Azerbaijan apologizes after two killed in shooting down of Russian helicopter

Bursts of explosions, smoke and flame are seen during fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijan's forces near the Holy Savior Cathedral in Shushi, outside Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP/File Photo)
  • Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have been fighting for six weeks over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh
BAKU: Azerbaijan admitted on Monday it had shot down a Russian military helicopter on its border with Armenia and apologized.
Two crew members were killed and a third was injured when the helicopter was shot down in Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan on Monday, the defense ministry in Moscow said.
“The Azerbaijani side offers an apology to the Russian side in connection with this tragic incident,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding the move was an accident and “not aimed against” Moscow.
The foreign ministry said the helicopter flew at a low altitude during hours of darkness and close to the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
“Helicopters of the Russian air force had not been previously sighted in the area,” the statement added.
Baku said Azerbaijani forces decided to open fire due to heightened tensions amid fighting with Armenian separatists.
It offered its condolences to the families of those killed and said it was ready to pay compensation.
The incident came during a spike in fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenian separatists over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

PARIS: French police said on Monday they had arrested seven members of a people smuggling ring which helped migrants enter Britain illegally from France.
The gang picked up migrants in Paris, took them to motorway service stations where they were hidden in trucks bound for the UK without the knowledge of the drivers.
The people smugglers charged each migrant 3,000 euros ($3,566) for the passage, giving their network total revenues over the past year of 1.5 to 3.0 million euros, said Jean Arvieu, deputy chief of the police’s central office against illegal immigration.
The ring was run by Iraqi-Kurdish organizers who took over the network after gangland wars with rival groups, he told AFP.
Police, which investigated the ring for a year before the arrests, found that at the height of the business there were daily runs between Paris and Britain.
There was no evidence of any collusion between truck drivers and people smugglers, Arvieu said.
Most people smuggled on the route were either Iraqi, Iranian, Afghan, Syrian or Pakistani, nationalities that often target Britain as their final destination.
Young men between 20 and 35 and families made up the biggest contingent, he said.

