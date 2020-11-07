Sustainable greenhouse launched for KAUST startup

You are here

The state-of-the-art 2,000-square-meter saltwater greenhouse pilot facility for Red Sea Farms is based at the KAUST Research and Technology Park.
Agritech startup Red Sea Farms has found a new home at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) to advance their saltwater greenhouse technology. The state-of-the-art 2,000-square-meter saltwater greenhouse pilot facility, based at the KAUST Research and Technology Park (KRTP), is a product of the collaboration between KAUST and Research Products Development Company (RPDC), the national center for technology development and commercialization in Saudi Arabia, and support from the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) Innovation Research Program.

Red Sea Farms, a KAUST startup that sustainably cultivates produce using saltwater technologies, was established in early 2018 and is an example of academic research at KAUST progressing onwards to actual commercial application. The startup stands as the first co-investment between the KAUST Innovation Fund and RPDC aiming to combine two areas of research innovation: Plant science and agricultural engineering.

“Red Sea Farms is one of the startups KAUST is most proud of,” said Tony Chan, president of KAUST. “What started as research in the lab is now a product you can buy in Tamimi supermarket. This is very important for Saudi Arabia — it enables us to improve the use of our resources and reduce the stress on our limited water supplies.”

Red Sea Farms has developed salt-tolerant, non-GMO cherry tomatoes through hybridization and grafting techniques. These tomatoes taste sweeter, have a higher concentration of vitamin C, and a longer shelf life. They are grown and developed in an engineered saltwater greenhouse, which utilizes unique climate control and cooling techniques powered by saltwater and smart control systems. The saltwater greenhouse system can save 80 to 95 percent of freshwater consumption and use two to six times less energy than a normal mechanically cooled greenhouse.

“Water is so important, and in Saudi Arabia water is costly and energy intensive,” said Mark Tester, co-founder, Red Sea Farms. “The ability to use salt water in new ways is essential for sustainability. Red Sea Farms substitutes 90 percent of freshwater with saltwater in our greenhouse cooling technology developed by my co-founder, Ryan Lefers. We are also improving the salinity tolerance of plants. The environmental footprint of these tomatoes grown in a greenhouse might just be the lowest in the world — and they taste a lot better too.”

“Our initial mandate was to do commercialization, which is what we are doing here at KAUST and RPDC,” said Abdulmohsen Almajnouni, CEO of RPDC. “We are proud to launch Red Sea Farms as our first product with KAUST. The significance of this project — and the ability to irrigate crops using sea water — is vital for Saudi Arabia to create new opportunities for agriculture and farming.”

Library21 MEA Holdings Limited, a UAE-based education technology (edtech) company, has announced the acquisition of Inspirational Development Group (IDG), a UK-born leadership and business performance consultancy company.

IDG is also known for its two-decades-old partnership with the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK.

Omar Farooqui, founder and president of Library21 MEA, which was formerly known as Coded Minds, said that IDG’s strategic acquisition expands the company’s geographical footprint in the UK, Oman, India and South Africa.

Library21 MEA, which started three years ago in the UAE, provides blended edtech iSteam and leadership education in six different countries, to over 60,000 students belonging to more than 55 nationalities.

This is the second major international acquisition by Library21 MEA, which also acquired a leading stem education company in Canada and in the US last year.

“With this acquisition (IDG), we now effectively offer a full suite of PreK to grey education in 12 countries across the globe. We are primed to grow 10-fold within the next year or so, and this acquisition will further ensure that,” Farooqui said.

IDG has catered to more than 30,000 C-suite executives, graduates starting their careers as well as high potential school students identified as future leaders and innovators worldwide.

This also includes international companies across continents in different parts of the world, such as HSBC, Barclays and Saudi Aramco, in addition to government programs worldwide, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Oman and Kuwait.

“We enjoy a long-standing exclusive partnership with the Royal Military Academy, where some of our programs are delivered and more importantly, where we are able to draw upon key leadership performance methodologies honed over 200 years,” Peter Turpie, managing director of IDG in the UAE, said.

“Joining the Library21 group presents a fantastic opportunity. We share the same ambition to build the next generation of leaders across the globe through high-quality learning experiences that are fun, innovative and accessible,” Turpie added.

“The year 2020 has brought about many challenges to companies worldwide but we have used this opportunity to reaffirm our business model and drive to make education a right and not a privilege by bringing best in class offerings to the masses,” Farooqui said.

