You are here

  • Home
  • Son Heung-min deserves bumper Spurs deal, says Mourinho

Son Heung-min deserves bumper Spurs deal, says Mourinho

Son Heung-Min
Short Url

https://arab.news/gy3pw

Updated 24 October 2020
AFP

Son Heung-min deserves bumper Spurs deal, says Mourinho

Updated 24 October 2020
AFP

LONDON: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said on Friday that expects Son Heung-min to be handed a lucrative new long-term contract “sooner or later” after the South Korean’s blistering start to the season.
The 28-year-old forward, whose current deal expires in 2023, is reportedly in discussions over a bumper new deal at the Premier League club.
Son has scored nine goals in eight games this season and has also provided four assists, teaming up with Harry Kane to devastating effect.
Mourinho believes that form is likely to see him rewarded with a hefty new deal that would make him one of the club’s top earners.
“I would love that,” he said. “Son has three years of contract so it’s not like we’re in an extreme situation of everybody being worried.
“It’s more that Son loves it here. I believe that he would like to commit his future to the club for a long time.
“Everybody at the club is totally in love with this player and this boy and is trying also to make him feel part of the furniture.”
Kane and Dele Alli have taken the limelight at Spurs in recent years but Son has become one of the club’s key players.
“He cannot do more than what he does. Season after season after season, Sonny is showing how good he is,” Mourinho said.
“Of course, the better the team is, the easier it is for the players to emerge. But Sonny is Sonny and everyone knows what he needs to do now to go to the next step: nothing.”

Everybody at the club is totally in love with this boy and is trying also to make him feel part of the furniture.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur

Son, who scored after coming off the bench in Thursday’s 3-0 Europa League win over LASK, is likely to return to the starting lineup for Monday’s trip to Burnley.
The Clarets have taken just one point from their opening four games but Mourinho is not being lulled into a false sense of security.
He believes Sean Dyche’s side will be well clear of danger toward the end of the season.
“You will feel how strong they are by March, April when lots of teams will be fighting for relegation, and they will be already safe,” he said.
“They will be already eighth, ninth, 10th, comfortable in the table. This is Burnley, so the fact they only have one point in this moment — they have played one match less and the fact they have one point doesn’t tell me much.”

Related

Sport
Rashford ‘blown away’ by grassroots pledges to feed kids
Sport
Arsenal, Roma open Europa League with comeback wins

Zidane urges Real Madrid to come out fighting against Barca

Ferencvaros’ midfielders Eldar Civic and Aissa Laidouni challenge Barcelona’s forward Lionel Messi during a recent football match. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 October 2020
AFP

Zidane urges Real Madrid to come out fighting against Barca

  • Defiant coach: Players must show their character and quality at Saturday’s match
Updated 24 October 2020
AFP

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane says he has the full support of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and has called on his players to turn their season around by beating Barcelona on Saturday.

Madrid and their coach head to Camp Nou under pressure after consecutive defeats to Cadiz in La Liga and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
Asked on Friday if he still feels the backing of the club and president, Zidane said: “Yes, from everyone. I have won many things with these players and I will always be with them to the death. I will always be with them.
“But we have to change our momentum, we have had two difficult games, and that’s what this is all about. There are always bad moments but there are those teams in those moments that show their character and quality. We have to do that tomorrow.”
Zidane said Sergio Ramos will be available to face Barcelona after recovering from the knee injury that kept him out of the loss to Shakhtar on Wednesday.
“Sergio is our captain, our leader,” said Zidane. “He’s recovered, he’s going to be with us. It’s about being 100 percent though and I think that Sergio is already there.”
Barcelona are also coming into the Clasico on the back of a loss in the league, although they responded to the 1-0 defeat by Getafe last weekend by winning 5-1 at home to Ferencvaros on Tuesday in the Champions League.
“In theory, both teams are under a lot of pressure,” said Ronald Koeman, who will be taking charge of his first Clasico as Barcelona coach.
“Maybe in the last couple of weeks Madrid haven’t been at their level but this doesn’t mean that they are a bad team.
“They are a big team, with experienced players, who know how to cope with the pressure, and they will want more than anyone to win this match after their two defeats.”
“I don’t expect a vulnerable Madrid, I expect the opposite,” Koeman added.
There are doubts over Antoine Griezmann, who stayed on the bench for Barca’s victory in midweek.
It was not clear whether the Frenchman had been dropped or rested. “He has a chance to play,” said Koeman.
“But it’s not good to discuss his role for every game.”
Jordi Alba has been included in the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury but it remains to be seen if the left-back is deemed ready to start.
“Always the last word is with the player,” said Koeman. “If there’s no reaction he has a good chance of playing tomorrow.”

Topics: Zinedine Zidane

Related

Sport
Son Heung-min deserves bumper Spurs deal, says Mourinho
Sport
‘Loved and appreciated’ Bale starts as Spurs win, Celtic undone by Milan

Latest updates

Zidane urges Real Madrid to come out fighting against Barca
Son Heung-min deserves bumper Spurs deal, says Mourinho
Rashford ‘blown away’ by grassroots pledges to feed kids
Cheese, car parts and Kobe beef: UK’s trade deal with Japan
Warring Libya rivals sign truce, but tough political talks ahead

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.