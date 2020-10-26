You are here

American air strike kills five Taliban fighters: US official

Above, a US serviceman aboard a Chinook helicopter in Afghanistan. A US air strike in Wardak province on Sunday evening targeted Taliban fighters, killing five. (AFP file photo)
Updated 26 October 2020
Reuters

American air strike kills five Taliban fighters: US official

  • Violence has escalated in recent weeks with clashes taking place between the insurgents and government troops across the country
Updated 26 October 2020
Reuters

KABUL: A US air strike launched to support Afghan security forces killed five Taliban fighters in central Afghanistan on Sunday evening, a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan said.
Violence has escalated in recent weeks with clashes taking place between the insurgents and government troops across the country, while negotiators from both sides have held talks in Qatar for a peace deal that could allow Washington to withdraw its remaining forces and end the United States’ longest war. Col. Sonny Leggett, the US military spokesman in Kabul, said the air strike in Wardak province was conducted to defend Afghan government troops and targeted Taliban fighters, killing five.
He said the action was in accordance with terms of the United States withdrawal agreement struck with the Taliban in February.
“We reject the allegations of violating the agreement and of killing innocent Afghans,” Leggett said, without elaborating.
When asked for comment, a Taliban spokesman said that there had been no fighting when the strike took place, and it broke the terms of agreement.
“This attack is a violation of the agreement and we condemn it,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
Earlier this month, the Taliban accused the United States of violating the agreement following air strikes in southern Helmand province, where government forces were desperately trying to repel hundreds of insurgents seeking to seize control of the provincial capital Laskhar Gah.
Diplomats and officials say the rising violence is undermining trust needed if the talks in Qatar are to succeed.
The United States’ special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said earlier this month that he had met with Taliban representatives to agree to a ‘re-set’ of the US-Taliban deal in order to reduce the violence.
The Taliban has so far rejected repeated calls for a cease-fire by foreign powers and the Afghan government.

UK Health Secretary fuelled anti-Muslim hate, says government Islamophobia adviser

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock gestures as he arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AP)
Updated 10 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

UK Health Secretary fuelled anti-Muslim hate, says government Islamophobia adviser

  • Lockdown hours before Eid al-Adha began left Muslims feeling “scapegoated and blamed.”
  • The pandemic has been exploited by far-right groups to scapegoat Muslims and other minority groups
Updated 10 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has been criticised by its own Islamophobia adviser for refusing to publish evidence behind the Health Secretary’s claim that people were “not abiding to social distancing” as he imposed a lockdown on 4.6 million people hours before Eid al-Adha began.

Matt Hancock wrote on Twitter on July 30 that the COVID-19 spread was “largely due to households meeting and not abiding (by) social distancing,” before going on to introduce strict new lockdown guidelines for large swathes of northern England — an area of the country with above-average Muslim populations.

Qari Asim, the deputy chair of a government taskforce on anti-Muslim hatred, told the Guardian that Hancock's claim added to “hateful narratives” that indicated Muslim communities were not following government guidelines or adhering to social distancing.

He urged the government to release the data that supported the claims, saying that the announcement “gave the impression that Muslim communities were not social distancing and were ignoring the government guidelines. Therefore it’s only right that full data is made public to make things clearer.”

The lockdown sparked a frenzy of Islamophobia on far-right social media, with many extremists seizing the opportunity to blame Muslims for the spread of COVID-19.

The timing and manner of the lockdown was widely criticized by police chiefs, members of parliament and Muslim leaders at the time for its “shameless scapegoating of Muslims.”

Asim said: “We saw a rise of Islamophobia online [in the aftermath of the announcement] and the Muslim communities were seen as the cause of another lockdown. Some people definitely felt that the timing of the announcement was very poor. The way it was made showed disregard for a faith community.

“We don’t want to give rise to hateful narratives and it’s really important that the authorities ensure that such hateful narratives are not supported.”

Hancock’s announcement had come just hours after an advisory group to the British government said that localized lockdowns could lead to a “divided nation” and be “exploited by extreme rightwing groups.”

Wajid Khan, the mayor of Burnley, one of the towns placed under lockdown, said the manner of Hancock’s announcement led Muslims to feel “scapegoated and blamed” and “used, confused and abused.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed that it holds the evidence to support Hancock’s claim, but has refused to publish it. It said to publish the data would jeopardise “the internal deliberative process as it relates to policymaking.”

 

Topics: Islamophobia

