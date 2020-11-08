You are here

Joe Biden's victory a 'mandate for action'

Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency on Saturday as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump’s tumultuous leadership. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: There were parties and prayers across the US on Saturday after TV networks projected that Democrat Joe Biden won the presidency.

In New York City, spontaneous block parties broke out Saturday. People ran out of their buildings, banging on pots. They danced and high-fived with strangers amid honking horns.

People streamed into Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, waving signs and taking cellphone pictures.

In Lansing, Michigan, Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter demonstrators filled the Capitol steps.

Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the US. 

He won Pennsylvania on Saturday to exceed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House. 

Biden also carried Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan on his path to making Trump the first incumbent since George H. W. Bush to lose his bid for a second term.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted,” Biden said on Twitter.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.”

Trump, who has made repeated claims of electoral fraud without providing proof, immediately accused Biden of “rushing to falsely pose as the winner.”

“This election is far from over,” he said in a statement.

State elections officials across the country say there has been no evidence of significant fraud.

Trump added: “Our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

In recent weeks, Trump has alleged widespread fraud and misconduct in the election.

His comments have drawn bipartisan rebuke from election officials and lawmakers as dangerous attempts to undermine public confidence in the vote.

Former President Bill Clinton tweeted that “America has spoken and democracy has won.” 

The 42nd president also predicted Biden and Harris would “serve all of us and bring us all together.”

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, said in a statement that he and his wife, Rosalynn, are “proud” of the Democrats’ “well-run campaign and seeing the positive change they bring to our nation.”

Hillary Clinton congratulated the “history making ticket” of Biden and Harris upon their victory over President Trump.

Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, called the election “a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.”

Harris will become the first woman to hold national office. 

Clinton was the first woman to be a major party nominee for president. 

She won almost 3 million more votes than Trump but fell short in key battleground states to lose the Electoral College.

Harris said she and Biden have a lot of work to do.

Harris made the comments in a tweet on Saturday. She said: “This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump is a “mandate for action.”

The Democratic leader said in a statement: “Today marks the dawning of a new day of hope for America.”

Pelosi called Biden’s vote tally a “historic victory.” 

She says Biden and Harris will have a strong Democratic House majority “by their side.”

Biden’s victory was driven by strong support from groups including women, African Americans, white voters with college degrees and city-dwellers. He was more than four million votes ahead of Trump in the nationwide popular vote count.

Biden, who has spent half a century in public life as a US senator and then vice president under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, will inherit a nation in turmoil over the coronavirus pandemic and the related economic slowdown as well as disruptive protests against racism and police brutality.

Topics: Joe Biden US2020Election Kamala Harris

Crowds of Biden supporters take over New York's streets 

NEW YORK: The TV networks had only just called Pennsylvania for Joe Biden, vaulting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to declare him a winner, when car horns started to blast  all across the Sunnyside neighborhood of New York’s Queens borough.

Out of nowhere, drums began to beat amid the deafening, joyful screams.

“He lost his job! He lost his job!” cried out  23 year old Lynn Nguyen who was the first to descend to the street.

With tears flowing down her face, she said: “I can’t believe it. I’m so happy. I’m so relieved.”

“Relieved” was the word on many people’s lips as thousands gathered on the streets of America’s major cities to celebrate Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

Whether they congregated outside the White House in Washington, or at Union Square in downtown Manhattan, crowds cheered Trump’s loss and waved signs that read, “You’re fired” and “Trump is over.”

Suddenly, they would burst into a collective expletive against the man in the White House, the first incumbent to be defeated in nearly 30 years.

Amid the celebration noise, it was easy to forget for a moment the other half of the country who still think this is not over.

Trump has not conceded yet and there are no signs that he will do so anytime soon. The message from behind the White House shuttered doors remained consistent: Legal procedures are ongoing.

This, however was a moment for Biden’s supporters.

The trains to Manhattan were overcrowded, a rare sight in these pandemic times. Riders exited in droves at 5th Avenue Station and headed directly to the iconic Trump Tower, where heavy security awaited them. Streets and avenues were cordoned off all around the building. This is where it all started.

You could find every musical instrument amid the crowd and they were all playing to the same tune: “No more years! No more years.”

Sadie Stillwachs, 57, had planted herself on the corner since the small hours of Saturday morning.

“I had an unmistakable hunch that they were going to call it today,” she said. “This is a clear message to the world that Americans refuse to accept a fascist America.”

Jordana Wu, 30, a New York City resident held up a sign that said “Trump, Pence: Out.”

“This (Trump) tower has become a symbol of white nationalism, theocracy and fascism: These will never be legitimate in America,” she said.

The intensity picked up steam as crowds converged onto Times Square. Young men and women got the party started with Miley Cyrus’s “Party in the USA.”

They gathered under giant TV screens with chyrons looping the news of Biden’s victory.

Then a song for George Floyd played out. There was an abundance of images of the slain African American man whose death at the hands of a policeman was recorded on video and ignited a new movement for racial justice.

“This would not have happened without him paying the price with his life,” said a tearful young lady holding up a picture of Floyd. “Trump turned a blind eye, a deaf ear , to our struggle, and Floyd would have been so happy to see him go.”

Floyd’s brother had been rallying voters down in Brooklyn on Election Day.

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer joined the crowd, hauling himself onto a makeshift podium. Even though his mask and the absence of a microphone made it hard to hear what he was saying, his inaudible slogans were synchronized with loud cheers.

True, everyone was wearing a mask. Still, in a matter of 10 minutes, the crowd swelled to thousands, pushing against each other. One cannot help but think of what Dr. Anthony Fauci would have thought of this: a superspreader event for sure.

There seems to be complete oblivion to the reality of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hitting the whole of the United States.  While an election like none before has played out all week, the US has been breaking its own COVID-19 record in the past few days, with nearly 120,000 daily cases.

Away from the crowd, Debbie Moody, a senior Manhattanite, sat at her usual bench in the small park in Chelsea near her apartment, and video called her sister in Florida who was lamenting the absence of celebrations in her heavily Republican county. She was nervous of imminent protests that could break out anytime.

Debbie tried comforting her with a loud laugh: “Don’t worry, Honey. Even Fox News called him a winner.”

As we were chatting, a man on a bike passed us, yelling “Lock him up” into a loudspeaker. His call was met with a collective applause that rose from the packed cafes and restaurants nearby, where alcohol flowed freely from waiters to patrons.

Debbie stood up and went back home to watch the Queen’s Gambit.

“Don’t forget. 8 O’Clock tonight, Biden is going to speak.”

Topics: US2020Election

