Call to nurture talented Saudi youth for better future

JEDDAH: The first Global Conference on Giftedness and Creativity: Imagine the Future concluded with calls to create a global platform that brings together experts, scholars and thinkers to help them explore ways to ensure a sustainable future and ways to empower creative youth.
Participants urged international organizations to present initiatives to discover and nurture talented individuals among the underprivileged segment of society.
The conference was held under the auspices of King Salman, Mawhiba (the King Abdul Aziz and his Companions’ Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity) and the Saudi G20 Secretariat.
In a statement to Arab News, Mawhiba Secretary-General Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mutahmi said the conference was a message from Saudi Arabia to the world. It served as a platform to explore new horizons, he said.
