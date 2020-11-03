You are here

Greece shuts restaurants, bars and museums to curb coronavirus surge

The Greek government has urged people to respect the latest restrictions and prevent a nationwide lockdown. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The country has reported fewer cases than most in Europe
  • Some Greeks believe the new rules will hurt economic activity
ATHENS: Greece expanded a night curfew on movement and shut restaurants, bars, theaters and museums in the most populous areas of the country for one month on Tuesday to contain a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
The country, which fared better than many of its European peers when the pandemic broke out mainly due to an early nationwide lockdown, has reported fewer cases than most in Europe.
But it has seen a gradual increase in infections since early October and has been reimposing restrictions.
Some Greeks believe the new rules will hurt economic activity in a country that recently emerged from a decade-long debt crisis.
“We are talking about a catastrophe. A lot of the businesses that will close won’t open again. We are talking about people unemployed, huge losses to revenue, to GDP,” tavern employee Antonis Kalamaras said.
Greece registered 1,152 new cases on Monday bringing its total to 42,080 since February. A total of 642 people has died due to COVID-19.
Government spokesman Stelios Petsas urged people to respect the latest restrictions and prevent a nationwide lockdown.
“If we implement the measures, we will be able to be more optimistic in December,” Petsas told Skai TV.

Afghanistan mourns after 22 killed in university attack

  • Holding banners, stunned students demonstrated as Afghanistan observed a national day of mourning
  • Daesh also claimed a similar attack on an educational center in Kabul less than two weeks ago
KABUL: Stunned students demonstrated outside Kabul University on Tuesday after at least 22 people were killed in a brutal, on-campus attack claimed by Daesh.
Holding banners stating: “Stop Killing Us,” the small gathering came as Afghanistan observed a national day of mourning and the first funerals were expected.
Monday’s assault at the popular university near central Kabul saw three attackers — one of whom blew himself up — rampage through the campus, shooting students in their classrooms.
Daesh also claimed a similar attack on an educational center in Kabul less than two weeks ago that killed 24 people.
Afghan security forces have been grappling with surging violence that has only worsened in recent months despite the government holding peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar.
The insurgent group have said they were not involved in Monday’s attack, but Vice President Amrullah Saleh blamed them and their supporters in Pakistan.
The Taliban have in turn blamed “evil elements” that have “sought refuge” with the Kabul administration, accusing the government of harboring and assisting militants.
Fraidoon Ahmadi, a 23-year-old student, told AFP on Monday he was in class when gunfire broke out.
“We were very scared and we thought it could be the last day of our lives... boys and girls were shouting, praying and crying for help,” Ahmadi said.
He said he and other students were besieged for more than two hours before being rescued.
Images posted online showed what appeared to be the bodies of slain students lying by desks and chairs.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy who helped bring the warring Taliban and Kabul government together for talks, urged the two sides to accelerate a political settlement.
“This barbaric attack is NOT an opportunity for the government and the Taliban to score points against each other. There is a common enemy here,” he tweeted.
“Deny Daesh or any other terrorist the space to carry out these inhumane acts,” he added, using another name for the terrorist group.
President Ashraf Ghani has vowed to take revenge for the assault, with an investigation underway to determine how the gunmen entered the university with weapons.

