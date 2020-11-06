Ethiopia’s military operations in north have limited objectives: PM

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia’s federal military operations in the north have “clear, limited and achievable objectives,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Friday.
Ethiopia mobilized for war in the northern Tigray region on Thursday, dashing international hopes of averting a conflict between Abiy’s government and a powerful ethnic faction that led the ruling coalition for decades.
