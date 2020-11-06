You are here

Damascus fair offers hope for exports-starved Aleppo artisans

Visitors tour a trade fair dedicated to war-hit businesses from Aleppo looking to make a revival, in the Syrian capital Damascus’ Tekkiyeh Sulimaniyeh complex. (AFP)
DAMASCUS: Under the elegant arches and domes of an Ottoman-era compound, Joseph Tobjian displays his aromatic Aleppo soap at a trade fair designed to revive Syria’s exports-starved arts and crafts. 

The soap maker is among more than 130 merchants taking part in the state-sponsored fair in Damascus for small businesses from Aleppo, northern Syria. 

“I’ve spent my entire life around laurel oil and soap. Their scent does not leave my lungs,” Tobjian told AFP. 

“We’re in Damascus looking for an alternative to foreign markets, after exports stopped,” he said, soap bottles and natural cosmetics lining the table in front of him. 

The 61-year-old said he was surprised by the high number of visitors at the fair, including Damascus traders interested in his beauty products. 

Aleppo, Syria’s pre-war economic hub, is famed for its ancient crafts, hit hard by the conflict that broke out in 2011. 

Goods ranging from traditional soaps, furniture and garments to made-in-Syria marshmallows are on show in the capital’s Tekkiye Al-Sulaymaniyah complex. 

The Tobjian family fled to Canada from Aleppo in 2012, leaving behind a soap workshop that employed about 40 workers in its heyday. 

Unhappy with life in exile, the Syrian Armenian family returned in 2018 to find both their workshop and city in ruins. 

They relocated to a modest workshop and employed two workers to resume production of Aleppo soap, once a top export also popular among tourists. 

“We inherited this craft from our fathers and grandfathers,” said Tobjian, wearing a T-shirt bearing the image of Syria’s Bashar Assad. 

“We must do everything we can to revive our workshops and factories.” 

Aleppo’s centuries-old covered bazaar, situated in its Old City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, once teemed with thousands of stalls. 

The Old City saw some of the heaviest battles of Syria’s war, before Russian-backed regime forces recaptured rebel-held districts of Aleppo in December 2016. 

A gradual regime-led restoration program has revived parts of Aleppo’s bazaar but the scars of war remain. 

In Aleppo’s industrial zone, the largest in Syria, most factories and workshops were also ravaged by fighting. 

With state support, some 70 small workshops have reopened but business is slow amid an economic crisis compounded by Western sanctions and the collapse of the Syrian pound against the dollar. 

“The war destroyed the infrastructure of industries in Aleppo,” said Alaa Hilal, director of the week-long Damascus fair. 

Western sanctions, which hinder fuel imports, have also made it tough for factories to operate. 

This is why Aleppo craftsmen are looking “for opportunities to make sales, sign contracts and market their products in Damascus,” Hilal said. 

Western sanctions have pushed Syrian businesses to find alternatives. 

At the fair, Sonali Ghazal shows off marshmallows scented with rose water or pistachios from Aleppo. 

“We managed to make marshmallow in Syria, and we gave them an Aleppo touch,” the 42-year-old teacher said. 

Sonali said she used to buy them for her students before marshmallows vanished from the market because of the war and sanctions. 

She came up with a home-grown alternative, “but this time, with the flavour of Aleppo pistachios.”

Topics: Syria art Syrian artists Aleppo

Pressure grows on Turkish government over use of earthquake taxes

JEDDAH: In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Izmir last Friday that killed at least 110 people, pressure is growing on the Turkish government to explain what happened to billions of dollars raised by a mandatory earthquake tax Turks have been paying for more than 20 years.
The tax was introduced after a magnitude 7.4 quake in the Marmara region in 1999 that killed 17,000 people. The money from it is supposed to be used to fund projects to reinforce buildings and prepare cities to better cope with earthquakes.
However, experts and opposition politicians say that much of the revenue from the tax was not spent on earthquake-protection measures, and there are growing calls for detailed information about how the money was used.
Turkish citizens have paid as much as 147.2 billion Turkish lira ($17.5 billion) in earthquake taxes since 1999. The country’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) accuses the government of misusing more than 71 billion lira that should have been used to protect cities from quakes.
On Thursday, prominent Turkish journalist Fatih Altayli said that since 2011 some of these taxes might have been spent on dealing with about 5 million Syrian refugees. Turkey has received €6 billion ($7bn) in EU aid to help the country cope with migrants and refugees.
This allegation was also raised by CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu during a parliamentary speech. He asked where the earthquake taxes went and added: “But when it comes to Syrians, there is a lot of money.”
Alpay Antmen, a lawyer and CHP politician, told Arab News: “This money was meant to be used for urban transformation and for making housing areas in the earthquake zones much more resilient. However, about 70 billion lira of these taxes was spent on other purposes, and this capital was transferred to the builders close to the government.”
Last year, he said he submitted a parliamentary inquiry to Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak about the use of earthquake taxes. He was referred to the Interior Ministry, which told him it had no information.
“They are collecting these taxes from taxpayers as earthquake taxes, then they merge it into the general budget,” said Antmen. “The financial resources of the government are so depleted that it uses all available tools.”
AFAD, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency, which operates under the Interior Ministry, was harshly criticized for its response to the Izmir earthquake, after it asked people to send a text message if they needed blankets.
Allegations of corruption in the use of earthquake taxes are not new. In January, for example, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan responded to such claims by saying: “We spent it where it was meant to be spent … we do not have the time to provide accountability for matters like this.”
The CHP is now calling the government to account and demanding full transparency about how the taxes were used.
“When you spend the money of the citizens, you have to account for it,” said Antmen. “Otherwise it is unacceptable. Tens of billions of dollars have, however, been squandered for the relief of pro-government contractors’ debt burdens.”
CHP said that had revenue from the earthquake tax been used properly, millions of buildings around the country could have been strengthened to help them survive powerful earthquakes that are expected to hit Turkey, which lies on several active fault lines, in the coming decades.

Topics: Turkey earthquake

