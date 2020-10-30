Saudi’s King Salman, Crown Prince send letters to COVID-positive Algerian president

You are here

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) receiving Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Riyadh on February 26, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • The two royals sent the messages to Abdelmadjid Tebboune after he was hospitalized in Germany
  • Tebboune is said to be in a stable condition after undergoing medical tests
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman sent letters to the Algerian president after he tested positive with the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported.
The two royals sent the messages to Abdelmadjid Tebboune after he was hospitalized in Germany, wishing him a speedy recovery.
Tebboune is said to be in a stable condition after undergoing medical tests, officials said Thursday, days after suspected coronavirus cases were reported among his aides.
The 74-year-old president, was transferred Wednesday to Germany from an Algerian hospital.
Representatives from his office said: “The medical team says that the results of the tests are reassuring.”
The president “has begun to receive the adequate treatment,” it said, without giving further details.
Tebboune’s transfer to Germany came after officials on Saturday said he had “voluntarily” gone into self-isolation for five days amid reports several officials in the presidency and government had contracted the Covid-19 disease.
On Tuesday, Tebboune, a heavy smoker, was admitted into a “specialized care unit” in a military hospital in Algeria’s capital.
His hospitalization comes ahead of a referendum to be held Sunday on constitutional reforms that the government hope will satisfy a protest movement. The vote is a flagship initiative of Tebboune.
Algeria has seen a resurgence in novel coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
More than 57,300 infections have been recorded in the country of 44 million, including 1,949 deaths.
(with agencies)

The Hajjana: heritage of Saudi Arabia’s camel riding border patrol honored

The Hajjana — fearless camel riders who patrolled the Kingdom’s borders — helped pave the way for the establishment of the modern Saudi state.
Their story goes back almost 90 years when a Hajjana border patrol was established during the reign of King Abdul Aziz in 1933.
After the Kingdom’s founder reclaimed Al-Ahsa, he ordered sea and land patrols to be carried out to tighten security in the region’s border areas.
Patrols were led by camel riders, so a military sector was formed at that time known as Hajjana. Its name was derived from their means of transport — camels.
Now, nine decades later, the Camel Club has established the Royal Hajjana to commemorate the group’s distinguished cultural heritage.
Since its creation in April, the Royal Hajjana has been preparing to take part in official reception ceremonies for King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s guests as well as national festivals sponsored by the king and crown prince.
It will also perform in Saudi heritage shows and represent the Kingdom in local and international camel festivals.
Hajjana officers became famous throughout the country after acquiring their name from the “hejin,” or camel. They protected the Kingdom’s residents from the south of the Empty Quarter to north of the Nafud Desert.
One of the founding king’s priorities was to provide security and protect the nation’s borders, so the Border Guard was among the first military sectors created.
The Coast Guard’s budget also included allocations for Hajjana officers, known as the Hajjana patrol commanders, whose role was part of the Frontier Corps.
Patrols continued to operate in southern regions until recently. However, the memory of the Hajjana remains fresh in the minds of the Kingdom’s border guards.

