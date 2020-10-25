You are here

Arwa Al-Harbi is the Youth 20 (Y20) community taskforce lead. She works with the Y20 community to bring together young people from G20 countries.
She was the first Saudi woman to earn an MBA degree from MIT Sloan School of Management in the US.
Al-Harbi is passionate about empowering youth and women. She is a mentor with the Global Shapers Community Saudi Chapter.
In 2012, she was selected from 1,700 applicants and was one of three women to consult with the Saudi Aramco Strategic Council as part of the Young Leaders Advisory Board.
Al-Harbi is experienced in strategy, venture capital and business development within Saudi Aramco and the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture.
She graduated from Prince Mohammed bin Fahd University in Alkhobar with a bachelor’s degree in finance in 2011.
She was an investment analyst between 2014 and 2015, after being promoted from economic analyst in 2013 and planning analyst between 2011 and 2012.
Al-Harbi was also a member of the Young Leaders Advisory Board on a volunteer basis between 2013 and 2014.
She also helped an undergraduate senior student make career decisions and prepare job applications through the mentorship program with the Global Shapers Alkhobar Hub, a World Economic Forum initiative.
Al-Harbi’s Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures team received the Saudi Aramco Excellence Award for 2014 after they transformed a low-performing department in five months, achieving the year’s full target.

 

MAKKAH: November will bring relief for the more than 500 Umrah companies in the Kingdom that have been badly affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has laid out the guidelines for receiving pilgrims from outside the Kingdom, to be applied from Nov. 1, in its phased resumption of Umrah services.
And now Saudia airline has announced the reopening of 33 travel destinations, most of which are green countries where COVID-19 is not spreading and preventive measures are being successfully implemented.
Ahmed Bajaifer, an investor in Umrah companies, said that an estimated 10,000 pilgrims will arrive each week in Saudi Arabia, adding that the Umrah companies can easily handle this number while applying preventive measures.
The ministry will only allow pilgrims between 18 and 50 years old to come for Umrah, in line with the requirements of the Ministry of Health. They must present a PCR test certificate proving that they have tested negative for COVID-19. The certificate must be issued by a trusted laboratory in the pilgrim’s country no more than 72 hours before departure.

They are also required to have confirmed return flights that suit their Umrah programs.
The mandatory components of the service package for each pilgrim include booking accommodation that provides three full-board meals for the quarantine period, which should be at least three days, and transport from the port to the accommodation. They must also have a comprehensive insurance policy.
Pilgrims arriving from abroad will be divided into groups of at least 50 pilgrims. Unified programs must be booked for the groups, including all services that match the date of their booking to perform Umrah and visit the Two Holy Mosques.
A guide will be appointed for each group, and the Saudi agent will be obliged to provide the contracted service packages.

