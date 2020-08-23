You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi intellectual property issues first certificate for sound trademark

Saudi intellectual property issues first certificate for sound trademark

Photo/SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/m4hpq

Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

Saudi intellectual property issues first certificate for sound trademark

  • SAIP called upon those who wish to establish and register a trademark to apply through its official website
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The first sound trademark certificate to retain property rights has been issued in Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom seeks to develop the statute and improve the regulation of trademarks for better business practices.
The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) issued the first certificate for a sound trademark in the Kingdom for the Saudi Telecom Co. in accordance with the trademark law and regulations enforced in the Gulf Cooperation Council area. SAIP called upon those who wish to establish and register a trademark to apply through its official website.

 

Topics: Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi intellectual property invites suggestions on draft regulation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi intellectual property authority to block 231 websites that violate regulations

Saudi Arabia’s engineering jobs to be localized

Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi. (SPA)
Updated 36 min 53 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s engineering jobs to be localized

  • The 20 percent localization measure is intended to help graduates seek job opportunities in Saudi Arabia that best suit their degrees
Updated 36 min 53 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Engineering jobs in the Kingdom are to be localized following a ministry decision, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The decision, from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, will apply to all private sector establishments in the Saudi market that employ five or more engineering professionals.

The 20 percent localization measure is intended to help graduates seek job opportunities in Saudi Arabia that best suit their degrees. It also aims to help develop the private sector in order to strengthen its contribution to the national economy.

There is a ministry manual setting out the benefits, details and implementation procedures of its decision. Business owners and job seekers can view the manual on the ministry’s official website.

The minister of labor and social development, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, issued the decision as part of a series of measures to localize professions in cooperation and partnership with government and supervisory agencies to enable graduates with specific qualifications to obtain decent employment opportunities in the Kingdom.

Other professions that have been localized include dentistry and pharmacy.

Topics: Saudization Saudi expats

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia in bid to develop Yemen sports sector
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia praises public health response to virus

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Émigrés; French Words That Turned English by Richard Scholar
UAE, China to supply Indonesia with vaccine
Malaysia looks to reboot economy with travel ‘green zones’
It’s not the economy: Stock markets soar to record highs
Saudi Arabia’s engineering jobs to be localized

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.