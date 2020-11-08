You are here

  'A time for healing' — Arab Americans react to Biden victory

‘A time for healing’ — Arab Americans react to Biden victory

Lights form a heart on a building in the Loop as hundreds gather to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden's victory on Nov. 7, 2020 in Chicago.(Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
People cheer as cars pass by North Michigan Avenue and East Wacker Drive in the Loop to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden's victory, on Nov. 7, 2020 in Chicago.(Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Lights form a heart on a building in the Loop as hundreds gather to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden's victory on Nov. 7, 2020 in Chicago.(Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
RAY HANANIA

'A time for healing' — Arab Americans react to Biden victory

  • Democrat challenger’s win, yet to be officially certified, raises questions over future Mideast policy
  • Domestic groups look forward to 'new direction' on range of social and economic issues
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The Pennsylvania poll count that gave Joe Biden the electoral votes needed to claim victory over President Donald Trump may be unofficial, but that didn’t stop Arab Americans and Arab leaders from reacting with joy and sorrow, apprehension and hope.

Biden’s triumph early on Sunday still requires official certification, and he will have to withstand legal challenges from Trump, who alleges voter fraud in the acceptance of mail-in ballots long after the Nov. 3 election date and has vowed to seek a recount in several battleground states.

Supporters of both Biden and Trump in the US and around the world reacted predictably, suggesting the divisions that separated Americans during Trump’s four years in office may continue through Biden’s term as the country’s 46th president.

“As an American I’m relieved that Joe Biden won the election and it’s time for our country to heal, hopefully end the finger pointing, and find common ground to work together,” said Michigan political consultant and Arab American activist Dennis Denno.

“As far as the Middle East and Arab world, I hope to see a return to the Iran nuclear deal framework, because no one wants to see Iran armed with nuclear weapons and the US policy of not talking to our enemies is detrimental to our own foreign policy. I’m not optimistic that a new president will significantly change our policies toward Israel’s relationship with the Palestinians and America's cozy relationship with Arab dictators.”

If Biden’s victory is confirmed, his running mate Kamala Harris will become the country’s first female, black and Indian-American vice president. Harris’ father is from Jamaica and her mother from India.

Samir Khalil, president of the Arab American Democratic Club in Chicago, said that the animosity between Trump and Biden supporters is likely to continue.

“The delay in the election result may have been to water down the reactions of Trump’s supporters,” Khalil claimed on Sunday.

“For the Middle East not much will change. Marginalized Arab countries will still need Israel's blessing to gain US access and support.”

The 20 electoral votes of Pennsylvania, Biden’s home state, gave him 273 electoral college votes and victory. Decisions are outstanding in at least five other battleground states, but their tallies are widely expected to increase Biden’s lead.

Nihad Awad, national president of the Council on American Islamic Relations, one of the largest Muslim-American activist organizations, said that the nation’s Muslims expect Biden to follow through on his promises to Muslims and Arabs.

“President-elect Biden has pledged to end the Muslim ban on his first day in office, include Muslims at every level of his administration, and address issues of racial and religious discrimination.

“We plan to join other American Muslim leaders and organizations in ensuring that the Biden administration fulfils these promises. We also plan to continue holding our government accountable when it errs.”

Minnesota Congresswoman Betty McCollum, who has championed civil rights and Palestinian rights in the Middle East, wrote: “I want to congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris — I look forward to working with you to move America forward in a new direction starting January 2021.”

Congresswoman-elect Marie Newman, whose 3rd Illinois district represents the eighth-largest Arab American voting population and largest Palestinian American voting population in the US, wrote: “Huge congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and to everyone across the country who worked toward this victory. So grateful to have a president who will work to tackle the great challenges ahead of us with clarity and compassion.”

Newman in March unseated seven-term congressman Dan Lipinski, who was criticized for marginalizing Arab American interests in the district, and went on to defeat Republican Mike Fricilone.

American-Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid wrote: “Joy. Relief. Pride. A new day. A new chapter. More voices have been heard than ever before. A president that will work to serve all Americans, whether you voted for him or not, toward a united America. And this country’s first female vice president.”

Under US law, the next president will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington D.C.

Palestinian-American Ammar Campa-Najjar, who is trailing in a tight congressional battle in California’s 50th District behind Arab American Darrell Issa, said: "After four painful years for many of us,  the Trump presidency is over. It’s time to heal our divided country.”

