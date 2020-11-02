You are here

  • Home
  • India’s coronavirus tally rises to 8.2 million

India’s coronavirus tally rises to 8.2 million

Shoppers wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus watch a vehicle carrying municipal officers looking for offenders flouting compulsory rules for face masks in public, at a market in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/488hg

Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

India’s coronavirus tally rises to 8.2 million

  • The country has the world’s second-highest caseload, behind the United States
  • There were 496 deaths in the last 24 hours from the coronavirus
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

MUMBAI: India recorded 45,231 new coronavirus infections, taking its total cases to 8.23 million, the health ministry said on Monday.
New daily cases in India have been falling since September, but experts warn that infections could rise again during the festival season.
The country has the world’s second-highest caseload, behind the United States, which has more than 9 million.
There were 496 deaths in the last 24 hours from the coronavirus, taking total deaths to 122,607.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special photos
Middle-East
Coronavirus disrupts lives of Middle East’s children with special needs
World
Australia reports no new local coronavirus cases in months

Charlie Hebdo trial suspended after 2 more defendants test positive for COVID-19

Updated 02 November 2020
AFP

Charlie Hebdo trial suspended after 2 more defendants test positive for COVID-19

  • 14 people are on trial accused of having helped the killers of 12 victims in the attack on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo
Updated 02 November 2020
AFP

PARIS: The trial over the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack has been delayed for at least a week after two more defendants tested positive for coronavirus, the presiding lawyer said.
Fourteen people are on trial accused of having helped the killers of 12 victims in the attack on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, a female police officer a day later, and four hostages at a Jewish supermarket.
After primary suspect Ali Riza Polat received a Covid-19 diagnosis over the weekend, the presiding judge ordered all those on trial to be tested.
“In view of the health protocols in force requiring isolation of both positive and contact cases, the hearing will not be able to resume this week,” Regis de Jorna said in an email sent Sunday to lawyers involved in the case.
The trial had already been suspended until Wednesday following Polat’s positive diagnosis, with Jorna telling lawyers the court would not sit again until all the results were in.
Two further defendants then tested positive, with two others remaining under supervision despite negative results as they were believed to be “contact cases,” according to Jorna’s email.
The results from the other defendants, detained in Fleury-Merogis, are due Monday.
The extended suspension of the hearing will further delay the conclusion of the trial, which opened on September 2.
Defense lawyers were scheduled to plead on November 6, 9, 10 and 11 with the verdict expected on 13.
France returned to lockdown last week in the latest measure to curb a disease that has infected more than 44.5 million people worldwide and killed nearly 1.2 million.

Topics: Coronavirus Charlie Hebdo

Latest updates

India’s coronavirus tally rises to 8.2 million
Turkey continues rescue work after quake, death toll hits 81
Charlie Hebdo trial suspended after 2 more defendants test positive for COVID-19
FBI probing Trump caravan confrontation with Biden campaign bus in Texas
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for Covid-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.