Arwa Al-Harbi is the Youth 20 (Y20) community taskforce lead. She works with the Y20 community to bring together young people from G20 countries.
She was the first Saudi woman to earn an MBA degree from MIT Sloan School of Management in the US.
Al-Harbi is passionate about empowering youth and women. She is a mentor with the Global Shapers Community Saudi Chapter.
In 2012, she was selected from 1,700 applicants and was one of three women to consult with the Saudi Aramco Strategic Council as part of the Young Leaders Advisory Board.
Al-Harbi is experienced in strategy, venture capital and business development within Saudi Aramco and the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture.
She graduated from Prince Mohammed bin Fahd University in Alkhobar with a bachelor’s degree in finance in 2011.
She was an investment analyst between 2014 and 2015, after being promoted from economic analyst in 2013 and planning analyst between 2011 and 2012.
Al-Harbi was also a member of the Young Leaders Advisory Board on a volunteer basis between 2013 and 2014.
She also helped an undergraduate senior student make career decisions and prepare job applications through the mentorship program with the Global Shapers Alkhobar Hub, a World Economic Forum initiative.
Al-Harbi’s Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures team received the Saudi Aramco Excellence Award for 2014 after they transformed a low-performing department in five months, achieving the year’s full target.