Dr. Zaher Sahloul, president of MedGlobal, which provides medical relief around the world, said: “This is a happy day for the US and the world. As a Muslim, Arab and Syrian American, I pray that Joe Biden/Kamala Harris will be the unifier and healer we expect him to be and to move our country away from hate, racism, conspiracy theories and white supremacy to a shining city on the hill.”

Topics: USELECTION2020 2020 us elections Kamala Harris Joe Biden

Updated 08 November 2020
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The TV networks had only just called Pennsylvania for Joe Biden, vaulting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to declare him a winner, when car horns started to blast  all across the Sunnyside neighborhood of New York’s Queens borough.

Out of nowhere, drums began to beat amid the deafening, joyful screams.

“He lost his job! He lost his job!” cried out  23 year old Lynn Nguyen who was the first to descend to the street.

With tears flowing down her face, she said: “I can’t believe it. I’m so happy. I’m so relieved.”

“Relieved” was the word on many people’s lips as thousands gathered on the streets of America’s major cities to celebrate Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

Whether they congregated outside the White House in Washington, or at Union Square in downtown Manhattan, crowds cheered Trump’s loss and waved signs that read, “You’re fired” and “Trump is over.”

Suddenly, they would burst into a collective expletive against the man in the White House, the first incumbent to be defeated in nearly 30 years.

Amid the celebration noise, it was easy to forget for a moment the other half of the country who still think this is not over.

Trump has not conceded yet and there are no signs that he will do so anytime soon. The message from behind the White House shuttered doors remained consistent: Legal procedures are ongoing.

This, however was a moment for Biden’s supporters.

The trains to Manhattan were overcrowded, a rare sight in these pandemic times. Riders exited in droves at 5th Avenue Station and headed directly to the iconic Trump Tower, where heavy security awaited them. Streets and avenues were cordoned off all around the building. This is where it all started.

You could find every musical instrument amid the crowd and they were all playing to the same tune: “No more years! No more years.”

Sadie Stillwachs, 57, had planted herself on the corner since the small hours of Saturday morning.

“I had an unmistakable hunch that they were going to call it today,” she said. “This is a clear message to the world that Americans refuse to accept a fascist America.”

Jordana Wu, 30, a New York City resident held up a sign that said “Trump, Pence: Out.”

“This (Trump) tower has become a symbol of white nationalism, theocracy and fascism: These will never be legitimate in America,” she said.

The intensity picked up steam as crowds converged onto Times Square. Young men and women got the party started with Miley Cyrus’s “Party in the USA.”

They gathered under giant TV screens with chyrons looping the news of Biden’s victory.

Then a song for George Floyd played out. There was an abundance of images of the slain African American man whose death at the hands of a policeman was recorded on video and ignited a new movement for racial justice.

“This would not have happened without him paying the price with his life,” said a tearful young lady holding up a picture of Floyd. “Trump turned a blind eye, a deaf ear , to our struggle, and Floyd would have been so happy to see him go.”

Floyd’s brother had been rallying voters down in Brooklyn on Election Day.

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer joined the crowd, hauling himself onto a makeshift podium. Even though his mask and the absence of a microphone made it hard to hear what he was saying, his inaudible slogans were synchronized with loud cheers.

True, everyone was wearing a mask. Still, in a matter of 10 minutes, the crowd swelled to thousands, pushing against each other. One cannot help but think of what Dr. Anthony Fauci would have thought of this: a superspreader event for sure.

There seems to be complete oblivion to the reality of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hitting the whole of the United States.  While an election like none before has played out all week, the US has been breaking its own COVID-19 record in the past few days, with nearly 120,000 daily cases.

Away from the crowd, Debbie Moody, a senior Manhattanite, sat at her usual bench in the small park in Chelsea near her apartment, and video called her sister in Florida who was lamenting the absence of celebrations in her heavily Republican county. She was nervous of imminent protests that could break out anytime.

Debbie tried comforting her with a loud laugh: “Don’t worry, Honey. Even Fox News called him a winner.”

As we were chatting, a man on a bike passed us, yelling “Lock him up” into a loudspeaker. His call was met with a collective applause that rose from the packed cafes and restaurants nearby, where alcohol flowed freely from waiters to patrons.

Debbie stood up and went back home to watch the Queen’s Gambit.

“Don’t forget. 8 O’Clock tonight, Biden is going to speak.”

Topics: US2020Election

