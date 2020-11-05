You are here

  • Home
  • Assad blames Syria’s current economic woes on Lebanese banks

Assad blames Syria’s current economic woes on Lebanese banks

Syrian President Bashar Assad and first lady Asma Assad visit the ‘Producers 2020’ exhibition, in Damascus, Syria, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cmqh5

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Assad blames Syria’s current economic woes on Lebanese banks

  • Bashar Assad said that between $20 billion and $42 billion, held by Syrians, is estimated to be tied up in Lebanese banks
  • Lebanon is experiencing a serious banking crisis, which has led to the introduction of informal capital controls to combat capital flight
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

DAMASCUS, Syria: Syrian President Bashar Assad said much of his country’s current economic distress is a direct result of the banking crisis in neighboring Lebanon, where many Syrian businessmen have traditionally kept their money.
Assad said that between $20 billion and $42 billion, held by Syrians, is estimated to be tied up in Lebanese banks. He spoke during a tour of a trade fair in Damascus with his wife on Wednesday.
“This number for an economy like Syria is a scary number,” Assad said, according to a recording published by SANA, the state news agency.
Lebanon is experiencing a serious banking crisis, which has led to the introduction of informal capital controls to combat capital flight and prop a flailing local currency. Depositors are unable to make foreign transfers and there is a limit on how much they can withdraw.
Lebanese banks had offered a lifeline to the Syrian economy, which under the Assad family rule faced decades of Western sanctions that often targeted individual businessmen and cut off Syrian banks.
However, Assad did not blame the sanctions for the ongoing crisis as most government officials do. “When the banks in Lebanon closed, we paid the price. This is the essence of the problem,” he said.
Low oil prices and poor access to the Kurdish-held northeast of Syria, where much of the country’s wheat is grown, also played a part, he said.
Syria’s economy is in shambles and the nine-year civil war has killed more than 400,000 and displaced half the country’s population. The local Syrian currency crashed in recent months making it more difficult for many Syrians to buy food. More than 80% of the Syrian population live in poverty, according to UN
The spread of coronavirus in the war-torn country has further restricted economic activities and increased unemployment.

Topics: Syria Lebanon Bashar Assad

Related

Middle-East
Syria’s Bashar Assad cuts tax for low-income workers
Business & Economy
Lebanese banks under more pressure after landmark UK ruling

Syrian refugee ‘sets himself ablaze’ in Lebanon

Updated 05 November 2020
AFP

Syrian refugee ‘sets himself ablaze’ in Lebanon

  • The 58-year-old male was rescued by UNHCR security personnel and taken to a hospital
  • An ISF spokesman said the man set himself ablaze because he could not afford medical treatment for his sick daughter
Updated 05 November 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: A Syrian refugee in Lebanon set himself ablaze outside the Beirut headquarters of the UN’s refugee agency on Thursday, a spokesman for the organization told AFP.
“In a tragic incident this morning, a Syrian refugee registered with UNHCR tried to self-immolate by setting himself on fire near the organization’s Reception center in Beirut,” UNHCR said in an emailed statement.
The 58-year-old male “victim was rescued by UNHCR security personnel and later taken to a hospital by the Lebanese civil defense for due medical attention,” it said.
UNHCR did not say why the man set himself ablaze, but a spokesman for Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces told AFP that it was because he could not afford medical treatment for his sick daughter.
The ISF spokesman said the man, who was being treated at the nearby Rafic Hariri hospital, was in a stable condition.
Lebanon says it hosts 1.5 million Syrians, nearly one million of whom are officially registered as refugees with the United Nations. Syria has been in a state of civil war for nearly a decade.
The refugees’ already-dire conditions have deteriorated over the past year as Lebanon grapples with its worst economic crisis since its own civil war, which ended in 1990.
A rapid devaluation of the Lebanese pound has sent prices soaring while banking controls on deposits have restricted access to savings.
Tens of thousands of people had already lost their jobs before a coronavirus outbreak in February dealt a final blow to many ailing businesses.
An August 4 explosion at Beirut’s port that killed more than 200 people, including more than 40 Syrians, further compounded Lebanon’s economic woes.
Looking for a way out, many Syrians have attempted deadly clandestine journeys across the Mediterranean in recent months.
The Lebanese government, meanwhile, has continued to call for their repatriation, despite warnings from aid groups and international agencies that it is not safe to return.

Topics: Syrian UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Lebanon

Related

Lifestyle
THE BREAKDOWN Hayat Nazer — ‘Lady Liberty of Lebanon’
Lifestyle
Lebanon’s Rami Kadi named UN goodwill ambassador for sustainable fashion

Latest updates

LIVE: US election decision down to few battleground states
Assad blames Syria’s current economic woes on Lebanese banks
Saudi Arabia to host Formula 1 race in 2021
Syrian refugee ‘sets himself ablaze’ in Lebanon
Hashim Thaci, rebel-turned-president accused of war crimes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.