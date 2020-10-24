You are here

Indonesian unions vow mass protests if president signs jobs law

Hundreds of thousands of Indonesians have hit the streets across the archipelago in recent weeks they protested the measures passed by parliament on Oct. 5. (Reuters)
Updated 24 October 2020
Reuters

Indonesian unions vow mass protests if president signs jobs law

  • ‘We are ready for dialogue, even ready for a debate if necessary in an open, public hearing’
Updated 24 October 2020
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s workers will stage further mass protests across the country if President Joko Widodo signs new jobs measures into law next week, the head of the main labor group said on Saturday.
“It is the exploitation of labor that we’re against,” said the head of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions, Said Iqbal. “We are ready for dialogue, even ready for a debate if necessary in an open, public hearing.”
The government says the legislation will boost employment by cutting red tape, easing restrictions of foreign investment and improving labor market competitiveness. Unions and rights groups say the measures favor business over workers and the environment.
Hundreds of thousands of Indonesians have hit the streets across the archipelago in recent weeks, culminating in sporadic violence and thousands of arrests, as they protested the measures passed by parliament on Oct. 5.
If the president, widely known as Jokowi, signs the measures into law, as expected, on Wednesday, labor unions will stage “massive national” protests on Nov. 1, centered on the State Palace and Constitutional Court in the capital Jakarta, Iqbal told a virtual news conference.
Tens of thousands would be expected to gather in Jakarta and hundreds of thousands more across the country, he said.
Spokesmen at Jokowi’s office, Jakarta police and Indonesia’s economic ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Suicide bombing in Kabul kills ten, including children

Updated 24 October 2020
AP

Suicide bombing in Kabul kills ten, including children

  • There has been an upsurge in violence between Taliban and Afghan forces in the country
  • The US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February, opening up a path toward withdrawing American troops from the conflict
Updated 24 October 2020
AP

KABUL: A suicide attack Saturday in Afghanistan's capital killed at least ten people and wounded 20 others, including schoolchildren, the interior ministry said.
The explosion struck outside an education center in a heavily Shiite neighborhood of western Kabul.
The interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian says that the attacker was trying to enter the center when he was stopped by security guards.
No group claimed immediate responsibility for the bombing. The Taliban rejected any connection with the attack.
A Daesh affiliate claimed responsibility for a similar suicide attack at an education center in August 2018, in which 34 students were killed. Within Afghanistan, Daesh has launched large-scale attacks on minority Shiites, whom it views as apostates.
The US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February, opening up a path toward withdrawing American troops from the conflict. US officials said the deal would also help refocus security efforts on fighting Daesh, which is a rival of the Taliban in Afghanistan.
There has been an upsurge in violence between Taliban and Afghan forces in the country recently, even as representatives from the two warring sides begin their own peace talks in Doha to end the decades-long war in Afghanistan.
Earlier Saturday a roadside bomb killed nine people in eastern Afghanistan after it struck a minivan full of civilians, a local official said.
Ghazni province police spokesman Ahmad Khan Sirat said that a second roadside bomb killed two policemen, after it struck their vehicle that was making its way to the victims of the first explosion.
Sirat added that the bombings had wounded several others, and that the attacks were under investigation.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. The provincial police spokesman claimed the Taliban had placed the bomb.

