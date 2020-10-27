You are here

  • Home
  • Jerusalem museum’s Islamic art sale halted amid Israeli political pressure

Jerusalem museum’s Islamic art sale halted amid Israeli political pressure

Some 190 objects from the Museum for Islamic Art in Jerusalem were planned to be sold at Sotheby’s London on October 27, 2020. (Courtesy Sotheby’s)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p84mt

Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Jerusalem museum’s Islamic art sale halted amid Israeli political pressure

  • The museum had hoped to raise around $9.8 million by selling over 200 items through Sotheby’s auction house in London
  • Reuven Rivlin said the collection has a “greater worth and significance than their monetary value,” and said he opposes “the sale of these cultural assets from the region as a whole”
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A controversial sale of items from the Museum for Islamic Art in Jerusalem has been temporarily postponed, according to the museum’s primary donor, amid pressure from Israeli government bodies and President Reuven Rivlin.

The museum, which said it was facing financial hardship even before the coronavirus pandemic forced it to temporarily close its doors, had hoped to raise around $9.8 million by selling over 200 items through Sotheby’s auction house in London. Most of those items were not on public display, said the museum’s director, Nadim Sheiban.

The museum was founded in the 1960s by British-Jewish philanthropist Vera Bryce Salomons to showcase Islamic and Arab culture.

It also holds a large and valuable collection of watches, amassed by the founder’s father David Lionel Salomons, 60 of which the museum also planned to sell.

The museum said the proceeds would be used to keep it afloat and to fund educational programs.

But Rivlin, who lives near the museum, said the collection has a “greater worth and significance than their monetary value,” and said he opposes “the sale of these cultural assets from the region as a whole.”

Israel’s Ministry of Culture and Sport, the Antiquities Authority and the state prosecutor’s office had all looked into ways of halting the sale, without success. But now the auction, slated for Oct. 27, has been postponed.

The museum’s primary donor, the Hermann de Stern Foundation, said in a statement: “The foundation’s management hopes that the postponement will make it possible to reach agreements that will also be acceptable to the culture ministry in the coming weeks.”

Among the items set to go on sale were a helmet that once supposedly belonged to an Ottoman sultan, a Mamluk glass bowl dating from the 13th century, and a page from a copy of the Qur’an dating back over 1,000 years.

The fact that many of the items originated from outside Israel had meant the museum was able to sidestep laws preventing their export, despite their value and historical significance.

But the museum’s most prized items, such as a Breguet watch that once belonged to French Queen Marie Antoinette and valued in excess of $26 million, were not among those put up for sale.

A Sotheby’s spokesperson said raising funds for museums by selling some items, usually less likely to be on permanent display, is a practice it has plenty of experience of facilitating, and the aim of such sales is to preserve the core of a museum’s main collection for the future.

“The displays in the galleries will remain almost entirely undisturbed, remaining intact both from a spectator point of view and also from an academic and curatorial perspective,” Sotheby’s said.

Topics: Museum for Islamic Art in Jerusalem President Reuven Rivlin Vera Bryce Salomons

Related

Middle-East
Israeli president Reuven Rivlin begins talks to form new government
Lifestyle
Islamic art from museums around the world

Lebanese actor Nicolas Mouawad to star in George Miller film 

Updated 27 October 2020
Arab News

Lebanese actor Nicolas Mouawad to star in George Miller film 

Updated 27 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese actor Nicolas Mouawad revealed this week that he is set to star in a Hollywood film by Oscar-winning director George Miller.

In an interview during the El-Gouna Film Festival with online news platform El-Shai, the star said he will travel to Australia by the end of October to start shooting. 

“I feel very blessed to be able to take part (in) such a movie with a legend like George Miller. Actor(s) live and die without even getting close to an opportunity like this. I truly couldn’t be any happier,” Mouawad said. 

“I’ve been waiting to finally go and shoot the movie. It was postponed due to COVID-19,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While waiting for the world to fully open again, I am super happy to share with u the trailer of “His Only Son”, the American movie I shot last summer in LA with the incredibly talented cast and crew. I m thankful to Every single person i met throughout this beautiful journey.. u all made it more enjoyable and definitely super meaningful.. can’t wait to see u all again.. Instagram friends, can’t wait to “read” ur feedback الإعلان الخاص بالفيلم الأميركي الّذي صوّرته السنة الماضية في لوس أنجلس.. تاريخ العرض طبعاً مرهون بالظروف الاستثنائيّة التي يمُرّ بها العالم . أتمنّى أن ينال إعجابكم #hollywood #la #losangeles #california #movies #nicolasmouawad #beirut #lebanon #cairo #egypt #actor #acting ‎نيقولا_معوض #بيروت #لبنان #القاهرة #مصر#

A post shared by Nicolas Mouawad نيقولا معوَّض (@nicolasmouawad) on

This is not Mouawad’s first Hollywood experience. In July, he released, on Instagram, the trailer of his first US-produced movie, “His Only Son,” by American director David Helling. The film is yet to be released.

Mouawad, 41, started his career as a TV host. In 2006, he got his first acting role in Lebanese writer Marwan Najjar’s series “Helm Athar.”

He has since then starred in some of the most-watched series in Lebanon and Egypt, winning multiple awards such as the Best Actor award at the London International Film Festival, Lebanon’s Murex d'Or for Best Actor, and more.  

Mouawad most recently revealed he is starring in his first Egyptian film, a thriller titled  “Mako,” alongside Turkish actor Murat Yıldırım, Egyptian actresses Basma, Nahed El Sebai, and more. 

Topics: Nicolas Mouawad George Miller

Latest updates

Jerusalem museum’s Islamic art sale halted amid Israeli political pressure
Turkey-backed fighters retaliate against Syria-allied troops
Saudi Arabia records 16 more COVID-19 deaths
Arab coalition seizes huge drugs shipment in Yemen heading to Houthis
Iran reports record 6,968 new coronavirus cases and 346 deaths in past 24 hours

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.