You are here

  • Home
  • Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk ties the knot 

Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk ties the knot 

Dorra Zarrouk got married to Egyptian architect and interior designer Hany Saad. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jnf4r

Updated 03 November 2020
Arab News

Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk ties the knot 

Updated 03 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk got married this week to Egyptian architect and interior designer Hany Saad in El-Gouna, Egypt. 

The star turned to Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad to design two of her wedding gowns. 

 

During the couple’s Katb El-Kitab ceremony (the traditional Islamic portion of the wedding festivities), Zarrouk wore a form-fitting white dress with lace-up detailing on the side. 

Her second dress, which she wore during the wedding celebration, was a long-sleeved embellished gown with a detachable voluminous train, which she took off during the party. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by DORRA درة. (@dorra_zarrouk) on

For the star’s third look, she opted for a one-shoulder knee-length glitzy dress by Egyptian haute couture label Kojak Studio. She paired it with sparkly sneakers.  

A long list of celebrities — including Egyptian singers Tamer Hosny and Carmen Soliman, and actors Hassan El-Raddad, Hend Sabri and Nadia Al-Gindi — took to Instagram to congratulate the bride.

Zarrouk is most famous for her roles in “Sheikh Jackson,” “Tesbah Ala Khair” and “Heya Fawda.” She rose to fame in Egypt in 2007, where she has been living and working.

Topics: Dorra Zarrouk

Watch: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday

Updated 03 November 2020
Arab News

Watch: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday

Updated 03 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Nov. 2 and the Bollywood star’s social media was flooded with well-wishes from friends and fans.

However, one of the most touching came from the world’s tallest building. In celebration of the actor’s birthday on Monday night, the Burj Khalifa lit up with a special tribute to the star. The spectacular projection included a message that read “Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan” followed by a couple of clips of the actor and the text “King of Bollywood.”

The iconic landmark did something similar last year, however, this time around, Khan was actually in Dubai to witness the projection in real life and even posted a picture of himself posing in front of the landmark.

“It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world,” wrote the actor, thanking Mohamed Alabbar, founder and chairman of Emaar Properties, and the Burj Khalifa. “Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it! (sic)” he added in the caption.

His legion of fans were mighty impressed too. “The King is getting treatment like a King! We love you King. Stay blessed and Safe! (sic)” wrote one user in the actor’s comment section.

Another quipped: “Now that’s stardom!”

Topics: Burj Khalifa Shah Rukh Khan

Latest updates

LIVE: America goes to the polls in historic election battle between Trump and Biden
Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake
Anxious Americans go to the polls with faces masked, stores boarded up
Volunteers want Christians to return to Mosul, where Daesh once ruled
Austria police detain 14, give new details on Vienna killer

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.