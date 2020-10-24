Highway 311: Latin American street food in Dubai

DUBAI: Surrounded by Dubai’s skyscrapers in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Highway 311 offers visitors a taste of Latin American street food.

The restaurant has a casual and fun vibe with sombreros, paper flags, posters and music contributing to a Latin American atmosphere.

The food was fresh and flavorful, with some star dishes which we would recommend.

One of the best of the bunch at Highway 311 was the ceviche, a Peruvian dish of raw white fish cubes cured with a citrus-based marinade and garnished with onions, sweet potatoes and corn. The dish was light and refreshing, with the sourness of the fish melting into the spiciness of the vegetables. There were also two types of corn, one crunchy and one sweet, enriching the dish with even more flavor and texture.

Another must-try is the enchilada, which is a flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, Mexican chicken or meat chili drenched in enchilada sauce with a side of Mexican rice and black beans. It’s a rich dish filled with the warm flavors of tomato and cumin, and the rice was perfectly cooked.

If you feel like trying something Latin American that is less familiar, then definitely go for the Guatemalan tacos. They look similar to enchiladas, but are stuffed with potatoes, beans, shredded chicken and cheddar cheese. The tomato sauce with the cheese and tender chicken will melt in your mouth.

Highway 311 offers a Mexican soft drink brand called Jarritos, but we recommend one of its house drinks called Chicha Morada, which is a refreshing Peruvian beverage made from purple corn, pineapple, apples, clove and cinnamon.

All in all, it’s a cozy and fun place for visitors to enjoy Latin American street food in a casual setting. It also offers a number of board games for additional entertainment.