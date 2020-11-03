You are here

Anxious Americans go to the polls with faces masked, stores boarded up

Voters wait in line at the Oakmont United Methodist Church on November 3, 2020 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, a suburban community outside Pittsburgh. (AFP)
A voter with "I Voted" sticker is seen during the US presidential election in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 3, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 03 November 2020
Reuters

MCCONNELLSBURG, Pennsylvania: Millions of Americans will cast ballots on Tuesday in an Election Day unlike any other, braving the threat of COVID-19 and the potential for violence and intimidation after one of the most polarizing presidential races in US history.
In and around polling places across the country, reminders of a 2020 election year shaped by pandemic, civil unrest and bruising political partisanship will greet voters, although more than 90 million ballots have been already submitted in an unprecedented wave of early voting.
Many will wear masks to the polls — either by choice or by official mandate — with the coronavirus outbreak raging in many parts of the country.
Some voters in major US cities will see businesses boarded up as a precaution against politically motivated vandalism, an extraordinary sight on Election Day in the United States, where voting is typically peaceful in the modern era.
The tensions surrounding this year’s presidential election were in the air on Monday in the gun section of the Buchanan Trail Sporters store in the small town of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania.
“No matter who gets in they have a feeling there will be some civil unrest,” Sally Hoover, the shop’s co-owner, said as half a dozen shoppers browsed the cases filled with weapons and bullets.
Hoover is supporting President Donald Trump, a Republican, as he fights for a second term against the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, a former vice president who is ahead in the polls.
“These people around here aren’t going to go looking for the fight,” Hoover said. “But if the fight comes to them, they are going to defend their property and way of life.”

TENSIONS FROM TIMES SQUARE TO TEXAS
The American Civil Liberties Union and other civil rights groups said they were watching closely for signs of voter intimidation.
The ACLU’s Georgia affiliate deployed around 300 lawyers across the state at about 50 potential “hot spots” for voting trouble on Tuesday, including 15 polling places in Atlanta.
“We have poll observers who are looking out for any voter intimidation,” Andrea Young, ACLU Georgia’s executive director, told reporters. “We don’t know exactly what will happen, but we want to be as ready as possible.”
The US Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division is deploying staff to 18 states to monitor for voter intimidation and suppression, including in some battleground counties and in cities shaken by civil unrest this year.
Police and business owners said they were taking precautions to protect property, with memories still fresh of sometimes violent protests over racial injustice in many cities over the summer.
In New York City, the Macy’s department store and the skyscraper that houses the Trump-favored Fox News channel were among the buildings that were boarded up. On Rodeo Drive, one of the most expensive shopping streets in California’s Beverley Hills, staff stripped the display windows at Tiffany & Co. and Van Cleef & Arpels of their jewels.
“Hopefully this is all for nothing,” Kathy Gohari, vice president of the Rodeo Drive Committee, the merchants association, said on Monday as she watched workers nail plywood over luxury storefronts.
Still, fists, eggs and expletives have already flown in New York City’s Times Square in recent days among ardent Trump fans, Democrats and adherents of the anti-fascism movement known as antifa.
An alleged plot by an anti-government militia group to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic governor, uncovered last month, has highlighted the potential for political violence on Election Day. Police in Graham, North Carolina, doused a group of anti-racism activists with pepper spray as they were marching to a polling station on Saturday.
On a Texas highway on Friday, in a spectacle reminiscent of the movie “Mad Max,” a convoy of pickup trucks mounted with billowing Trump flags surrounded a Biden-emblazoned bus filled with campaign staffers in what seemed an attempt to force the bus off the road.
Trump praised the pickup drivers as “patriots,” and expressed impatience with his Federal Bureau of Investigation when the agency said it was looking into the matter.
In the New York City area and elsewhere, convoys of vehicles with Trump flags stopped on highways and bridges, according to local media, snarling traffic in a defiant show of support for the president.
Even once votes are cast, Americans from the president down have expressed anxiety over what could be a protracted ballot count.
As the United States has suffered through the deadliest coronavirus outbreak on the planet, many states have expanded early voting to reduce contagion-spreading crowds at polling stations.
A record-setting 97.7 million early votes had been cast either in-person or by mail as of Monday afternoon, representing about 40% of all Americans who are legally eligible to vote.

Topics: US2020Election US Vote Biden Trump

Philippine military confirms Daesh leader's death in Mindanao

MANILA: The Philippines’ military on Tuesday confirmed the death of Hatib Hadjan Sawadjaan, one of the top leaders of the extremist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) and the designated Daesh emir in Mindanao.

Sawadjaan was added by the US to its list of global terrorists in 2019 and named as the mastermind behind a deadly cathedral bombing that same year. 

The attack, which authorities said was carried out by an Indonesian couple, killed 23 people and injured 109.

Authorities said earlier that Sawadjaan had suffered fatal injuries during an encounter with government troops in a jungle near Patikul town, Sulu province, in July. But there was no official confirmation until Tuesday.

Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. confirmed Sawadjaan's death, saying there were no more sightings of him.

“According to witnesses he died on July 7 after a fierce gunbattle with Scout Rangers on July 6,” Vinluan told Arab News.

In addition to the Jolo Cathedral bombing, Sawadjaan was accused of being behind a suicide attack in Basilan province that was believed to have been carried out by a Moroccan militant.

Sawadjaan also oversaw the kidnapping of Arab News Asia bureau chief Baker Atyani in 2012 when he was working for Al Arabiya. Atyani was held captive for 18 months by the group before being released in Dec. 2013.

The announcement of Sawadjaan's death followed a clash at sea between government forces and militants before dawn on Tuesday. 

It led to the death of seven ASG fighters, including the militant leader’s alleged successor and two other members of the Sawadjaan clan.

Vinluan said troops from Joint Task Force - Sulu intercepted the ASG members aboard a twin-engine speed boat in the open waters of Sulu sea at around 2:15 a.m.

The military dispatched an attack helicopter and multi-purpose attack vessel after being tipped off about the group’s plan to conduct kidnapping activities.

“Exchange of fire transpired which lasted for 25 minutes and resulted in the sinking of the boat utilized by more or less seven ASG members,” Vinluan added.

He identified three of those believed to have been killed as Mannul Sawadjaan, Mujapar Sawadjaan, and Madsmar Sawadjaan.

Mannul and Mujapar are cousins of ASG bomb expert Mundi Sawadjaan, who is believed to be behind August’s double suicide bombing in Jolo, while Madsmar is Mundi’s brother, the official said.

The bombings killed 14 and injured 75.

Vinluan said Mannul had been selected to replace Hatib, according to ASG members who had surrendered.

Vinluan said government forces, while conducting a search and retrieval operation, spotted the boat used by the ASG members.

“The boat was cut in half with only the front portion remaining afloat while the rear must have sunk during the ramming by the navy ship-BA493,” he said.

The troops searched the remaining half of the boat and recovered firearms, ammunition shells, magazines, bandoliers, backpacks and sledgehammers.

“We will continue to conduct military operations, maximize intelligence monitoring, and exhaust all means to preempt the terroristic activities of the Abu Sayyaf Group in Sulu,” Vinluan said.

Joint Task Force-Sulu commander Maj. Gen William Gonzales said: "This particular achievement is a result of our united efforts with the people of the province, particularly our Tausug brothers, in bringing lasting peace and development in Sulu.”

Topics: Philippine military Mindanao Daesh Abu Sayyaf Group

