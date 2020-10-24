Highway 311: Latin American street food in Dubai

You are here

The restaurant has a casual and fun vibe with sombreros, paper flags, posters and music contributing to a Latin American atmosphere. (Supplied)
Updated 24 October 2020
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: Surrounded by Dubai’s skyscrapers in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Highway 311 offers visitors a taste of Latin American street food.

The restaurant has a casual and fun vibe with sombreros, paper flags, posters and music contributing to a Latin American atmosphere.

The food was fresh and flavorful, with some star dishes which we would recommend.

One of the best of the bunch at Highway 311 was the ceviche, a Peruvian dish of raw white fish cubes cured with a citrus-based marinade and garnished with onions, sweet potatoes and corn. The dish was light and refreshing, with the sourness of the fish melting into the spiciness of the vegetables. There were also two types of corn, one crunchy and one sweet, enriching the dish with even more flavor and texture.

Another must-try is the enchilada, which is a flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, Mexican chicken or meat chili drenched in enchilada sauce with a side of Mexican rice and black beans. It’s a rich dish filled with the warm flavors of tomato and cumin, and the rice was perfectly cooked.

If you feel like trying something Latin American that is less familiar, then definitely go for the Guatemalan tacos. They look similar to enchiladas, but are stuffed with potatoes, beans, shredded chicken and cheddar cheese. The tomato sauce with the cheese and tender chicken will melt in your mouth.

Highway 311 offers a Mexican soft drink brand called Jarritos, but we recommend one of its house drinks called Chicha Morada, which is a refreshing Peruvian beverage made from purple corn, pineapple, apples, clove and cinnamon.

All in all, it’s a cozy and fun place for visitors to enjoy Latin American street food in a casual setting. It also offers a number of board games for additional entertainment.

Latin American restaurant review Dubai restaurants

DUBAI: Lebanese director Nadine Labaki revealed at the El Gouna Film Festival that she is “filming everything” in Beirut since the Aug. 4 blast.

The Oscar-nominated director added that she doesn’t “know where it’s going to lead, or if it will ever lead anywhere,” but that she needs to “capture what’s been happening,” according to Variety.

On Aug. 4, nearly three tons of neglected ammonium nitrate detonated in the capital city’s port, leaving 190 dead, more than 6,500 injured and 300,000 without a home. Despite the tragedy, Labaki is hopeful.

“Lebanon has always been functioning without a government. That is the only hope I still have of rebuilding the country,” Labaki stated.

Labaki first became a star in 2007 after the release of her debut film, “Caramel” – a soapy movie about five women who bond in a Beirut salon.

Her most recent film, “Capernaum,” shed light on Beirut’s grinding poverty. Set against the backdrop of the city’s overcrowded, sprawling slums, the 2018 film, which made its international debut at Cannes and was nominated for an Oscar in the international feature film category, beautifully captures the pre-existing chaos of present-day Beirut. 

Though it’s unclear how Labaki’s footage will take form, one can certainly expect a harrowing and moving piece of cinema, if her past work is any indication.

Nadine Labaki

‘My Next Guest’ sees legendary David Letterman mixing it up

