UK minister says lockdown in England could be extended

Shoppers walk along a near-deserted street in the centre of Bradford, west Yorkshire on October 31, 2020, as the number of cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 rises. (AFP)
  • The UK is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day
  • It has the biggest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19
LONDON: The one-month lockdown for England announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend could be extended as Britain struggles to contain a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior cabinet member said on Sunday.
Johnson announced on Saturday that the lockdown across England would kick in after midnight on Thursday morning and last until Dec. 2.
The United Kingdom, which has the biggest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19, is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day and scientists have warned a worst-case scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded.
So far, it has reported 46,555 COVID-19 deaths — defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test. A broader measure of those with COVID-19 on their death certificates puts the toll at 58,925.
Asked if a lockdown could be extended beyond early December, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove told Sky News: “Yes.”
“We can definitively say that unless we take action now, the (health service) is going to be overwhelmed in ways that none of us could countenance.”
The other constituents of the United Kingdom — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have their own policies and enacted tougher COVID-19 health restrictions last month.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Saturday she was prepared to further tighten the rules there if necessary.
Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, said the government had missed a golden chance to lockdown England more effectively when schools were on half-term break last month.
“Well that’s gone now. That is the price of the government’s incompetence,” Starmer told the BBC.

Turkish FM in Azerbaijan as tensions mount over Karabakh

Updated 01 November 2020
AFP

Turkish FM in Azerbaijan as tensions mount over Karabakh

  • Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan formally asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin consultations on security assistance
  • More than 1,200 people from both sides have been reported killed in the fighting but the death toll is believed to be substantially higher
Updated 01 November 2020
AFP

BAKU, Azerbaijan: Turkey’s foreign minister arrived in Azerbaijan on Sunday for talks over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after Baku’s arch-enemy Armenia requested security assistance from Russia.
“We are once again in Baku with our brothers to renew our strong support for dear Azerbaijan and exchange on the latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

On Saturday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan formally asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin consultations on security assistance, invoking the two countries’ defense pact.
Pashinyan said hostilities were approaching Armenia’s borders and reiterated that Turkey was backing Baku.
Moscow’s defense pact with Armenia does not extend to Nagorno-Karabakh and Russia said Saturday that “necessary” help would be provided if the fighting reaches Armenian territory.
At the same time, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “concrete formats” of assistance to Armenia would be discussed.
Armenia’s request for assistance from Moscow further raised fears of Russia and Turkey getting sucked into the decades-old conflict over Karabakh.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in fierce fighting for more than a month over Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan controlled by Armenian separatists in the wake of the break-up of the Soviet Union.
Fighting continued overnight and Sunday morning, the warring sides said.
The Karabakh separatist leadership accused Azerbaijan of striking civilian settlements including the strategic town of Shusha.
“In the morning the enemy forces renewed offensive operations,” the Karabakh army said.
The Azerbaijani defense ministry for its part accused Armenian forces of targeting its army and civilian settlements on Saturday and overnight.
More than 1,200 people from both sides have been reported killed in the fighting but the death toll is believed to be substantially higher.

 

