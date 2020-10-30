Al-Sudais inspects Zamzam water project in Makkah

MAKKAH: The president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, inspected the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Zamzam Water Project on Friday.
Following his tour of the facilities, Al-Sudais met with the members of the supervising committee. He urged all those responsible for the project to empower Saudi youth by encouraging them to take part.
The committee stressed the importance of using the latest technology to ensure the best possible distribution of Zamzam water.