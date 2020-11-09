Turkey's battered currency rises after finance chief resigns

You are here

The lira currency has lost around 30 percent of its value since the start of the year, hitting a record low of 8.58 against the dollar on Friday. (AFP)
  • Turkish currency jumps 5.8 percent to 8.02 per dollar
  • Presidential son-in-law Berat Albayrak steps down as finance minister for health reasons
ANKARA: The Turkish lira firmed against the dollar on Monday a day after the finance minister, who is also the son-in-law to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced his resignation on social media.
The lira jumped 5.8 percent to 8.02 per dollar, even though it was not immediately clear whether Erdogan had accepted Berat Albayrak’s resignation and whether a new finance minister would be appointed.
Albayrak, 42, announced on Instagram late on Sunday that he was stepping down from his post for health reasons and would spend more time with his family.
His resignation followed the dismissal over the weekend of central bank chief Murat Uysal and his replacement by former Finance Minister Naci Agbal.
In a statement released Monday, Agbal vowed to “decisively use all policy tools in pursuit of (the central bank's) price stability objective.”
“The central bank will assess the current situation, review expectations, monitor developments closely, ahead of the bank's Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Nov. 19,” he said.
Albayrak, who has four children with Erdogan’s daughter Esra, has presided over a rough period in the Turkish economy. The country was recovering from a currency crisis in 2018 when the coronavirus pandemic hit and Albayrak’s stewardship came under much criticism.
The lira currency has lost around 30 percent of its value since the start of the year, hitting a record low of 8.58 against the dollar on Friday, while annual inflation has hit 11.89 percent.

EU going ahead with Boeing tariffs against US

  • Decision the latest twist in the 16-year trade battle over aircraft subsidies
BRUSSELS: The EU said Monday it is pushing ahead with up to $4 billion in tariffs against the US over illegal state aid to Boeing, the bloc’s top trade official said.
“The US has imposed tariffs following the WTO ruling in the Airbus case. Now, we have a WTO ruling also in our Boeing case, allowing us to impose our tariffs and that’s what we are doing,” EU executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis, told reporters.
The decision was the latest twist in the 16-year trade battle over aircraft subsidies that turned increasingly sour under the protectionist instincts of US President Donald Trump, who is to leave office in January.
Some had suggested that Europe might delay the tit-for-tat levies after the election of Joe Biden, seen as more sympathetic to the EU and more of a multilateralist. He will take office in January.
Instead, Dombrovskis urged Washington to pursue a comprehensive deal on aviation subsidies worldwide and to bring the row to a close.
“As it has been stated on numbers of occasions from the EU side, we’re ready to suspend or withdraw our tariffs anytime when the US suspends or withdraws their tariffs,” Dombrovskis said.
The former Latvian prime minister spoke ahead of a meeting of EU trade ministers that was to discuss how Europeans can better face up to challenges from both the US and China.
Reactions in Europe “have shown that there are great expectations after the election victory of Joe Biden and the hope that the US will return to multilateral approaches, also in trade,” said German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, an ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

