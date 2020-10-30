You are here

Al-Sudais inspects Zamzam water project in Makkah

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, inspected the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Zamzam Water Project on Friday. (SPA)
Updated 31 October 2020
SPA

  • The committee stressed the importance of using the latest technology to ensure the best possible distribution of Zamzam water
MAKKAH: The president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, inspected the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Zamzam Water Project on Friday.
Following his tour of the facilities, Al-Sudais met with the members of the supervising committee. He urged all those responsible for the project to empower Saudi youth by encouraging them to take part.
The committee stressed the importance of using the latest technology to ensure the best possible distribution of Zamzam water. 

 

Car ploughs through Grand Mosque courtyard in Makkah, crashes into door

Updated 8 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Car ploughs through Grand Mosque courtyard in Makkah, crashes into door

  • Police say driver in ‘abnormal’ condition
Updated 8 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Video footage captured the dramatic moment a car was driven at high speed across the courtyard of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, before finally smashing into one of the doors on Friday night.

Saudi security authorities then arrested a man who was pulled from the car, state news agency SPA reported.

Reports suggest the car was driven at high speed on a road surrounding the southern square the Grand Mosque, also known Masjid Haramain, SPA added, quoting the official spokesman of Makkah region, Sultan Al-Dossari.

He said the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m.

 

"Thanks to God, no one was hurt," said the report.

Investigators said the driver of the car was a Saudi citizen who was "in an abnormal condition." 

The offender is being referred to the Public Prosecution office, it said.

