
Son Heung-min deserves bumper Spurs deal, says Mourinho
Rashford ‘blown away’ by grassroots pledges to feed kids
Cheese, car parts and Kobe beef: UK’s trade deal with Japan
Warring Libya rivals sign truce, but tough political talks ahead

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.