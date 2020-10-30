Al-Sudais inspects Zamzam water project in Makkah

Car ploughs through Grand Mosque courtyard in Makkah, crashes into door

RIYADH: Video footage captured the dramatic moment a car was driven at high speed across the courtyard of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, before finally smashing into one of the doors on Friday night.

Saudi security authorities then arrested a man who was pulled from the car, state news agency SPA reported.

Reports suggest the car was driven at high speed on a road surrounding the southern square the Grand Mosque, also known Masjid Haramain, SPA added, quoting the official spokesman of Makkah region, Sultan Al-Dossari.

He said the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m.

"Thanks to God, no one was hurt," said the report.

Investigators said the driver of the car was a Saudi citizen who was "in an abnormal condition."

The offender is being referred to the Public Prosecution office, it said.