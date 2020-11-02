You are here

  • Home
  • UK Parliament poised for torture bill showdown

UK Parliament poised for torture bill showdown

British troops withdraw from Helmand Province, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rsjbs

Updated 02 November 2020
Arab News

UK Parliament poised for torture bill showdown

  • Proposed legislation aims to protect troops from repeated prosecutions for war crimes
  • A cross-party grouping of parliamentarians opposed to the bill have tabled an amendment that would exclude acts of torture from the legislation
Updated 02 November 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The British Parliament is preparing to vote on legislation that would prevent members of the armed forces from being prosecuted for historical war-crime offenses, including torture.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed legislation earlier this year that would make it exceptional to prosecute service members once five years have elapsed after an alleged incident.

He tabled the bill after a public outcry over the repeated prosecution and subsequent clearing of Maj. Robert Campbell, who was accused of drowning an Iraqi teenager in 2003. Campbell underwent eight separate investigations over 17 years for the incident.

A cross-party grouping of parliamentarians opposed to the bill have tabled an amendment that would exclude acts of torture from the legislation, which will be voted upon on Tuesday.

They warn that in its current state, the bill would irreparably harm the UK’s reputation abroad.

In a joint op-ed in The Times, David Davis, a former service member and senior Conservative minister, and Dan Jarvis, a member of the opposition Labour Party and former army officer, highlighted the case of Baha Mousa, an Iraqi hotel receptionist tortured and killed by the UK’s armed forces, as reason to exclude torture from the bill.

Mousa was abducted by several members of the British armed forces alongside seven other Iraqi men. After trying to escape, he was killed. He was found to have suffered 93 injuries.

“Only one of the soldiers was successfully convicted,” Davis and Jarvis said. “The judge in this case was clear why he believed more convictions were not secured — ‘simply because there is no evidence against them as a result of a more or less obvious closing of ranks.’ Baha Mousa’s case demonstrates just how difficult it can be to secure a conviction for such treatment.”

They said despite such behavior being rare among British troops, there are still outstanding accusations against soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

If these are ignored, as the bill would allow, it could do “grave damage to our armed forces’ standing and effectiveness,” they added.

The bill would render it “virtually impossible to prosecute acts of torture even where there was extensive evidence,” they said.

“All it does is place in real doubt the UK’s unequivocal prohibition and abhorrence of torture.”

This sentiment was echoed by Dan Dolan, deputy director of Reprieve, a human rights campaign group. “Turning a blind eye to torture would undermine and erode the UK’s international standing,” he said.

Topics: United Kingdom British troops Maj. Robert Campbell

Related

Middle-East
UK troops might face charges for Iraq ‘war crimes’
World
British troops to leave Afghanistan next year

Small fire burns tents in squalid Greek island refugee camp

A migrant is treated after a fire broke out at a refugee and migrant camp, on the Greek island of Samos, on Monday. (AP)
Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
AP

Small fire burns tents in squalid Greek island refugee camp

  • The camp on Samos is by far the most overcrowded, with more than 4,200 people in a facility built to house under 650 people
Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
AP

ATHENS: A small brush fire that started at an overcrowded refugee center on Greece’s eastern Aegean island of Samos has burned about 15 tents but caused no injuries, Greek authorities said Monday.
The fire department said the blaze started Monday morning in low-growing vegetation near the camp and was brought under control soon after.
The Migration and Asylum Ministry said the tents that were burned had been evacuated, and no injuries were reported. It said the reasons for the blaze were unclear.
In September, a series of fires destroyed Greece’s largest refugee camp in Moria on the nearby island of Lesbos, leaving more than 10,000 people in need of emergency shelter. Greek authorities said the fires were deliberately set by a small group of the overcrowded camp’s residents after isolation and lockdown orders were issued to combat a coronavirus outbreak in the camp.

BACKGROUND

Under a 2016 EU deal with Turkey, new arrivals remain on the islands until their asylum applications are either accepted or rejected.

Greece remains one of the main routes for migrants and refugees from the Mideast, Africa and Asia hoping to make their way into the European Union.
The vast majority cross from Turkey to nearby Greek islands. But under a 2016 EU deal with Turkey, new arrivals remain on the islands until their asylum applications are either accepted or rejected. A backlog in the asylum procedure and continued arrivals has led to severe overcrowding and squalid conditions in the camps.
The camp on Samos is by far the most overcrowded, with more than 4,200 people in a facility built to house under 650 people.

Topics: Greek

Related

photos
Middle-East
Death toll reaches 37 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island
World
Greek man convicted of murdering US scientist on Crete

Latest updates

Virus cases set to rise in Saudi Arabia, warn health chiefs
Small fire burns tents in squalid Greek island refugee camp
Hadi: Implementing Riyadh accord key to defeating Houthis
What We Are Reading Today: The Queens Nobody Knows by William B. Helmreich
Typhoon lashes Philippines as more than 2m affected

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.