You are here

  • Home
  • Austria police raid dozens of ‘extremist-linked’ targets

Austria police raid dozens of ‘extremist-linked’ targets

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, right, President of the European Council Charles Michel, center, and Austria’s Europa minister Karoline Edtstadler pay their respects to the victims of the terrorist attack in Vienna, Nov. 9, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cjnzw

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Austria police raid dozens of ‘extremist-linked’ targets

  • The operation came a week after a convicted Daesh supporter killed four people in a shooting rampage in Vienna
  • The prosecutors’ statement said the operation ‘was not targeted at Muslims or Islam as a religious community’
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

VIENNA: Austrian police on Monday raided more than 60 addresses allegedly linked to extremists and seized millions of euros in cash, with orders for 30 suspects to be questioned.

The operation came a week after a convicted Daesh group supporter killed four people in a shooting rampage in the heart of Vienna, but prosecutors said the raids were not linked to the attack.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the police action was aimed at “cutting off the roots of political extremism.”

“We are acting against these criminal, extremist and inhuman organizations with all our strength,” he said in a statement.

The Styria region prosecutors’ office said it was “carrying out investigations against more than 70 suspects and against several associations which are suspected of belonging to and supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas organizations.”

“In the case of 30 of the suspects, orders have been given for them to immediately be presented for questioning,” it added.

It said “the operation has no connection to the terror attack in Vienna of November 2” but was rather the result of “intensive and comprehensive investigations carried out for more than a year.”

Among the alleged offenses are forming a terrorist association, financing of terrorism and money laundering.

The raids took place in the Styria, Carinthia, Lower Austria and Vienna regions.
More than 930 police officers took part in the operation, codenamed “Luxor,” and millions of euros in cash were seized, Austria’s top security chief Franz Ruf told a press conference.

The prosecutors’ statement said the operation “was not targeted at Muslims or Islam as a religious community.”

“On the contrary these measures are also intended to protect Muslims, whose religion is abused for the purposes of an ideology hostile to the constitution,” it said.

Last Monday’s shooting was the first major attack of its kind in Austria for decades and the first blamed on a militant.

The gunman was identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, 20, a dual Austrian-Macedonian national who was convicted and imprisoned last year for trying to go to Syria to join Daesh.

Austria has acknowledged security lapses in the run-up to the attack, including failing to act on warnings from Germany and Slovakia about Fejzulai and his contacts.

The head of Vienna’s anti-terror agency was suspended last week after further revelations came to light about intelligence failings.

“We have to build up comprehensive know-how, we don’t have this in Austria to that extent,” Ruf said, referring to the country’s intelligence services.

Ruf confirmed on Monday that Fejzulai — who was released early from prison in December — had a meeting in July with German and Swiss extremists in Vienna.

Among those present were also some of Fejzulai’s contacts who were detained in the aftermath of the shooting.

Despite that meeting, and the fact Fejzulai tried to buy ammunition in Slovakia, he was allowed to remain free on probation as the relevant information was not passed on to the justice system.

Last week the government also ordered the closure of two mosques in Vienna frequented by the attacker.

Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel and France’s European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune are visiting Vienna on Monday to meet Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and to discuss cross-border cooperation in the fight against terror.

On Tuesday Kurz will go to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron — whose country has been hit by a spate of extremist attacks — before a video conference which will also be attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Topics: Austria Vienna Attack Sebastian Kurz

Related

Special
World
Attacks in France and Austria bring home Europe’s violent extremism problem
World
Austria shuts mosques frequented by Vienna attacker

UK PM Johnson’s treaty-breaking Brexit laws face defeat in parliament

Updated 35 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

UK PM Johnson’s treaty-breaking Brexit laws face defeat in parliament

  • The House of Lords will vote around 1900 GMT on whether to strip clauses allowing Johnson to breach Britain’s EU exit treaty
Updated 35 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to suffer a heavy defeat in parliament’s upper chamber on Monday over laws allowing him to breach Britain’s EU exit treaty — a proposal which has been criticized by US president elect Joe Biden.
The Internal Market Bill is designed to protect trade between Britain four nations after Brexit. It contains clauses ministers say are needed to protect Northern Ireland, but would also break international law in a “specific and limited” way.
The House of Lords will vote around 1900 GMT on whether to strip those clauses from the bill. Johnson’s government is widely expected to lose, but is not backing down and may add the clauses back in next month and try to force them into law.
The publication of the bill in September provoked criticism with some saying it would wreck Britain’s international standing. Biden tweeted on Sept. 16 that anything which risked peace in Northern Ireland would threaten Anglo-American trade.
Many saw the bill as a negotiating gambit to win concessions from the EU in wider negotiations on a trade deal. Brussels has launched legal action against Britain over the proposals.
Johnson says the clauses are there to act as a safety net in case ongoing negotiations with the EU fail to work out how goods can flow between Britain, the British province of Northern Ireland, and across the unmanned border with EU member Ireland.
Monday’s vote leaves Johnson with a decision: accept the defeat and let the rest of the bill become law, or fight it by adding the clauses back in when the bill returns to the lower house of parliament next month.
“Our position remains that the clauses are a vital safety net,” Johnson’s spokesman told reporters.
However, the clauses may no longer be needed if talks with the EU on how to make the Irish border work are successful.

Topics: UK Boris Johnson Brexit

Related

World
UK terror inmates set for release: Report
Business & Economy
UK sees goodwill for Brexit trade deal, open to ‘sensible’ fishing compromise

Latest updates

Austria police raid dozens of ‘extremist-linked’ targets
Egypt’s Bassem Youssef makes ‘healthy’ television comeback
UK PM Johnson’s treaty-breaking Brexit laws face defeat in parliament
UAE’s Mubadala Healthcare contributes to UK COVID-19 diabetes drug trial
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.