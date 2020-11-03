You are here

  • Home
  • Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,352 to 560,379

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,352 to 560,379

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 15,352 to 560,379. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vf5g7

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,352 to 560,379

  • The reported death toll rose by 131 to 10,661
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 15,352 to 560,379, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
The reported death toll rose by 131 to 10,661, the tally showed.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi health ministry records 381 new coronavirus cases
World
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,097 to 545,027

Small fire burns tents in squalid Greek island refugee camp

A migrant is treated after a fire broke out at a refugee and migrant camp, on the Greek island of Samos, on Monday. (AP)
Updated 03 November 2020
AP

Small fire burns tents in squalid Greek island refugee camp

  • The camp on Samos is by far the most overcrowded, with more than 4,200 people in a facility built to house under 650 people
Updated 03 November 2020
AP

ATHENS: A small brush fire that started at an overcrowded refugee center on Greece’s eastern Aegean island of Samos has burned about 15 tents but caused no injuries, Greek authorities said Monday.
The fire department said the blaze started Monday morning in low-growing vegetation near the camp and was brought under control soon after.
The Migration and Asylum Ministry said the tents that were burned had been evacuated, and no injuries were reported. It said the reasons for the blaze were unclear.
In September, a series of fires destroyed Greece’s largest refugee camp in Moria on the nearby island of Lesbos, leaving more than 10,000 people in need of emergency shelter. Greek authorities said the fires were deliberately set by a small group of the overcrowded camp’s residents after isolation and lockdown orders were issued to combat a coronavirus outbreak in the camp.

BACKGROUND

Under a 2016 EU deal with Turkey, new arrivals remain on the islands until their asylum applications are either accepted or rejected.

Greece remains one of the main routes for migrants and refugees from the Mideast, Africa and Asia hoping to make their way into the European Union.
The vast majority cross from Turkey to nearby Greek islands. But under a 2016 EU deal with Turkey, new arrivals remain on the islands until their asylum applications are either accepted or rejected. A backlog in the asylum procedure and continued arrivals has led to severe overcrowding and squalid conditions in the camps.
The camp on Samos is by far the most overcrowded, with more than 4,200 people in a facility built to house under 650 people.

Topics: Greek

Related

photos
Middle-East
Death toll reaches 37 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island
World
Greek man convicted of murdering US scientist on Crete

Latest updates

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,352 to 560,379
Virus cases set to rise in Saudi Arabia, warn health chiefs
Small fire burns tents in squalid Greek island refugee camp
Hadi: Implementing Riyadh accord key to defeating Houthis
What We Are Reading Today: The Queens Nobody Knows by William B. Helmreich

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.