On US election day, Trump says he feels ‘very good’ about chances

US President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves after holding a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, US, November 2, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Trump said he expected victory in all the key states that will decide the election
  • Running behind in most opinion polls, Trump bashed opponent Joe Biden, “biased” media and the “extreme” left
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said he felt good about his chances for victory as US election day opened Tuesday, predicting that he would register big wins in key states such as Florida and Arizona.
“We feel very good,” a hoarse-voiced Trump told Fox News in a phone interview.
Trump said he expected victory in all the key states that will decide the election, but said he would not “play games” by declaring his win too early.
“We think we are winning Texas very big. We think we are winning Florida very big. We think we are winning Arizona very big,” he said.
“I think we are going to do very well in North Carolina. I think we are going to do well in Pennsylvania. We think we are doing very well everywhere.”
Running behind in most opinion polls, Trump bashed Democratic opponent Joe Biden, “biased” media and the “extreme” left as he repeated his argument for reelection to four more years in the White House.
“Joe Biden is not prime time” he said.
Trump called it “terrible” and “dangerous” that millions of votes mailed in might still not be counted on Wednesday.
But he downplayed allegations that he planned to prematurely declare victory Tuesday evening before enough of the vote is tallied to determine the winner.
“I think we’ll have victory, but only when there’s victory,” he said.
“Theres no reason to play games.”

Greece shuts restaurants, bars and museums to curb coronavirus surge

Reuters

  • The country has reported fewer cases than most in Europe
  • Some Greeks believe the new rules will hurt economic activity
ATHENS: Greece expanded a night curfew on movement and shut restaurants, bars, theaters and museums in the most populous areas of the country for one month on Tuesday to contain a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
The country, which fared better than many of its European peers when the pandemic broke out mainly due to an early nationwide lockdown, has reported fewer cases than most in Europe.
But it has seen a gradual increase in infections since early October and has been reimposing restrictions.
Some Greeks believe the new rules will hurt economic activity in a country that recently emerged from a decade-long debt crisis.
“We are talking about a catastrophe. A lot of the businesses that will close won’t open again. We are talking about people unemployed, huge losses to revenue, to GDP,” tavern employee Antonis Kalamaras said.
Greece registered 1,152 new cases on Monday bringing its total to 42,080 since February. A total of 642 people has died due to COVID-19.
Government spokesman Stelios Petsas urged people to respect the latest restrictions and prevent a nationwide lockdown.
“If we implement the measures, we will be able to be more optimistic in December,” Petsas told Skai TV.

