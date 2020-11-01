Egyptian Armed Forces’ Chief of Staff arrives in Sudan to discuss security and military cooperation

You are here

Egyptian army Chief of Staff Mohamed Farid. (AFP)
The two sides agreed to implement joint training activities for all the branches of both countries’ armed forces. (File/AFP)
  • ‘Military relations between the two countries will witness a qualitative leap,’ says Gen. Mohamed Farid
CAIRO: Egypt and Sudan agreed on Sunday to strengthen areas of bilateral cooperation and develop military relations.

Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces Mohamed Farid said during a joint press conference in Khartoum on Sunday, with his Sudanese counterpart, Muhammad Othman Al-Hussein, that during the coming period military relations between the two countries would witness a qualitative leap.

“During the visit, everything required to develop the deep-rooted relationship between Sudan and Egypt was discussed ... all axes of military cooperation, and the development of the relationship between the armed forces in Egypt and Sudan,” said Al-Hussein.

The chief of staff arrived in Khartoum on Saturday at the head of a high-ranking military delegation on a two-day visit to Sudan.

The visit comes at a time when strenuous efforts are being made to remove Sudan from the US State Department’s List of State Sponsors of Terrorism, which means allowing Khartoum to integrate more with the international community and neighboring countries in Africa.

The Egyptian Ministry of Defense stated that the discussions concerned the results of the recent visit of Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, to Cairo.

“The Egyptian and Sudanese leaderships agree on the need to accelerate the development of areas of military and security cooperation, in order to enhance the capabilities of the two sides to face challenges to their national security and their common interests,” the ministry said.

It added that the head of the Egyptian delegation also met the Sudanese Minister of Defense Yassin Ibrahim Yassin in Khartoum.

The two sides reviewed the specificity of the ties that bind the countries and their armed forces, and provide the appropriate conditions and climate to unleash good prospects for joint military cooperation.

The Egyptian Ministry of Defense stated that the talks would end on Monday, with an expanded meeting between the two parties to review the final results of the talks and the timetable for their implementation.

In conjunction with the talks, on Sunday Al-Burhan began a visit to Ethiopia at the head of a high-level Sudanese delegation.

Talks are also scheduled to resume over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which stalled in August due to the failure of the three participants — Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia — to reach a binding agreement on points of difference.

A statement issued by the Sudanese Ministry of Irrigation and Water indicated that the negotiations will focus on setting a clear and detailed agenda according to a tight and specific timetable for the negotiation path.

 

An elderly man helps a young boy wash his face in an overcrowded displacement camp near the village of Qah in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (AFP)
Crammed into camps, displaced Syrians fear spread of coronavirus

  • The health authorities in northwest Syria have officially announced 5,075 cases of Covid-19 so far, including 42 deaths
QAH/SYRIA: Hassan Sweidat is terrified he will catch COVID-19 in the overcrowded displacement camp in northwest Syria he calls home, even more so as medical staff in the region have become sick.
Humanitarian workers fear any further rise in novel coronavirus cases would be disastrous in northwest Syria, where almost 1.5 million people live in overcrowded camps or shelters, often with poor access to running water.
In an informal settlement in Idlib, the country’s last major rebel stronghold, Sweidat said he and other displaced Syrians did not stand much chance against the disease.
“We live in a camp all crammed in together. If someone talks to his family, all the neighbors can hear it,” said Sweidat, who is in his forties and has an existing health condition.
If someone gets sick, “it’s hardly the disease’s fault,” the father of six added.
In the encampment in Qah, a few makeshift solar panels shimmer on the canvas roofs of endless tiny breeze-block rooms where families have settled after being uprooted by war.
Resting after helping a friend build a small room to serve as a shop, Sweidat said he hopes he does not have to take anyone in his family to the local hospital.
“Hospitals are overcrowded. People have started to be scared of doctors and nurses, who they think might be infected, with all the sick people going to them.”
Sweidat, who fled his home seven years ago, especially fears catching the Covid-19 disease as he suffers from a chronic liver condition.
“One of my relatives got it a while back, and I’m really scared because I have no immunity,” he said. The Idlib bastion — now dominated by a group led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate — has been battered by years of war. Local and international humanitarian workers are working to contain the virus, but cases are still on the rise.

NUMBER

1.5m people live in overcrowded camps or shelters in northwest Syria, often with poor access to running water.

“In the northwest, confirmed cases have increased six-fold over the last month, with cases also rising in displacement camps and settlements,” Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, told the UN Security Council on Tuesday. The health authorities in northwest Syria have officially announced 5,075 cases of Covid-19 so far, including 42 deaths. Of those, more than 860 cases have been recorded among health care staff and almost 330 people in the camps, figures showed on Wednesday.
Seated cross-legged on the floor, as she crushed small green olives one by one with a brick, 80-year-old Ghatwa Al-Mohommad said she and her family felt like sitting ducks.
“We’re scared of the disease but we don’t dare leave,” she added. “We’re so confused about what we should do. If only God would have us die and end our misery.”
Of the 3 million people living in Idlib, around half live in makeshift homes and tents after escaping the fighting during Syria’s nine-year civil war.
The latest Russia-backed regime offensive on the region last winter killed around 500 civilians and forced nearly one million people to flee their towns and villages.
Since a cease-fire brokered by Moscow and rebel-backer Ankara came into force in March, only around 200,000 people have returned home.
At the Idlib health directorate, doctor Yahya Naameh said they had asked residents to observe social distancing.
But he admitted that was “near impossible” in the hundreds of informal settlements dotting the region. Few in the camps wear masks.
Many cannot afford to buy face coverings, or to change them regularly, let alone disinfectant hand gels. For most, food, water, medicine and school supplies are far more important. “The regime and Russian forces are responsible for displacing these people and for the disastrous conditions in which they now live,” Naameh said.
Back in the camp, Mohammad Al-Omar, 40, agreed that asking people to self-isolate in a tent city was not realistic.
“They tell us, ‘Don’t go out. Don’t cause overcrowding’. But we live in tents barely half a meter (yard) apart,” said the father of four, who was displaced by the conflict eight years ago. “They give all of us who are older than five one mask as if that were enough. But it’s not.”
Omar, who works as the driver of a water truck, said he cannot stay inside the camp as he needs to earn money. “If I stay put in my tent, how will I live? How will I eat?”

