You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong suspends pacts with Ireland, Netherlands as diplomatic row escalates

Hong Kong suspends pacts with Ireland, Netherlands as diplomatic row escalates

A man walks past a public notice banner for the National Security Law in Hong Kong on July 15, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yypcu

Updated 10 November 2020
Reuters

Hong Kong suspends pacts with Ireland, Netherlands as diplomatic row escalates

  • Hong Kong’s government said the moves by the Netherlands and Ireland to suspend extradition treaties with the semi-autonomous city ‘are open interference in China’s internal affairs’
  • Authorities in Beijing and the financial center said the new national security law is necessary to ensure Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity after a year of anti-government protests
Updated 10 November 2020
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong said on Tuesday it is suspending extradition agreements and pacts on mutual legal assistance with the Netherlands and Ireland, escalating a diplomatic spat in the wake of Beijing’s new national security law for the city.
The news comes weeks after the Netherlands and Ireland joined Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and Finland in suspending extradition treaties with Hong Kong following the implementation of the legislation.
Critics of the law, which punishes what Beijing broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, fear it will be used to trample freedoms in the former British colony.
Critics have also expressed concern that those who fall foul of the law could face trial in mainland China where courts are tightly controlled by the Communist Party.
In a statement, the Hong Kong government said the moves by the Netherlands and Ireland to suspend extradition treaties with the semi-autonomous city “are open interference in China’s internal affairs and a violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations.”
Authorities in Beijing and the financial center have said the law is necessary to ensure Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity after a year of anti-government protests that plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its biggest crisis in decades.
On Monday, the United States imposed sanctions on four more Chinese officials in Hong Kong’s governing and security establishment over their alleged role in crushing dissent in the global financial hub.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the sanctions were for their role in implementing the national security law, which came into force on June 30.

Topics: Hong Kong Netherlands Ireland

Related

World
Hong Kong journalist charged as press freedom fears grow
World
Hong Kong man jailed for ‘doxxing’ police during protests

Despite Brexit, UK still key destination for wealthy Gulf expats

Updated 10 November 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Despite Brexit, UK still key destination for wealthy Gulf expats

  • The number of High Net Worth Gulf expats living in the UK has increased by 28 percent in five years
  • Saudi expats see London’s technology, cultural and hotel sectors as strategic long term investments
Updated 10 November 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The number of wealthy Gulf nationals living in the UK has reached a five-year high, as the appeal of the country’s investment, education and entertainment sectors continue to outweigh Brexit’s economic uncertainty.

According to a study by Boodle Hatfield, a leading private wealth law firm, the number of High Net Worth (HNW) individuals — those who hold over $1 million in liquid assets — living in the UK from the Gulf this year reached 11,742; a 28 percent increase compared to five years ago.

Saudis and Emiratis make up the bulk of those residing in the UK, with 6,943 and 1,342 people respectively having chosen to call Britain, and predominantly London, their home.

Boodle Hatfield said historic ties between the UK and Gulf countries had made Britain a popular destination for internationally mobile people, and the favorable investment opportunities in the UK capital had only added to this appeal.

Gulf nationals have traditionally been key investors in prime and super prime property in London, and Kyra Motley, a partner at Boodle Hatfield, told Arab News that the hotel and cultural sectors, in particular, had also seen significant interest from Saudi HNWs.

“Saudi investors have played an important role in investing in and upgrading key assets in the UK’s hotel sector — for example funding the refurbishment of landmark assets like the Savoy hotel,” she said.

“Both Saudi individuals and companies are also regular sponsors of art exhibits in the UK, and initiatives like The Edge of Arabia have sought to introduce the work of Saudi artists to a UK audience.”

Boodle Hatfield’s report also found that the UK’s reputation as being Europe’s leading hub for innovation in technology, particularly fintech, has acted as an additional draw to invest in the country for wealthy nationals keen to diversify their interests away from purely oil and gas.

“These investors are taking a long-term view,” Motley said, “and have decided that despite any short-term instability, the UK remains one of the most stable jurisdictions in which to invest capital.”

Furthermore, she said, “due to its multicultural nature, Gulf nationals feel very at home in London. The more moderate climate and multitude of dining and shopping options are also appealing to the younger cosmopolitan generation.”

Motley added: “There’s no indication that this upward trend will reverse anytime soon.”

Topics: UK Brexit Middle East London

Related

Saudi Arabia
Investment in Saudi Arabia offers ‘game-changing’ opportunities: Arab-British business conference
Offbeat
Meet the Saudi woman at the heart of British-Arab cultural, commercial relations

Latest updates

India and Saudi Arabia ‘partners in post-pandemic world’
Iranian lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh tests positive for Covid-19 after release from jail
Weather warnings issued for regions throughout Saudi Arabia until Friday
Former envoy praises ‘synergy between Riyadh, New Delhi’
Golf stars impressed ahead of ‘massive’ first women’s tournament in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.