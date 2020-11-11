UN still waiting for access to stranded Safer tanker off Yemen

You are here

FSO Safer, the tanker holding 1.1 million barrels of crude oil in the Red Sea off Yemen. (File/AP)
  • Griffiths 'deeply concerned' about Houthi attacks on Saudi territory
  • UN relief chief says Houthis are impeding humanitarian access
RIYADH: The United Nations said on Wednesday that it has yet to receive approval to access the Safer tanker stranded in the Red Sea off Yemen.
“Although discussions on access to Safer have been constructive, we are yet to receive the approvals needed for the mission. Given what is at stake, it is of the utmost importance that Ansar Allah give the United Nations the green light to proceed,” said UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths during a UN Security Council briefing on the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.
The Safer tanker is carrying 1.1 million barrels of crude oil and has been stranded for more than five years. The UN has warned that the vessel could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.
Moreover, Saudi Arabia told the UN in September that “a pipeline attached to the vessel is suspected to have been separated from the stabilizers holding it to the bottom and is now floating on the surface of the sea.”
Griffiths said that the UN has been trying to negotiate access for months for the expert mission to conduct an assessment of the condition of the vessel and undertake initial repairs to avoid a spill.
Griffiths said he was “deeply concerned by periodic spikes in violence between the two parties, particularly in Marib and Taiz, and the recent escalation in attacks on Saudi territory, which we all believe should be stopped immediately.”
The Arab coalition said on Monday that they had intercepted two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia from Yemeni territory toward the Kingdom.
He called on the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council to implement the Riyadh Agreement swiftly, which he said they desperately need to work for the sake of the Yemeni people and the peace process.

“In terms of Hodeidah, I must underline there’s no better option than that cease-fire, combined with a return nationally to a political process. That is essential for the parties to create stability on all those frontlines and that is what they can bring to the Yemeni people through the joint declaration,” Griffiths said.
Meanwhile, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock confirmed to the Security Council that they are yet to receive official approval for the assessment and initial repair mission of the Safer tanker.
“After several more rounds of extensive discussions, the Ansar Allah authorities continue to indicate they will approve the mission,” he said.
Lowcock also said that the Houthi militia are impeding humanitarian access and blocking the “safe and rapid arrival” of relief supplies.
He said the UN strongly condemns the attacks on Oct. 19, when a Turkish Red Crescent worker was shot and seriously injured in Aden, and on Nov. 2, when a grenade was thrown at an aid agency compound, also in Aden.
He also said that the Yemeni rial continues to lose value.
“In the south, the exchange rate is hovering around 840 rial to the US dollar — the lowest rate in its history — and the government is unable to defend the currency or subsidize imports because it lacks foreign currency reserves,” he added.

Topics: Martin Griffiths United Nations Yemen Safer tanker Hodeidah Mark Lowcock UN Security Council Houthi

Palestinian cyclists say attacked by Israeli settlers after trail app led them astray

  • Komoot led them east toward a rocky path near the Israeli settlement of Shilo
RAMALLAH: A group of Palestinian cyclists say they were attacked by Israelis in the occupied West Bank after a popular trail app landed them on a remote path dotted with Jewish settlements.
Avid cyclist Amer Kurdi set out on Saturday with his brother and three others on what was supposed to be an 80-km (50-mile) ride, using the cycling, hiking, and mountain biking app Komoot to chart a path north from the Palestinian village of Birzeit.
The West Bank, captured by Israel in a 1967 war, is scattered with Israeli settlements which its 3 million Palestinians mostly cannot enter, as well as checkpoints and military bases that Israel says it needs for its security.
Over an hour into their ride, Kurdi said Komoot led them east toward a rocky path near the Israeli settlement of Shilo. He said a group of Hebrew-speaking men, whom the cyclists later took to be Israeli settlers, approached and asked where they were from.
Kurdi, 30, replied that they were from the Palestinian city of Ramallah. Soon after, the men — Kurdi estimates there were five or six — started throwing stones at them, using T-shirts to hide their faces, Kurdi and his brother, Samer, said.
“The others managed to run away, but I tripped and fell,” Samer, 28, said. “When I got up, a settler was behind me, and he started beating me with a metal rod.”
Photos the cyclists took after the incident, which they reported to Israel’s police, show Samer’s legs and arms bruised and bloodied.
Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said they are investigating.
Palestinians complain that navigation apps fail to grasp the West Bank’s complexity.
Asked for comment, Komoot said it regretted the incident but that its service is not specifically optimized for route planning “through areas of political unrest.”
Amer Kurdi says the incident will not keep him from cycling.
“I’ll wear a camera. I’ll be more careful when using apps,” he said.
“But we won’t stop. We will stand up for our right to bike.”

Topics: West Bank Birzeit Palestinian cycling Israeli settlements Israeli settlers

