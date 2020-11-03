You are here

Hong Kong leader to travel to Beijing to seek economic aid

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP)
  • Lam said the meetings, set for Wednesday through Friday, will include discussions on how Hong Kong can integrate into China’s national development
  • Lam’s trip to Beijing comes after she postponed her annual policy address two days before it was scheduled to take place last month
HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will travel to Beijing on Tuesday to meet with Chinese officials to seek help in reviving Hong Kong’s economy and discuss reopening the borders with mainland China as coronavirus infections in her city dwindle.
Lam said the meetings, set for Wednesday through Friday, will include discussions on how Hong Kong can integrate into China’s national development, as well as how the semi-autonomous Chinese territory can cooperate with Shenzhen — a southern Chinese city that borders Hong Kong — as part of the Greater Bay Area integrated economic scheme.
She also told reporters that she plans to discuss when Hong Kong and mainland China will be able to resume the flow of people across the border without quarantines. Since March, residents in mainland China and Hong Kong have been required to quarantine for two weeks when they cross the border due to the pandemic.
“That is very important to economic activities, from the provision of professional services, visiting relatives and going to schools,” Lam said.
Lam’s trip to Beijing comes after she postponed her annual policy address two days before it was scheduled to take place last month, saying that support from Beijing would allow her to give a speech later that would boost confidence in Hong Kong’s economic future.
Confidence in Hong Kong’s semi-autonomous status, promised to the city when Beijing took back control of the former British colony in 1997, has been shaken since mainland authorities imposed a national security law over the territory this summer. The city’s economy has also taken a hit due to the pandemic, with its borders closed to tourists since the end of March.
With regards to the US presidential election, Lam said she expects the next president to evaluate the importance of Hong Kong within China-US relations.
“I hope that the new US administration will handle relations with Hong Kong in a comprehensive way, taking into account the interests of the many US businesses in Hong Kong that employ a lot of people, and will not thoughtlessly allow political considerations to have an unwarranted effect on Hong Kong,” she said.

MILAN: Shares on Monday recovered globally from one-month lows as strengthening factory data in China and Europe offset news of new virus lockdowns, while investors prepared for more volatility arising from the US presidential election.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was up 0.5 percent, following a strong performance in Asia after data showed Chinese factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in a decade.

A boom in eurozone manufacturing in October helped Europe leave behind a cautious start after the UK became the latest country in the region to announce a fresh lockdown to fight a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Italy was also set to approve new restrictions in the coming days but said it was holding back from reintroducing a nationwide lockdown after such moves in France and Germany last week caused a broad risk-off move across markets.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 benchmark, which reached a five-month low last week, was last at its session high, up 1.3 percent, also supported by hopes the lockdowns wouldn’t last as long as the previous round.

“Europe is facing up to a harsh winter ahead,” Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said in a note. “The question to be asked to all the European countries is can they come out of these measures in some form toward the end of November/early December as is hoped or will they be extended further.”

The focus was increasingly shifting toward the US election on Tuesday, although investors prepared for the chance that it could take a few days before the result becomes clear.

“Given the likelihood that the outcome of the presidential election will be unclear on Wednesday, and possibly for much longer, volatility could easily pick up and it might become a severe roller-coaster ride,” UniCredit strategists said.

Analysts are concerned that an uncertain outcome could cloud the prospects for fiscal stimulus in the world’s No. 1 economy at a time when support is much needed. Also crucial for the size of a possible stimulus will be which party wins the Senate.

The VIX volatility index, which rose to its highest in four months last week, eased half a point to 37.5.

US stock index futures rose around 1 percent, indicating a clear recovery on Wall Street at the open following its steepest weekly loss since March.

Despite the potential uncertainty, JP Morgan Cazenove equity strategists led by Mislav Matejka sounded upbeat.

“Any clear result is likely to be seen as a positive, with investors then able to look forward to a fiscal stimulus down the line,” they said.

“Stalemate/contested elections would lead to further risk-off trading, but we believe that if such a scenario arises, one should be using the weakness as an opportunity to add exposure on a 3-6-month horizon,” they added.

Meanwhile, the fresh lockdowns in Europe and parts of the United States have raised concerns over the outlook for fuel consumption. Brent crude prices fell to a low of $35.74 per barrel, a level not seen since late May. They later recovered to trade down 1.6 percent at $37.33. US crude went as low as $33.64.

Global coronavirus cases surged last week with Europe crossing the bleak milestone of 10 million total infections. The UK is grappling with more than 20,000 new cases a day while a record surge in US cases is killing up to 1,000 people a day.

In currencies, the UK pound fell 0.1 percent to $1.293 after hitting its lowest in almost four weeks on news of the national lockdown. The euro was broadly unchanged at $1.165.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar went below 70 US cents for the first time since July before turning higher, while the Japanese yen was flat at 104.62 per dollar.

That left the index that measures the dollar against a basket of other currencies down 0.1 percent at 93.98.

