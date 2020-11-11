You are here

  • Home
  • In Iran, a massive cemetery struggles to keep up with virus

In Iran, a massive cemetery struggles to keep up with virus

At Behesht-e-Zahra or Zahra’s Paradise in Farsi, named after a daughter of the Prophet Muhammad, the bodies of known coronavirus victims arrive each day by ambulance. Mortuary attendants prepare each body for the ritual washing required for the Muslim dead. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2armp

Updated 11 November 2020
AP

In Iran, a massive cemetery struggles to keep up with virus

  • Behesht-e-Zahra is now struggling to keep up with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging Iran, with double the usual number of bodies arriving each day
  • Behesht-e-Zahra is one of the world’s largest cemeteries and the primary one for Tehran’s 8.6 million people
Updated 11 November 2020
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: For over half a century, a massive graveyard on the edge of Iran’s capital has provided a final resting place for this country’s war dead, its celebrities and artists, its thinkers and leaders and all those in between.
But Behesht-e-Zahra is now struggling to keep up with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging Iran, with double the usual number of bodies arriving each day and grave diggers excavating thousands of new plots.
“All of the crises that we have experienced at this cemetery over the past 50 years of its history have lasted for just a few days or a week at most,” said Saeed Khaal, the cemetery’s manager. Never before — not during earthquakes or even the country’s 1980s war with Iraq — has the pace of bodies flowing into Behesht-e-Zahra been so high for so long, he said.
“Now we have been in a crisis for 260 days, and it is not clear how many months more we are going to be facing this crisis,” he said.
With 1.6 million people buried on its grounds, which stretch across more than 5 square kilometers (1,320 acres), Behesht-e-Zahra is one of the world’s largest cemeteries and the primary one for Tehran’s 8.6 million people. The golden minarets of its Imam Khomeini Shrine, the burial site of the leader of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, are visible for kilometers (miles).
But it was not big enough for the coronavirus, which roared into Iran early this year, seeding the region’s worst outbreak.
Iran has reported over 700,000 infections and more than 39,000 deaths — and has set single-day death records 10 times over the past month. Almost half of the country’s reported virus fatalities have happened in Tehran, putting pressure on the cemetery.
Far past the graves of the dead from Iran’s war with Iraq and those of politicians, the cemetery has expanded to a new area. Tehran’s leaders announced in June that they were preparing 15,000 new graves there — about 5,000 more than in a typical year. Satellite pictures from September show the plots — deep enough to allow for as many as three bodies in each — newly dug, each separated by a layer of dirt and bricks.
While not all of the new graves are for coronavirus victims, most are.
For Khaal, sometimes referred to as the “mayor” of this vast necropolis, the pace is beyond anything he’s seen before.
“We used to accept between 150 to 170 dead bodies every day, but these days when we are experiencing the peak of deaths, we are accepting 350 bodies on average,” he told The Associated Press.
The tremendous workload is also putting a strain on the cemetery’s employees, Khaal said.
It’s unclear how other cemeteries in Iran are coping. In March, authorities arrested a man for posting a video online of bodies wrapped in white shrouds and zipped into black body bags at a cemetery in the Shiite holy city of Qom, alleging they all were “corona-infected.” Officials at that cemetery at the time said they were testing the bodies for the virus.
At Behesht-e-Zahra — or “Zahra’s Paradise” in Farsi, named after a daughter of the Prophet Muhammad — the bodies of known coronavirus victims arrive every day by ambulance. Mortuary attendants prepare each body for the ritual washing required for the Muslim dead. During the pandemic, that now includes the use of disinfectants.
Later, an imam recites prayers, while mourners stand on spaced-out squares that ensure they keep their distance from one another.
“These days I perform about 25 to 30 death prayers (for COVID-19 victims) on average, just myself,” cleric Meysam Rajavi said. “There are about 12 of us who pray for the same number of the dead on a daily basis. This is a big number.”
Mourners follow the body to the graveyard, where another masked staffer in gloves and disposable coveralls lowers the body to its final resting place.
The wails of loved ones echo across the expanse of freshly dug graves that await the next funeral.

Topics: Iran

Related

Middle-East
Iranian lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh tests positive for Covid-19 after release from jail
World
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on individuals, companies

Lebanon, Israel in third round of sea border talks

Updated 11 November 2020
AFP

Lebanon, Israel in third round of sea border talks

  • The delegations met under tight security at a base of the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL in the Lebanese border town of Naqura
  • Lebanon and Israel in early October said they had agreed to begin the negotiations
Updated 11 November 2020
AFP

Naqura, LEBANON: Lebanon and Israel, still technically at war, kicked off a third round of maritime border talks Wednesday under US and UN auspices to allow for offshore hydrocarbon exploration.
The delegations met under tight security at a base of the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL in the Lebanese border town of Naqura, the National News Agency said.
After years of quiet US shuttle diplomacy, Lebanon and Israel in early October said they had agreed to begin the negotiations in what Washington hailed as a “historic” agreement.
The first two rounds of talks were held on October 14 and 28-29.
The negotiations are meant to focus on a 860-square-kilometer (330-square-mile) disputed sea area according to a map registered with the United Nations in 2011.
But Lebanon has now demanded an additional area of 1,430 square kilometers further south, Lebanese energy expert Laury Haytayan said, characterising the new phase of talks as a “war of the maps.”
She said the additional area extends into part of the Karish gas field which Israel has assigned to Greek firm Energean for exploration.
An Israeli source close to the talks said that, meanwhile, the Jewish state has demanded that the sea frontier be moved further north, deeper into areas claimed by Lebanon.
“The Israeli delegation itself presented a line that is north of the border of the dispute, and clarified that no talks will be held on a line that is south of the border of the dispute,” the source said.
The head of the Israeli delegation, energy ministry director general Udi Adiri, earlier this month in a letter to Energean said discussing any areas outside the initial disputed area was out of the question.
“There is no change, and no perspective of change about the status of the Israeli commercial waters south of the disputed area, including of course, Karish and Tanin” gas fields, Adiri wrote in a letter to CEO Shaul Tzemach.
On Wednesday, Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar quoted a well-informed source as saying the talks stood a 50-50 chance of success.
“Both sides went to the talks over 860 kilometers square, but then new lines started to be produced, after the enemy decided the Lebanese demand was a ‘provocation’ and in exchange granted itself the right to put forward new lines not based on any rules in international law,” the newspaper said.
In February 2018, Lebanon signed its first contract for offshore drilling for oil and gas in Block 9 and Block 4 with a consortium comprising energy giants Total, ENI and Novatek.
Lebanon in April said initial drilling in Block 4 had shown traces of gas but no commercially viable reserves.
Exploration has not started in Block 9, part of which lies in the disputed area.

Topics: Lebanon Israel

Related

Middle-East
Frantic search after medicines vanish from Lebanon shelves
Special
Middle-East
Lebanon reinstates lockdown amid economic crisis

Latest updates

Saudi security forces seal off cemetery where French Remembrance Day attack took place
Hollywood stars to join Dubai’s first digital comic con
Hollywood star Stanley Tucci on why acting does not fulfil him as much as it used to
Values judgment: embracing the things that unite us is key to a better future for all
Maha Haddioui setting a shining example for female Arab golfers at Saudi Ladies International

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.