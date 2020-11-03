Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk ties the knot 

DUBAI: Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk got married this week to Egyptian architect and interior designer Hany Saad in El-Gouna, Egypt.

The star turned to Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad to design two of her wedding gowns.

During the couple’s Katb El-Kitab ceremony (the traditional Islamic portion of the wedding festivities), Zarrouk wore a form-fitting white dress with lace-up detailing on the side.

Her second dress, which she wore during the wedding celebration, was a long-sleeved embellished gown with a detachable voluminous train, which she took off during the party.

For the star’s third look, she opted for a one-shoulder knee-length glitzy dress by Egyptian haute couture label Kojak Studio. She paired it with sparkly sneakers.

A long list of celebrities — including Egyptian singers Tamer Hosny and Carmen Soliman, and actors Hassan El-Raddad, Hend Sabri and Nadia Al-Gindi — took to Instagram to congratulate the bride.

Zarrouk is most famous for her roles in “Sheikh Jackson,” “Tesbah Ala Khair” and “Heya Fawda.” She rose to fame in Egypt in 2007, where she has been living and working.