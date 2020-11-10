You are here

Hong Kong journalist charged as press freedom fears grow

Choy Yuk-ling, above, was previously involved in the production of an investigative documentary into the behavior of Hong Kong police during last year's anti-government protests.
AP

  Choy Yuk-ling, a producer at public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong, was arrested earlier this month on charges of making false statements
HONG KONG: A Hong Kong journalist appeared in court Tuesday on charges of making false statements while obtaining information from a vehicle database, amid growing concerns that press freedom is at risk in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
Choy Yuk-ling, a producer at public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong, was arrested earlier this month on charges of making false statements about why she was obtaining license plate information from a publicly accessible database.
She was previously involved in the production of an investigative documentary into the behavior of Hong Kong police during last year’s anti-government protests, after the force was accused of not intervening during a violent clash between protesters and a mob of men in a subway station.
Ahead of her court appearance, Choy told reporters the case was a matter related to public interest and press freedom in Hong Kong.
“There has been a very strong social understanding … that journalists are free to obtain public information for the sake of public interest,” she said. “I didn’t see any reason that the government has to restrict the flow of information.”
She said that many scholars, unions and lawyers have expressed concerns as to whether the police are using the law to suppress press freedom.
Members from an RTHK union, as well as supporters and pro-democracy activists, held up placards in support of Choy, some of which read “Journalism is not a crime” and “Without fear of favor.”
Choy’s case was adjourned until Jan. 14 to give the police more time to investigate, and she was released on bail.
Media groups are concerned Hong Kong’s new security law, which outlaws secession, subversion and foreign collusion to interfere in the city’s internal matters, could be used against journalist reporting on issues thought to be related to national security.
The US and others have denounced the law imposed by Beijing as an attack on Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms. The US State Department on Monday announced sanctions against additional Chinese officials over the crackdown.

WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON, Delaware: President Donald Trump will push ahead on Tuesday with legal challenges to the results of last week’s election after US Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors to look into any “substantial” allegations of voting irregularities.
Barr’s directive to prosecutors prompted the top lawyer overseeing voter fraud investigations to resign in protest. It came after days of attacks on the integrity of the election by Trump and Republican allies, who have alleged widespread voter fraud, without providing evidence.
Trump has not conceded the election to Democrat Joe Biden, who on Saturday secured more than the 270 votes in the Electoral College needed to win the presidency.
The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits claiming the election results were flawed. Judges have tossed out lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia, and experts say Trump’s legal efforts have little chance of changing the election result.
Barr told prosecutors on Monday that “fanciful or far-fetched claims” should not be a basis for investigation and his letter did not indicate the Justice Department had uncovered voting irregularities affecting the outcome of the election.
But he did say he was authorizing prosecutors to “pursue substantial allegations” of irregularities of voting and the counting of ballots.
Richard Pilger, who for years has served as director of the Election Crimes Branch, announced in an internal email he was resigning from his post after he read “the new policy and its ramifications.”
Biden’s campaign said Barr was fueling Trump’s far-fetched allegations of fraud.
“Those are the very kind of claims that the president and his lawyers are making unsuccessfully every day, as their lawsuits are laughed out of one court after another,” said Bob Bauer, a senior adviser to Biden.
Earlier on Monday, Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit to block Pennsylvania officials from certifying Biden’s victory in the battleground state.
It alleged the state’s mail-in voting system violated the US Constitution by creating “an illegal two-tiered voting system” where voting in person was subject to more oversight than voting by mail.
It was filed against Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the boards of elections in Democratic-leaning counties that include Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Boockvar’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, said the latest lawsuit in Pennsylvania was unlikely to succeed and “reads like a rehash of many of the arguments the Trump legal team has made in and outside the courtroom.”
Trump’s re-election team asked for patience on Monday to pursue allegations of voter fraud. “This election is not over, far from it,” Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, told reporters at a briefing in what she said was her capacity as a Trump campaign adviser.
Biden, who has begun work on his transition to the White House, will give a speech on Monday defending the Affordable Care Act, the landmark health care law popularly known as Obamacare, as the US Supreme Court hears arguments on a lawsuit backed by the Trump administration to invalidate it.
Trump and Republicans have repeatedly tried to do away with the 2010 law passed under President Barack Obama, with Biden as his vice president.
The Supreme Court fended off previous challenges in 2012 and 2015. The Court now has a 6-3 conservative majority after Trump’s third appointee, Amy Coney Barrett, was confirmed last month.
As Biden begins work on his transition, his team is considering legal action over a federal agency’s delay in recognizing his victory over Trump.
The General Services Administration (GSA) normally recognizes a presidential candidate when it becomes clear who has won so a transition of power can begin.
But that has not yet happened and the law does not spell out when the GSA must act. GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, appointed by Trump in 2017, has not yet determined that “a winner is clear,” a spokeswoman said.
A Biden transition official told reporters it was time for the GSA’s administration to grant what is known as an ascertainment recognizing the president-elect, and said the transition team would consider legal action if it was not granted.
“Legal action is certainly a possibility, but there are other options as well that we’re considering,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declining to outline other options.

