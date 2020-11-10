Saudi authority targets 3.5 million intellectual property violations

RIYADH: More than 3.5 million items that violated intellectual property rights in Saudi Arabia have been confiscated and destroyed by the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Media.

The items were seized during the transitional period of copyright from the ministry to the SAIP.

Seized items included copied and counterfeit books, satellite broadcasting devices, computer program storage devices and photocopy devices for audio works.

The process follows inspection campaigns that targeted various cities and regions in the Kingdom. It comes from the competencies assigned to the SAIP according to its mandate, where the SAIP warns against promoting or trading products that violate intellectual property rights.

The SAIP has stressed that all necessary measures will be taken to implement the deterrent penalties for violations. This is in order to have effective enforcement of intellectual property rights, especially copyright.

The process also comes amid several awareness campaigns by the SAIP, in collaboration with relevant authorities, to raise awareness and respect for intellectual property rights.

During the destruction process, the SAIP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Media and relevant authorities, recycled about 1 million items that violated intellectual property rights to save the environment. This was done in accordance with best practices that preserve and respect the environment and public health.

CEO of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed Al-Suwailem said the process of destroying items is not the only punishment for violators of intellectual property, and it is conducted in accordance with international agreements to which Saudi Arabia is committed.

Al-Suwailem also said that based on the SAIP’s role in promoting respect for intellectual property and achieving transparency in the local and international community in implementing decisions, the authority is continuing efforts to confront items that violate intellectual property rights in the Kingdom by destroying and recycling them in collaboration with concerned entities.

The efforts are also aimed at preserving the environment and preventing damage by avoiding destructive methods that violate environmental protection regulations in Saudi Arabia.

The SAIP said that it will take the necessary steps to hold violators accountable in all intellectual property areas the authority oversees.

The authority added that it will protect rights, and called on citizens and residents to support its efforts by communicating with the authority’s official channels through social media @saipksa and email @saip.gov.sa. The direct number for customer service can be reached on 920021421.