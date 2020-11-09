You are here

  • Home
  • ‘This is our humanity’: Palestinian father speaks of his son’s heroism while aiding Austrian authorities in terror attack

‘This is our humanity’: Palestinian father speaks of his son’s heroism while aiding Austrian authorities in terror attack

People light up candles outside Vienna's main synagogue near the site of the terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria on November 4, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wercr

Updated 13 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

‘This is our humanity’: Palestinian father speaks of his son’s heroism while aiding Austrian authorities in terror attack

  • The attack happened hours before a partial lockdown was due to go into effect in Austria due to the rising spread of the coronavirus disease, with restaurants, cafes and hotels shuttered and restrictions enforced on movement at night
  • Four people — including the gunman — were killed, in what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a “repulsive terrorist attack”
Updated 13 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: Osama Abu Al-Hassana was working a shift as assistant manager at the McDonald’s restaurant in the busy Schwedenplatz area in Vienna last week, when he heard gun shots outside.

As the Palestinian — who arrived in Austria from Gaza as a refugee eight years ago — carefully looked out to see what was happening, the 20-year-old shooter ran past the entrance towards the more crowded parts of the district.

After instructing his team to hide, Osama pointed out to armed police the direction in which the attacker headed.

As the terrorist began shooting at the police, the 23-year-old could not stand by idly and watch, which pushed him to go and do as much as he could to help.

“When Osama was in Gaza, he witnessed at least two to three wars so he has background on what to do when gunshots or bombs happen,” Osama’s father, Khalid Abu Al-Hassana, told Arab News.

“This act is also based on his own intuition, his humanity and his manners,” he added.

Khalid said that it was Islam that had taught his son to help others in trouble.

“We, the Palestinian people, the Arab people, the Muslims — this is our way and our religion, and this is how we were brought up.

“This is how my father raised me, and this is how I raised Osama,” he added.




Palestinian Osama Abu Al-Hassana, employee of a fast food restaurant, speaks to journalists about his help to a policeman wounded in a terrorist attack, in Vienna, Austria, on November 4, 2020. (AFP)

Osama was not the only Palestinian to aid the police during the fatal attack that evening, as Bassel Abu Khaled was among those on the front lines as well.

However, Abu Khaled declined to be interviewed regarding his role in stopping the attacker, instead only stating that it was his nature as a human being.

The attack happened hours before a partial lockdown was due to go into effect in Austria due to the rising spread of the coronavirus disease, with restaurants, cafes and hotels shuttered and restrictions enforced on movement at night.

Four people — including the gunman — were killed, in what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a “repulsive terrorist attack.” The attacker was later identified as 20-year-old convicted extremist Kujtim Fejzulai, from Vienna.

Topics: vienna Austria

Related

World
Austria police raid dozens of ‘extremist-linked’ targets
World
German police say raiding flats, offices over Vienna attack

Austria police raid dozens of ‘extremist-linked’ targets

Updated 09 November 2020
AFP

Austria police raid dozens of ‘extremist-linked’ targets

  • The operation came a week after a convicted Daesh supporter killed four people in a shooting rampage in Vienna
  • The prosecutors’ statement said the operation ‘was not targeted at Muslims or Islam as a religious community’
Updated 09 November 2020
AFP

VIENNA: Austrian police on Monday raided more than 60 addresses allegedly linked to extremists and seized millions of euros in cash, with orders for 30 suspects to be questioned.

The operation came a week after a convicted Daesh group supporter killed four people in a shooting rampage in the heart of Vienna, but prosecutors said the raids were not linked to the attack.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the police action was aimed at “cutting off the roots of political extremism.”

“We are acting against these criminal, extremist and inhuman organizations with all our strength,” he said in a statement.

The Styria region prosecutors’ office said it was “carrying out investigations against more than 70 suspects and against several associations which are suspected of belonging to and supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas organizations.”

“In the case of 30 of the suspects, orders have been given for them to immediately be presented for questioning,” it added.

It said “the operation has no connection to the terror attack in Vienna of November 2” but was rather the result of “intensive and comprehensive investigations carried out for more than a year.”

Among the alleged offenses are forming a terrorist association, financing of terrorism and money laundering.

The raids took place in the Styria, Carinthia, Lower Austria and Vienna regions.
More than 930 police officers took part in the operation, codenamed “Luxor,” and millions of euros in cash were seized, Austria’s top security chief Franz Ruf told a press conference.

The prosecutors’ statement said the operation “was not targeted at Muslims or Islam as a religious community.”

“On the contrary these measures are also intended to protect Muslims, whose religion is abused for the purposes of an ideology hostile to the constitution,” it said.

Last Monday’s shooting was the first major attack of its kind in Austria for decades and the first blamed on a militant.

The gunman was identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, 20, a dual Austrian-Macedonian national who was convicted and imprisoned last year for trying to go to Syria to join Daesh.

Austria has acknowledged security lapses in the run-up to the attack, including failing to act on warnings from Germany and Slovakia about Fejzulai and his contacts.

The head of Vienna’s anti-terror agency was suspended last week after further revelations came to light about intelligence failings.

“We have to build up comprehensive know-how, we don’t have this in Austria to that extent,” Ruf said, referring to the country’s intelligence services.

Ruf confirmed on Monday that Fejzulai — who was released early from prison in December — had a meeting in July with German and Swiss extremists in Vienna.

Among those present were also some of Fejzulai’s contacts who were detained in the aftermath of the shooting.

Despite that meeting, and the fact Fejzulai tried to buy ammunition in Slovakia, he was allowed to remain free on probation as the relevant information was not passed on to the justice system.

Last week the government also ordered the closure of two mosques in Vienna frequented by the attacker.

Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel and France’s European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune are visiting Vienna on Monday to meet Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and to discuss cross-border cooperation in the fight against terror.

On Tuesday Kurz will go to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron — whose country has been hit by a spate of extremist attacks — before a video conference which will also be attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Topics: Austria Vienna Attack Sebastian Kurz

Related

Special
World
Attacks in France and Austria bring home Europe’s violent extremism problem
World
Austria shuts mosques frequented by Vienna attacker

Latest updates

‘This is our humanity’: Palestinian father speaks of his son’s heroism while aiding Austrian authorities in terror attack
President-elect Biden says nation 'still facing a very dark winter' from COVID-19,
Russian plane downed, burnt in Armenia
UN agency for Palestinians may defer salaries for workers
Austria police raid dozens of ‘extremist-linked’ targets

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.