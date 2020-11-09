You are here

  • Home
  • Virgin Hyperloop hosts first human ride on new transport system

Virgin Hyperloop hosts first human ride on new transport system

1 / 4
Virgin Hyperloop executives Josh Giegel, its chief technology officer, and Sara Luchian, director of passenger experience, reached speeds of up to 172km per hour at the company’s DevLoop test site. (Virgin Hyperloop)
2 / 4
The company has previously run over 400 tests without human passengers at the Nevada site. (Virgin Hyperloop)
3 / 4
The company has previously run over 400 tests without human passengers at the Nevada site. (Virgin Hyperloop)
4 / 4
Artist's rendering of Virgin Hyperloop's forthcoming certification center and test track to be built in West Virginia, US, is seen in this handout image obtained by Reuters on October 8, 2020. ((Reuters file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6wsb6

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Virgin Hyperloop hosts first human ride on new transport system

  • Virgin Hyperloop executives reached speeds of up to 172 km per hour at the company’s DevLoop test site in Las Vegas, Nevada
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

SEATTLE, Washington: Richard Branson’s Virgin Hyperloop has completed the world’s first passenger ride on a super high-speed levitating pod system, the company said on Sunday, a key safety test for technology it hopes will transform human and cargo transportation.
Virgin Hyperloop executives Josh Giegel, its chief technology officer, and Sara Luchian, director of passenger experience, reached speeds of up to 107 miles per hour (172 km per hour) at the company’s DevLoop test site in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company said.
“I had the true pleasure of seeing history made before my very eyes,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and group chairman and chief executive of DP World.
Los Angeles-based Hyperloop envisions a future where floating pods packed with passengers and cargo hurtle through vacuum tubes at 600 miles an hour (966 kph) or faster.
In a hyperloop system, which uses magnetic levitation to allow near-silent travel, a trip between New York and Washington would take just 30 minutes. That would be twice as fast as a commercial jet flight and four times faster than a high-speed train.
The company has previously run over 400 tests without human passengers at the Nevada site.
The test comes a month after Reuters first reported that Virgin Hyperloop picked the US state of West Virginia to host a $500 million certification center and test track that will serve as a proving ground for its technology.
The company is working toward safety certification by 2025 and commercial operations by 2030, it has said.
Canada’s Transpod and Spain’s Zeleros also aim to upend traditional passenger and freight networks with similar technology they say will slash travel times, congestion and environmental harm linked with petroleum-fueled machines.

Topics: Virgin Hyperloop Richard Branson

Related

Business & Economy
Virgin Hyperloop, Bangalore airport sign agreement to explore high-speed travel
Saudi Arabia
Virgin Hyperloop: The future of transit in Saudi Arabia

Gunmen kill 82-year-old minority Ahmadi man in Pakistan

Updated 30 min 49 sec ago
AP

Gunmen kill 82-year-old minority Ahmadi man in Pakistan

  • The attackers shot Mahmoob Khan on Sunday as he stood at a bus terminal
  • Ahmadi community spokesman said he believed gunmen targeted Khan because of his faith
Updated 30 min 49 sec ago
AP
PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Gunmen shot and killed an 82-year-old Ahmadi man on the outskirts of Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, officials said Monday, the fourth-such apparently targeted killing of a member of the minority group in recent months.
The attackers shot Mahmoob Khan on Sunday as he stood at a bus terminal, said Saleem Uddin, a spokesman for Pakistan’s Ahmadi community.
Uddin said he believed gunmen targeted Khan because of his faith. Police confirmed the shooting took place, but declined to offer any motive.
The Ahmadi faith was established on the Indian subcontinent in the 19th century by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, whose followers believe was a prophet.
Pakistan’s parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974. Ahmadis repeatedly have been targeted by Islamic extremists in the time since in this Muslim-majority nation, drawing condemnation from human right groups.

Latest updates

Dubai’s non-oil private sector slows down in October - PMI
Gunmen kill 82-year-old minority Ahmadi man in Pakistan
SoftBank Vision Fund’s portfolio back above water on tech valuations
Australian media on trial for breaching order in Cardinal Pell’s sexual abuse case
New Delhi’s new coronavirus cases hit record high

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.